Workhorse Group: Life In The Fast Lane

We've talked to top industry analysts in the past 24H but few eyes are on what's happening on the ground. We cover the key events unfolding.

Alternatively, GM could buy Workhorse to close a USPS fleet deal. It would be a win for GM, Ohio, Workhorse shareholders, USPS, the union and Trump.

Assuming Trump will instruct USPS to select Workhorse as the supplier for the new mail delivery truck fleet, Workhorse should be able to find financing easily.

Wild horses cannot stop us from betting that Trump will push for a Lordstown deal, in the key swing state of Ohio, a year before the 2020 election.

In this article we explain the history of the company and why we've flipped from short to long Workhorse.

A hot IPO, shady penny stock promoters, lucrative government contracts, loans from a hedge fund, union bosses, Donald Trump, multi-million dollar pay, dramatic resignations, flying delivery drones and personal helicopters.... and it's all a true story. A film about Workhorse Group might make a good sequel to the upcoming film Framing John Delorean. In this article we examine the story, the facts, and probability that this juggernaut of insanity will face a similarly tragic ending.

CREATING WORKHORSE GROUP

In the late 1990s, GM began winding down a small division that built custom chassis for customers such as Winnebago. The division was shut down in late 1998 and was sold to a group of investors (GVW Group) lead by Andrew Taitz. The new company moved into an old plant that made truck bodies, most notably for UPS, and was renamed Workhorse Custom Chassis. The total cost? $100M (inflation adjusted: $153M).

In 2005, Workhorse Custom Chassis was sold to International/Navistar. Workhorse continued to be a chassis company, and was a tuck-in acquisition for International, which also had a complimentary truck body business. This was part of a broader strategy at Navistar, which was in a period of transitioning to a more diversified model. It was at this time that International/Navistar began to work with Eaton on a hybrid diesel/electric powertrain.

Meanwhile, Stephen Burns was setting up his latest venture, shell company named Title Starts Online, originally founded as a title abstraction company. Stephen Burns had previously founded several companies including iTookThisOnMyPhone.com, MobileVoiceControl, Nuance Communcations, AskMeNow, and PocketScript. Some were successful exits, some were not. With Stephen Burns looking for his next idea, he used Title Starts to acquire Advanced Mechanical Products, or "AMP" in 2010. Coincidentally, the ticker AMPD.OB was reused even though the previous AMPD.OB was accused of fraud. The fatalists among Seeking Alpha readers will see this harbinger of things to come.

AMP was a company that converted Saturn cars into all electric vehicles (see an early video here with Burns here). The conversion added an additional $25,000 to the car's price tag. There were the typical exciting PR announcements of sales, orders, and hires (example 1, example 2, example 3)... but by Q3 2012, the company had sold just 1 vehicle and converted 3. So company had come up with a new business model, and instead decided it would focus on medium-sized commercial vehicles, after entering into a development agreement with Navistar.

How did the company survive on such little sales? Despite its altruistic green energy goals, the company was involved with some pretty shady penny stock promoters, some of which had regulatory actions taken against them. This was detailed at length in a 2016 Seeking Alpha article.

Back at Navistar, Workhorse was being closed down due to cost cuts. This is where things start to get interesting. In 2013, AMP announced it would be purchasing the assets of Workhorse form Navistar. The acquisition was a paltry $5M, but the opportunity for AMP looked huge, with the company planning to use the existing Workhorse network of 440 dealers and develop EV versions of stepside trucks used by UPS and Fedex. Stephen Burns was at the helm with launch planned for 2014.

The "launch" failed to drum up significant revenues, with 2014 top line revenue of just $178k and operations burning $4.5M in cash. With just $442k in the cash coffers at the end of 2014... the company needed to do something fast. Stephen Burns had some ideas to make things.... take off..

PIES IN THE SKY

At this point you're probably wondering how a company went from the verge of bankruptcy to one that developed an EV truck before Tesla, a drone delivery system, and a personal helicopter.... in roughly 3 years. Were these stock pump gimmicks or seriously innovative products?

