Costco Is A Retailer I Want For My Dividend Growth Portfolio, But It's Too Expensive Right Now

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is one of two retailers that I would own. Dollar General Corporation (DG) is the other one due to its operational excellence and recession proof characteristics. Costco also has operational excellence and future growth ahead of it. Costco has a growth path forward to add more domestic stores, increase online sales and also expand internationally. The company’s business model works not only in North America but in other countries as well. For Dividend Growth Investors, like myself, Costco has a growing dividend over the past 15 years and periodically pays a special dividend. The regular dividend is often increased at a double-digit rate and has a 5-year growth rate of ~14.5%. Furthermore, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of ~32% and net cash position on the conservative balance sheet. These characteristics would make me a buyer. But the current valuation based on estimated 2019 earnings are too high at a price-to-earnings multiple of near 30.0. Hence, I will wait for a better entry point before making a purchase.

Costco is a warehouse club that is a retail powerhouse generating on average mid-to-high single-digit net sales growth (combined organic and new store openings) in recent years. This type or net sales growth is not matched by Costco’s main competitors in the bricks-and-mortar space, including Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT). In fact, between 2016 and 2018, only Dollar General has been able to match Costco’s sales growth. But unlike Dollar General, Costco focuses on customers with higher household incomes in more urban and suburban areas.

Costco operated 773 warehouses at end of Q1 2019. The majority of sales are from North America (U.S. – 536 stores and Canada – 100 stores). But the company also has a presence in Mexico (39 stores), the U.K. (28 stores), Japan (26 stores), Korea (16 stores), Taiwan (13 stores), Australia (11 stores), Spain (2 stores), Iceland (1 store) and France (1 store) as of late February 2019. Consumables including food and sundries were 41% of sales, fuel was 18%, hardlines 16%, fresh food 14% and soft lines 11%. Over 95% of sales are through Costco’s warehouses and about 5% are from online sales. But online sales are growing faster than warehouse sales.

Costco's business model is simple. It permits members, who pay an annual due, to shop at its enormous warehouses (~145,000 sq. ft. on average) or its website. But Costco sells only a limited number of items averaging about 3,700 different items in its stores. Instead of a broad array of items for sale, the company focuses on low cost, high volumes and high turnover for consumer essentials. This has led to a very successful enterprise and very loyal members. Costco's membership renewal rate exceeds 90% pointing to the success of its business model. Most members will make multiple trips in a month to stock up on food, sundries and buy fuel. Furthermore, members occasionally buy higher margin items such has electronics, furniture, and seasonal items that Costco members find on the warehouse floors. These items are priced better than at competitor's stores making them a good value for members.

Costco's Recent Earnings

Costco reported excellent Q1 2019 earnings on May 30th, 2019. The company beat revenue and diluted GAAP earnings per share expectations. Net sales for the quarter increased 7.4%, to $33.96B, from $31.62B on a year-over-year basis. Net income for the quarter increased ~21% to $2.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.70 per diluted share last year. Top and bottom line growth was driven by 7% organic sales growth in the U.S. for the quarter. Organic sales grew in Canada 1.3% and internationally 1.7%. Online sales grew 22.0%. While Costco’s top and bottom line growth were strong, membership fees of $776M came in slightly below expectations of $782M. But still, this was higher than Q1 2018 membership fees of $737M. Overall, the company had a strong quarter that showed the strength of its warehouse business model, especially in the U.S but also internationally.

Growth Path For Costco

Costco has three avenues for future growth that are organic sales growth, geographic expansion of its warehouses and increasing online sales. Costco has demonstrated the ability to grow organic sales in its existing warehouse base. Costco does so primarily by incrementally increasing prices periodically and increasing unit volumes by adding members. Saying that, prices are still lower for many items sold by Costco relative to its competitors. Furthermore, the company has been able to add members over time. For example, Costco had ~76.4M members (card holders) in 2014. This grew to ~94.3M members in 2018, as seen in the chart below. This means that Costco is selling more per warehouse each year, as seen in the chart below, leading to organic sales growth and greater revenue. I expect that this trend of adding members and increasing each warehouses' sales will continue as more people realize Costco's value proposition for the items the company sells.

