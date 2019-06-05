Dave & Buster's Earnings Preview: Look For Earnings And Revenue To Continue Growing

Entertainment and venue operator Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) is set to report first quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share after reporting earnings of $1.04 in the first quarter of 2018. The current revenue estimate is at $371.01 million, and that is up 11.7% from the $332.19 million last year.

The company has been able to grow its earnings rather well over the last three years with an average annual growth rate of 21% during that time. The company grew earnings by 23% in the fourth quarter. Revenues have also grown, but not as fast as earnings. The average annual growth rate over the last three years has been 13%, and revenue increased by 9% in the fourth quarter.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements for Dave & Buster’s, the indicators are mixed. The return on equity is well above average at 29%, but the profit margin is only 11.7%, and that is in the average range.

If you’re not familiar with Dave & Buster’s, I would describe them as an upscale sports bar with hundreds of video games to entertain adults and kids alike. When I lived and worked in Cincinnati, there was one close to our office, and we had corporate outings there, our fantasy football league held its draft there, and of course, I took my three boys there from time to time. They are a pretty unique entertainment venue.

The Stock Has Been on a Roller Coaster Ride

While the fundamentals for Dave & Buster’s have been really good over the last few years, the stock itself has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride. In the fall of 2016, the stock was hovering in the $37.50 area before rallying sharply and moving above $70 in the second quarter of 2017. Unfortunately, the stock peaked in June ’17 and proceeded to fall all the way back down to the $37.50 area by April ’18.

The stock did rally again from April ’18 through September ’18, moving from the $37.50 area up to a high of $66.61. The selling that hit the overall market also hit Dave & Buster’s and took the stock back down to the $43 level in December. The stock recovered as the market recovered, rallying over 40% from the December low through the May high.

One thing in particular that I took note of was the trend channel that has formed from the December low. Connecting the lows from December and March creates the lower rail, while the parallel upper rail connects the highs from January and May. The stock just hit the lower rail of the channel, and that could be a good sign for the stock if the trend channel is going to continue defining the cycles.

Extreme Sentiment Readings in Both Directions

The sentiment indicators for Dave & Buster’s are rather interesting. Analysts are extremely bullish on the stock, while short sellers are extremely bearish. There are 11 analysts following the stock currently, and all 11 have the stock rated as a “buy”. Looking at the Wall Street Journal’s ratings’ page, we see that 10 of the 11 give the stock the highest rating, while only one has it as an “overweight”.

The short interest ratio for Dave & Buster’s is currently at 8.3. The ratio has increased in the past month, but it was due to the average daily volume falling and not because of a jump in the number of shares sold short. Even after taking that into account, the ratio is still high, and the number of shares sold short has increased since the beginning of the year and in the last two months.

The put/call ratio is at 1.82 with 7,724 puts open and 4,233 calls open. The ratio is higher than average and hints at pessimism from the options crowd, but the overall open interest only represents 1.2 million shares, and that is just over one day of trading volume. What this means is that the options crowd may be bearish, but the unwinding of any bearish trades is unlikely to have much of an impact on the stock price.

Even with the lack of option open interest, I am inclined to think the bearish sentiment from short sellers is more likely to impact the stock price after earnings. Analysts don’t change their ratings very often, but if a stock starts rallying sharply, short sellers have to cover.

My Overall Take on Dave & Buster’s

I am bullish on Dave & Buster’s. I love the EPS growth the company has shown as well as the revenue growth, and the return on equity is above average. The combination of those three things is enough to overlook the average profit margin.

The trend channel the stock has formed in the last six months is a plus as long as the stock remains above the lower rail of the channel. Should it break below the lower rail of the channel, I would have to reevaluate the bullish stance. A break below the channel would cause me to look for a better entry point to buy the stock.

The analysts’ ratings are a bit of a concern, but I actually like the fact that only 11 analysts are covering the stock. It means the company is still flying below the radar to some degree. The short interest ratio being above 8.0 is another plus in my eyes. If the stock continues to rally, it could cause a short-covering rally that causes the trend to accelerate.

Dave & Buster’s is planning to expand in the current year with six or seven new locations in the works. Beyond that, the company is looking to increase locations at a rate of 10% per year.

My biggest concern for the stock is if we enter into a recessionary period here in the U.S. Even though the venues are a lot of fun, they aren’t exactly cheap for families to visit. If the economy slows, the revenue and earnings growth for an entertainment company like Dave & Buster’s is almost certain to take a hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.