Fresnillo Investors Still Wearing Silver Goggles

Author's Note: This article is an excerpt of one published for Industrial Minefinder™ subscribers after another article making a firm case for $17 per oz. silver in the current market environment. Please keep this in mind as you consider the tone of the analysis.

Introduction

Fresnillo (FRES.L, OTCPK:FNLPF) is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer. The following excerpt from the Silver Institute's 2019 World Silver Survey shows that Fresnillo operates 3 of the top 5 silver mines in the world by production:

Source: 2019 World Silver Survey

The reserves at Polymetal's (OTC:POYYF, OTCPK:AUCOY) Dukat mine are running out, so it may not be long until Fresnillo has 3 of the top 4.

Altogether, Fresnillo has 7 operating mines, 2 development projects, and 3 advanced exploration projects including the Juanicipio mine which they own jointly (56% share) with MAG Silver (MAG) (44% share).

Industrias Penoles (OTCPK:IPOAF), the Mexican base metals producer, still owns 75% of the company after spinning it off in 2008.

Let's Start With The Valuation

Unless you have had silver goggles on the last few years, Fresnillo has simply been structurally overvalued by the market. Has this changed since the stock has been selling off? That is the focus of this post. But first, here is the weekly logarithmic chart for the London-listed shares followed by a 5-year daily chart of the USD listed shares for reference:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

Data by YCharts

The weekly chart shows more of that same funnel pattern that we have seen in the longer-term charts of silver such as this weekly logarithmic chart:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

Here are what I think are the most important "facts" about Fresnillo that may or may not be able to move the stock higher without higher silver prices:

SE = Silver Equivalent* Financials in $USD millions 2017 2018 2019 2020 (EST) 2021 (EST) SE Production (million oz.) 121.2 130.2 134.3 133.1 144.6 Cost of Current Operations per SE oz. $8.7 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $9.5 EBITDA Margin 51.4% 43.7% 47.9% 52.5% 55.7% Net Income $561 $350 $346 $422 $514 Net Income Margin 26.8% 16.6% 16.1% 18.7% 20.9% Net Cash From Operations $761 $588 $811 $937 $1,079 Less: Capital Expenditures $605 $669 $710 $730 $540 Free Cash Flow ("FCF") $157 ($80) $101 $207 $539 FCF Margins 7.5% (3.8%) 4.7% 9.2% 21.9% FCF Return on Invested Capital 3.4% (1.7%) 2.1% 4.2% 10.3% FCF per Share $.21 ($.11) $.14 $.28 $.73 FCF per SE Ounce of Production $1.3 ($.6) $.8 $1.6 $3.7 Target $USD Price at FCF Multiple of 13 $2.73 - $1.82 $3.64 $9.49 Actual Year End $USD Price $19.25 $11.42 Forward-Looking FCF Per Share Multiple at current USD $10 share price 71.4 35.7 13.7

*Assumes $17 per oz. silver and $1,300 per oz. gold

Let me draw your attention to a few highlights:

Despite having robust earnings before interest tax depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) margins, net income margins are much lower because of Mexico's tax take. The company's average effective tax rate over the last 7 fiscal years was 40%. Shareholders received an average annual dividend of 2.2% while Mexico received 40%.

Free cash flow is the cash left over for shareholders after the company's capital commitments. You can find this by going to the cash flow statement and subtracting 'purchase of property, plant, and equipment' (i.e., capital expenditures or CAPEX) from 'net cash from operating activities.' If this is not high, about the only way you are going to get strong returns from a miner is if the metal's price is rising. Fresnillo's CAPEX has been higher in recent years due to the launch of several expansion projects to boost production and this has reduced FCF. FCF returns on invested capital have been poor and FCF per SE ounce of production - or the amount of cash shareholders essentially get from each ounce sold - is currently running at less than $1 per ounce. This aspect is critical, so I will dig into more in a moment...

At USD $10 per share, Fresnillo is already priced for the 2021 "potential" fruits of its expansion projects assuming a reasonable price multiple of 13. Even still, the valuation is higher and the margins are weaker than what one could simply get from a South32 (S32.AX, OTCPK:SOUHY) or Rio Tinto (RIO) - leading industrial metals major - and their dividend yields are 3 times larger.

Keep in mind that I am using a $17 per oz. silver price, but the metal is currently only trading for $14.83 per oz. If the price does not rise to an average of $17 per oz., then the actual results will be worse unless gold trades for a materially higher price.

Digging Into CAPEX Expectations

Fresnillo's capital expenditures have been higher and this is fine if this proves to be temporary. In 2021, Fresnillo will be operating 9 mines with an expected annual production of 75 million ounces of silver and 910 thousand ounces of gold (144.6 million silver equivalent ozs.). This is where an analysis of mine life and the structure of that mine life (mine types, grades, etc.) is important. This is a lot of production spread out over a large number of mines, so if mine life is low, the CAPEX "nickel and diming" will ultimately lead to increased sustaining CAPEX and weaker free cash flow. Fresnillo's average annual net cash from operations from 2016 to 2018 was $749.3 million and the average annual CAPEX for its 4 largest mines (Herradura, Fresnillo, Saucito, and San Julian) was $440.1 million. The CAPEX burden for just these 4 mines alone reduced free cash flow by an average of 59%.

Let us take a look at mine life. The following extract from the 2018 Annual Report is telling:

At a high level, if I just sum the silver reserves here, I get 476 million ounces or only 6.3 years of mine life based on the expected 2021 silver production level of 75 million tonnes per annum.

The good news is that Fresnillo has 2.2 billion ounces of resources (46% of which are in the inferred category) and 1.24 billion ounces of these are at Fresnillo and Saucito, its 2 best silver mines. The drawback, however, is that these are both underground mines. Underground drilling and expansion are costlier than open-pit, so although the production levels at these mines will likely be maintained, further production growth is unlikely.

The key takeaway here is that if and once Fresnillo reaches 75 million ounces of annual silver production, it will become increasingly difficult to grow production beyond that. Juanicipio, which was recently approved by the Board for development, is the only high-grade mine with size in its pipeline and its expected level of future production is already priced into the stock. For further reference, the Consolidated Audited Mineral Resource Statement of Exploration Projects and Prospects from the 2018 Annual Report is attached here.

Broadly speaking, Mexico will continue to be a leading silver jurisdiction, but the low-hanging fruit has really been picked over. Over time, aging mines and lower grades could mean cost creep for Fresnillo and lower margins if the silver price does not rise. This statement gets to the heart of another problem with silver producers. The majority of silver production is a by-product of base metals production, so copper and zinc miners can and will easily throw off more silver production without regard to the price because they are only focused on their primary base metals. If you are looking for a silver price conspiracy, try the zinc producers.

A Bullish Consideration

There is one thing that stands out that could eventually help my outlook for Fresnillo. It is the simple fact that even though it is producing about 60 million ounces of silver per year, only a little more than 1/3 of its revenue is coming from the metal. The following extract from the 2018 Annual Report shows this:

For example, if gold rises to an average of $1,400 per ounce in 2020, then I show earnings per share being boosted by 16%.

Strategic Conclusion

I think the strength of my analysis here is that it is underpinned by a strong fundamental case for why silver is not likely to rise above an annual average of $17 per oz. and be sustained above that level until we get a meaningful broader shift in inflation expectations. Until that arrives, investors are simply overpaying for Fresnillo. The stock is pricing at a higher silver price. Nevertheless, Fresnillo is the strongest silver producer on the planet, so it will likely remain overvalued as investors continue to cling to it for leveraged silver exposure and an inflation hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.