Amicus Looks To Push Gene Therapy Pipeline After Latest Expanded Agreement

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) is best known for its Fabry disease drug Galafold, which has already been approved by the FDA. However, in 2018, it made a huge change when it generated an agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to generate gene therapy treatments for a host of rare diseases. This push was initiated in 2018 but has now been lately expanded to include other target indications like lysosomal storage disorders and other types of rare diseases. I believe the shift to gene therapy was a smart move by the biotech, especially since there is the potential to possibly cure rare diseases mostly involving children.

Partnership With UPENN To Move The Needle

Many years ago, Amicus struggled to get Galafold through for FDA approval. The biotech was always focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, but it chose to go the gene therapy path. A major change for this type of a move was initiated back in October of 2018 when the biotech established a partnership agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (UPENN) to develop gene therapies for a host of rare diseases. This sounds great but how much is it going to cost Amicus? The goal was to give some money (a few millions of dollars) to UPENN to initiate the research programs. Then, if anything arises from that research, like the advancement of a product, Amicus could choose to license it. The initial agreement was established to generate gene therapies for Pompe, Fabry, CDKL5, and one additional rare metabolic disorder.

The next question would be why would UPENN want to partner up with Amicus? That's because UPENN has The Wilson Lab's, which is an epicenter at the University for the next generation of gene therapy development. In addition, the partnership makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Consider that Amicus is an expert in protein biology for lysosomal storage disorders like Fabry Disease and Pompe Disease. Well, the biotech's expertise on protein biology is being combined with the gene therapy expertise of UPENN. The goal is for each company to bring their own expertise to the table to develop solid next-generation gene therapies for unmet medical needs in rare diseases.

This partnership pushed Amicus towards a gene therapy pipeline. Just recently, there was a new development for this program. It was noted that Amicus chose to expand its licencing agreement with UPENN into a 5-year research agreement. This move would add 3 brand new indications into the mix such as Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC), Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA), and Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIB (MPS IIIB). There will also be an additional 12 rare disease indications to be added to the gene therapy development program. These include such diseases like Rett Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Myotonic Dystrophy, and certain select other muscular dystrophies. In order to expand this deal, all Amicus has to do is pay $50 million spread out over time. That's because each year for 5 years it will pay $10 million to UPENN to work on some of these candidates. This is a good thing because if some products don't end up being advanced, then the biotech doesn't lose a lot of cash. If they do end up being successful, then it has the opportunity to license them.

If the 5-year agreement shows success, then there will be the ability for Amicus to extend the agreement. Why was there a need to expand this partnership? That's because there was some highly positive preclinical data achieved with the Pompe gene therapy program that was collaborated on between both companies. With the biotech targeting all these 10 plus programs, it can help treat about 10,000 or more patients. This is important because the market opportunity could be $1 billion plus in recurring annual revenue for these lysosomal storage disorder diseases. Preclinical studies are ongoing for multiple gene therapy products and another IND is expected to be advanced in 2019 for another rare disease program.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Amicus Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $438.3 million as of March 31, 2019. It believed that it would end this year with at least $300 million in cash on hand. On top of that, it thought that it would have enough cash until at least mid-2021. However, despite that projection, the company announced a cash raise recently on May 30, 2019. It closed the offering to sell 18,720,930 shares of its common stock at $10.75 per share on June 4, 2019. The gross proceeds from the offering are $201 million.

Conclusion

The pipeline shift for Amicus to move towards gene therapy was a smart move. That's because a lot of gene therapies can be utilized to target rare diseases and that's the focus for this biotech. Despite having Galafold approved for Fabry disease, it is still aiming to develop a gene therapy product to treat the disease. The biggest risk is that most of the pipeline is in the early stages of testing. That means not all studies will end up being successful. Another risk is the potential for additional dilution in the coming year. Despite having enough cash runway, Amicus still chose to raise a large amount of cash. As the gene therapy products in the pipeline advance to late stages of the development, the cash burn may increase. I predict that with pending pipeline prospects and advancements, it's possible it may have to raise cash again in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.