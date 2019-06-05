Vertex's Latest Data May Lead To Expanded Cystic Fibrosis Market

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) has announced that it will move on to potential regulatory submissions with its VX-445 triple combination regimen for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). That's because this triple combo was shown to work in most of the remaining patients of CF. The positive results will definitely allow the biotech to file for regulatory approval both to the FDA in the U.S. and EMA in the European Union. This further adds a strong position for Vertex to remain as the market leader when it comes to this patient population.

Basis For Regulatory Submissions

The basis for the regulatory submission to the FDA and EMA will be based on two phase 3 studies and several others. One phase 3 study dealt with CF patients that had one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. The second phase 3 study dealt with CF patients that had two F508del mutations. The importance of these studies is that it will allow Vertex to increase the market opportunity for the CF space. In other words, if the VX-445 triple is approved for both of these indications, it would allow the company to target up to 90% of the entire CF population.

The first phase 3 study involved CF patients with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. It was a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study. Patients were either treated with VX-445, tezacaftor, ivacaftor, or placebo/ivacaftor placebo (control arm). The study recruited a total of 403 patients that were treated over a 24-week treatment period. The primary endpoint was looking to see an improvement in ppFEV1 over a 4-week period. It was shown that the VX-445 triple combination regimen resulted in a mean absolute improvement in ppFEV1 of 13.8% from baseline at week 4 compared to placebo. This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p <0.0001. FEV1 is a measure of lung function for patients with CF. It is the amount of maximal amount of air one can forcefully exhale in one second. This is an important measure of the disease because these patients have mucus that ends up blocking the airways. Therefore, FEV1 is important in determining whether or not a patient improves upon therapy. Besides achieving statistical significance in the 4-week period, it was noted that improvement in ppFEV1 was seen all the way through 24 weeks. Even key secondary endpoints were all met with statistical significance.

The second phase 3 study was using the VX-445 triplet in CF patients aged 12 and older that have two F508del mutations. There were a total of 107 patients that were recruited into this study. This late-stage study treated patients over a 4-week period. One item to note is that prior to being randomized, patients were given tezacaftor and ivacaftor for 4 weeks before being treated for this study. Patients were randomized to either receive VX-445, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor or placebo, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor. Patients treated with the VX-445 triple experienced an improvement of ppFEV1 of 10% from baseline at week 4. This measure was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.0001. Besides the treatment achieving an improvement of lung function, the data achieved can be seen in the response from patients. After completing the 4-week treatment period, all 107 patients including those on placebo, elected to complete a 96-week open-label extension study. The plan is to file for FDA approval of the VX-445 triple in Q3 of 2019 and then for the European Union in Q4 of 2019.

Conclusion

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is in very good shape in the CF space. It has been able to choose an appropriate triple regimen to move forward with for FDA approval. I think the best part of all this is that the market opportunity for the biotech can finally be expanded. That's because CF patients that are riddled with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation are a large chunk of the population who still don't have a treatment that targets the root cause of the disease. If VX-445 is approved, that would allow the company to target approximately 90% of the entire CF population. The biggest risk is the hurdle of receiving regulatory approval for both the U.S. and European markets. There is no guarantee that the triplet regimen will be approved for both territories. Another risk, which has not yet taken shape, is competition from another biotech working on developing CF treatments known as Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI). However, Proteostasis has seen trouble generating meaningful data to compete against Vertex's triplet regimen. The hope would be that long-term data could turn things around for Proteostasis, but that's a big if. For the time being, it seems that Vertex will retain its top spot as the leader in the CF space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.