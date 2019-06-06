Retirement Advisor: The 'I'M SAFE' Checklist (Podcast)

Pilots must also consider aspects of physical and emotional preparedness for flight, not merely technical readiness.

Like pilots, financial advisors must examine their clients’ glidepaths in pre-retirement to ensure their clients are safe for “landing.” But pilots must also assess their physical and emotional preparedness for flight, not merely technical readiness.

This brief podcast (4:42) argues that physical and mental health make a decisive difference in the aging process. It would thus not be out of place for financial advisors to note this.