Amazon captivated imaginations when they gave their first peek at a drone delivery system. It was the first time most people realized there would be a commercial drone market, perhaps a big one. With all the excitement surrounding drones that followed, AMP changed its name to Workhorse Group and not long after announced it was working on its own drone delivery system. A stratospheric rise from less than $2/share to a peak of $11.41--a valuation that was well in excess of 300x revenue.

Rather than having a drone base that could solve the last mile problem with a centralized distribution center, Workhorse opted for a design that allowed drones to be deployed directly from the delivery truck. The rationale is that the drone and driver can work as a team, simultaneously making deliveries. This rationale seems like a stretch to us. If the drone is so efficient and effective why not deliver everything with a drone? This seemingly obvious question didn't stop articles with titles like: Forget Amazon And Google, The Workhorse Truck Could Be First To Use Drones To Deliver Packages. It worked... the company's stock began 2015 trading at $1.60 and ended it at $7.75--while revenues declined year/year.

Workhorse needed to keep the momentum up to maintain that sort of share price, but revenues were only around $6M in 2016. It was a major improvement over 2015, but not enough to maintain the newfound tech-multiple valuation. So Workhorse put out a highly unrealistic bid to replace USPS delivery vehicles (as detailed in this Seeking Alpha article), entering into the fray with commercial coachbuilder VT Hackney (who could presumably build the bodies to compliment Workhorse's chassis). Maxim Group gave Workhorse a $22 price target.

By Q2 2017 things were looking rough again, with only $252K in revenue at the end of the quarter. For the 2017 fiscal year Workhorse would only bring in $5.2M in revenue while operations burned $38.7M, paid for by issuing stock. Workhorse needed something new to distract from the slow progress of scaling up the delivery van and drone business.

With Telsa's gravity defying stock and seemingly limitless ability to raise funds, Workhorse Group decided it would take Telsa head on by unveiling an electric pickup truck in Q2 2017, slated for production in Q4 2018. The unveiling came with an announcement that the company already had 5,000 pre-orders for the truck. A new round of headlines hit the internet such as: YOU DON'T HAVE TO WAIT FOR TESLA TO GET YOUR ELECTRIC PICKUP TRUCK. Workhorse used the momentum to apply for a $250M government loan and immediately started taking customer deposits.

By Q4 Workhorse was burning $5.8M and announced it would potentially spin off the Surefly octocopter in December. In 2018 the share price began a steady decline from Q1 highs of well over $3.00 to below $0.50 by December. The company was kept alive by a $35 million dollar investment by a hedge fund in July but by the end of the year Workhorse looked doomed.

THE HAIL MARY

By the beginning of 2019, the delivery drone had gone quiet, the pickup truck appeared to be on the shelf, and the personal octocopter was barely off the ground. Brian Kinstligner CFA's $5 BUY rating on Workhorse looked hilariously wrong as the stock fluttered just above December's $0.50 lows. Cash dwindled at just $1.5M and to make matters worse CEO Stephen Burns abruptly exited in February... It was time for a Hail Mary.

Workhorse was still in running for the USPS contract. Against all odds, it was one of a handful of remaining bidders. Workhorse is at a distinct disadvantage to competitors such AM General and Oshkosh; it does not have a major manufacturing facility. So sometime in 1H 2019, Workhorse approached GM with interest to buy GM's Lordstown facility, which closed in March 2019 amid a fever of press coverage. There was just one problem, Workhorse does not have the cash to buy the facility. The deal was immediately scrutinized.

The idea that Workhorse was going to acquire the Lordstown facility was pretty much a joke, even with plans to raise capital by spinning off the barely hovering passenger dronecopter. However if the 2016 election taught us anything, it's never say never.

The Lordstown facility is not only located in the key swing state of Ohio, but is closing right before a presidential election. This is on top of the fact that Trump made a promise to voters that he would stop the bleeding of US manufacturing jobs, and in turn Republicans elected a former casino mogul from New York.

This move would be very similar to an early plant acquisition by Tesla. Reputable investment bank Cowen circled an equity research note that Trump's tweet is an indicator that Workhorse is likely to land the USPS deal (Coverage by Jeffrey Osborne, contact Cowen ER sales to request a copy).