Costco Member Growth

Costco's Average Sales Per Warehouse

Costco can also grow by expanding geographically and increasing the number of warehouses. Costco's business model works not only in the U.S. and Canada but around the world as illustrated by the number of warehouses in Asia Pacific, Mexico and Europe. This is because Costco's business model that features a combination of quality products for sale at low prices works essentially everywhere. Due to the size of Costco's warehouses, the company only opens a few dozen new ones each year. The warehouse count has increased consistently over the past several years as seen in the chart below. I expect this trend to continue in the U.S. and internationally. Furthermore, Costco may expand to other countries in Europe and Latin America. In addition, expanding into India remains a possibility.

Costco Warehouse Growth

Costco can also grow online sales. From this perspective, Costco has been somewhat successful as it is achieving double-digit growth rates. Furthermore, sales are roughly 5% of total sales, a respectable amount. However, Costco's online sales growth rate is less than its competitors Amazon (AMZN), Walmart and Target. Costco will still be a major player for online retail sales. But at the same time, I think that Costco will continue to leverage its warehouse base and focus operations and growth there. It is more likely that Costco will use online sales to drive growth in the warehouses.

What About Costco's Debt?

Costco makes conservative use of debt, and in fact, the company has a net cash position. Costco had no material short-term borrowing in the past two years. Costco has about $1,699M in the current portion of long-term debt and $4,799M in long-term debt. This totals $6,498M. This is balanced by about $8,167M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments giving Costco a net cash position at end of Q1 2019. Costco's debt has only increased slowly as the company grows store count methodically. Furthermore, it has not made a major acquisition that would cause debt to increase rapidly. Most of the debt is in the form of Senior Notes at very low interest rates ranging from 1.7% to 3.0% with maturities ranging from 2019 to 2027. Costco should not have difficulty refinancing existing debt at favorable rates. I expect Costco's conservative use of debt to continue into the foreseeable future.

Valuation For Costco

Let’s now examine Costco’s valuation. From the perspective of P/E ratio and the expected 2019 EPS of $8.00 to $8.33 (from Seeking Alpha), the stock is overvalued. The P/E (FWD) is roughly ranging from ~28.9 to ~30.1. This is much higher than the broader S&P 500 average of ~20.4. The forward P/E multiple is also higher than the company's ~24.0 average for the past 10 years. But the P/E ratio has been trending upward since the last recession as seen in the chart below. I find it difficult to pay this much of a multiple premium for Costco, despite the company’s operational excellence, top line and bottom line growth, conservative balance sheet and rising dividend.

Costco’s 10-Year P/E Ratio

What would be a good valuation for an entry point? Using $8.17 expected EPS for 2019 and a P/E ratio range of 23.0 to 25.0, we get an estimated value of $187.91 to $204.25. This is much lower than the closing price on June 3rd, 2019 of $241.07. The market is currently pricing in Costco’s current and future performance by a large margin. In addition, investors may be expecting payment of a special dividend and thus bidding the stock price up.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 23.0 24.0 25.0 Estimated Value $187.91 $196.08 $204.25 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 128% 123% 118%

Risks To Buying Costco Now

The main risk to buying Costco is that the market recognizes the P/E multiple is elevated and it contracts. Costco also faces risk from online sales. It is not likely that competitors duplicate the warehouse format. But saying that, online sales are growing rapidly for many of Costco's competitors. Although Costco is often viewed as resistant to competition from online sales, that is not the case. As shipping becomes cheaper and delivery time reduces to next day shipping, Costco will face greater competition to its warehouses. But having said that, Costco has thrived in a variety of conditions and should continue to do so in the future.

Final Thoughts

I am a member of Costco and find the value of the products sold at Costco compelling. It is easy to stock up on essentials at the low prices. I would love to add the stock to my large cap dividend growth portfolio due to the growing dividend, special dividend, expected top and bottom line growth, and strong balance sheet. However, I find it hard to justify paying such a high P/E multiple premium for the company. But having said that, Costco is rarely undervalued. I would feel comfortable taking an entry position at a price below $200. Hence, I am waiting for a lower price and better entry point.

