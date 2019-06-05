Continental Resources: Returning Capital To Shareholders Via Dividends And Share Repurchases

Thus, if oil ends up at $50 for a prolonged period, it would limit its share repurchases and/or trim capex.

This may drop to under $200 million per year in positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil if it wants to grow production by around 12.5% per year though.

It can generate around $600 million in positive cash flow per year at $55 WTI oil, easily covering its $75 million per year dividend.

Continental Resources (CLR) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share and a $1 billion share repurchase program, as it is capable of generating a significant amount of positive cash flow at mid-$50s and higher WTI oil prices. If oil drops to $50 for a prolonged period of time though, Continental can still generate a bit of positive cash flow while also growing production by double digits, but may not have much to spare for share repurchases if it doesn't trim its capex plans.

2019 At $55 WTI Oil

With $55 WTI oil and $2.65 Henry Hub natural gas in 2019, Continental may be able to deliver around $4.348 billion in revenue net of hedges. Continental has been exposed to the weaker oil prices due to its lack of oil hedges but does benefit from a substantial amount of natural gas hedges, which helps offset the weaker natural gas prices.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 71,175,000 $50.00 $3,559 Natural Gas [MCF] 292,000,000 $2.40 $701 Net Service Operations $35 Hedge Value $53 Total $4,348

This leads to a projection that Continental could deliver around $498 million in positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil in 2019 with its $2.6 million capital expenditure budget. After the Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reimbursement for (and any revenues generated from) the mineral royalty venture, Continental could generate over $600 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

This doesn't include the impact of Continental's recently declared dividend or its share repurchase program.

$ Million Operating Costs $479 Production Tax $347 Cash SG&A $162 Cash Interest $262 Capital Expenditures $2,600 Total Expenditures $3,850

Future Cash Flow

Continental previously believed that it could generate around $4 billion in positive cash flow between 2019 and 2023 at $60 WTI oil while growing production by around 12.5% per year. It has now bumped up its estimate of positive cash flow to $5 billion at $60 WTI oil between 2019 and 2023. The reasons given for the increased cash flow estimate involves improved capital efficiency and narrower oil differentials.

A $5 change in WTI oil prices would affect Continental's estimated cash flow by around $2.1 billion during this period, assuming no further changes to capital efficiency or oil differentials. Thus at $55 WTI oil, Continental's cash flow between 2019 and 2023 would be estimated at a bit under $3 billion.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Continental is still able to generate a substantial amount of cash flow at mid-$50s oil while growing production modestly. It has decided to return some of that cash flow back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Continental's initial quarterly dividend is $0.05 per share (or $0.20 per share per year). This comes out to around $75 million per year with Continental's current share count.

Continental also has authorised a $1 billion share-repurchase program that starts in Q2 2019 and continues through 2020. At $55 WTI oil, Continental would generate around $600 million in positive cash flow per year, which would allow it to put around $525 million per year towards share repurchases and $75 million towards dividends. This assumes no debt repayments and a capital expenditure budget designed for roughly 12.5% production growth per year. Continental could put a couple hundred million towards reducing its net debt in this scenario and still have around $325 million per year for share repurchases.

Substantial continuing share repurchases probably requires mid-$50s or better WTI oil though. At $50 WTI oil, Continental may still be able to generate around $150 million to $200 million per year in positive cash flow while growing production by 12.5%. However, it would likely trim its production growth and also put a good portion of its remaining positive cash flow towards reducing its debt if oil stayed around $50 for a prolonged period of time.

Notes On Valuation

At $40 per share, Continental would have an enterprise value of approximately 6.1x its unhedged 2019 EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. At $35 per share instead, this drops to 5.5x unhedged 2019 EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil instead. If Continental makes share repurchases in the mid-$30s, that should add value to the company. However, I'd be less positive about share repurchases done at $40+ since it wouldn't be particularly undervalued given the current environment anymore.

Conclusion

Continental Resources is still capable of generating a significant amount of positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil while simultaneously growing production. This has allowed it to declare a $0.20 annualised dividend and initiate a $1 billion share repurchase program. If oil drops to around $50 and stays there for a prolonged period of time, then Continental probably won't have much spare cash flow for share repurchases though, unless it also trims its capex budget. A high $30s share price for Continental seems reasonable given the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.