NGEN DELIVERY VAN

The Workhorse and VT Hackney partnership was awarded a contract for 6 prototypes. Workhorse plans to potentially sell the NGEN not only to USPS as a fleet vehicle but to other commercial operators as well.

The NGEN is made of lightweight materials, 360' cameras, collision avoidance systems, and electric all wheel drive. The argument that Workhorse has made for electric delivery vehicles is that the average delivery vehicle drives less than 100 miles per day, which makes an EV mail truck a compelling solution. Workhorse would need to build 180,000 of them if selected for as the USPS fleet replacement.

THE ART OF THE DEAL

In response to the General Motors announcement, the United Auto Workers union announced opposition to the deal, saying "General Motors should assign a product to the Lordstown facility and continue operating it." On June 3rd, an SVP at GM wrote a NYT op ed that said:

With the end of Cruze production, a sale of the plant to a new company affiliated with Workhorse Group is the best opportunity we have found to keep vehicle production at the site — a conclusion we reached after reviewing proposals from multiple interested parties. Why Workhorse? Because it is better positioned than most electric vehicle start-ups, with hundreds of battery electric trucks on the road, satisfied customers and a substantial order backlog. Workhouse is using this expertise to back a new start-up that plans to buy the Lordstown plant with support from investors and the U.A.W. If talks this summer between the parties are successful, it will put Workhorse at the center of a new and potentially lucrative growth market —commercial electric trucks—as you reported in June 2018. But you are overly focused on Workhorse’s need for capital. A start-up that loses money and consumes capital for some period? That’s hardly man-bites-dog material, but it is an easy story to write since Workhorse is a public company and its results are open for public inspection, unlike most of its peers.

Though it could have ended there as just another overhyped move by a company in rough financial straits, the NYT op-ed was followed 2 days later by a meeting in Washington between US senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) with GM CEO Mary Barra. They met to discuss GM's plans for the Lordstown plant.

Barra defended the Lordstown deal in the meeting, but what Workhorse really needs is a USPS deal. Former CEO Stephen burns will appear on Ohio TV tonight to make the case for Workhorse.

The deal could take two possible forms, but the rationale for either one would require a USPS contract. Given that Trump could just instruct the USPS to choose Workhorse to make a deal happen and take home a major victory, a deal seems very likely.

One option would be that GM agrees to sell the Lordstown plant to Workhorse. Workhorse would need the USPS contract (or another large contract) to make it happen. With a commitment to purchase 180,000 vehicles from the USPS/US federal government, Workhorse would have no problem finding the financing needed to get production scaled. If bulge bracket banks don't line up to offer credit, local and regional banks in Ohio surely would. It's not a stretch to imagine Workhorse receiving government funding, considering it's mission to develop EV's---something that China is leading.

Alternatively, GM could just buy Workhorse. GM CEO Mary Barra said on at the 2019 annual meeting that GM is committed to an electric future, but GM lags behind European competitors such as Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz) and Volkswagen Group (VW, Audi, Porsche). Daimler will buy nearly $23B battery cells over the next decade. In Norway, EV sales are already 58% of new cars sold. A deal with USPS to build vehicles that don't have the range requirements of a full-time passenger vehicle might be an attractive successor to the Chevy Bolt program, allowing GM to develop EV technology without sacrificing higher margins on internal combustion vehicles.

Additionally, Workhorse could merge or reverse merge with VT Hackney. VT Hackney has a solid reputation for making things like firetrucks and delivery vans, and could help Workhorse shed its dronecopter and Tesla truck vaporware image while providing growth opportunities for VT Hackney.

CONCLUSION

It's speculative, but Workhorse offers a high risk/reward payout if you're looking to take a flyer. A deal seems likely given the political issue of Lordstown, which could become a campaign talking point that would both further Trump's Made-in-America agenda and give a nod to climate conscious moderate and swing voters. If the deal falls through, the media could call it hoax.

Given the amazing turn of events, we covered our short position and we are now long WKHS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WKHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.