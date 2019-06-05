FireEye Acquires Verodin For Continuous Security Assessment

FEYE gains added capabilities for its security orchestration offerings as well as a wider customer and channel partner base.

FireEye has acquired Verodin for $250 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

FireEye (FEYE) announced it has acquired Verodin for up to $250 million.

Verodin enables organizations to measure, manage, and improve cybersecurity effectiveness.

With the deal, FEYE gains a continuous security assessment system and a broader customer base and channel partner lineup.

Target Company

Mclean, Virginia-based Verodin was founded in 2014 to enable organizations to identify gaps and optimize configuration in cybersecurity effectiveness across cloud, email, endpoint, and network controls.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Key, who was previously Managing Partner at ESM Strategies.

Below is an overview video of Instrumenting Carbon Black Response on the firm's platform:

Source: YouTube

Verodin's primary offerings include:

Security Instrumentation Platform [SIP]

Advanced Modules

Operationalizing SIP

Company partners or major customers include:

BAI

Erasco Group

GuidePoint Security

CrowdStrike

Phantom

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $33.1 million in the company and include TenEleven, Citi Ventures, Capital One Growth Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, Crosslink Capital, Blackstone Ventures, and Rally Ventures.

Source: Crunchbase

Market

Verodin operates in the security instrumentation segment of the global endpoint security market.

According to a market research report by MarketStudyReport.com, the global endpoint security industry is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 7% between 2017 and 2024.

Endpoints are considered to be the weakest links in network security and securing them is considered to be crucial for effectively reinforcing the overall network security.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the period due to the shift to digitalization in developing countries, the penetration of mobile devices, and improvements in internet connectivity which consequently increases malware risks.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

FireEye disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $250 million in cash and stock.

FEYE adjusted forward guidance as follows:

The combination is expected to be accretive to revenue, cash flow from operations and non-GAAP operating income in 2020, and add approximately $20 million to billings in 2019 and more than $70 million to billings in 2020.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2018, FEYE had $1.13 billion in cash and short-term investments and $2.1 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented $974.4 million and deferred revenue accounted for $906.2 million.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $10.95 million.

In the past 12 months, FEYE's stock price has dropped 16.56% vs. Carbon Black's (CBLK) drop of 45.85%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has trended upward since the middle of 2018, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

FEYE acquired Verodin to add its security instrumentation capabilities to FEYE's portfolio.

As FireEye stated in the deal announcement:

Equipped with FireEye frontline intelligence, the Verodin platform will measure and test security environments against both known and newly discovered threats, empowering organizations to identify risks in their security controls before a breach occurs, and rapidly adapt their defenses to the evolving threat landscape.

Prior to the deal for Verodin, FireEye was performing periodic 'red team' security assessments for clients. With the acquisition, FEYE will be able to provide continuous, automated, security assessments and to identify gaps in hardware configuration or IT environment changes that lead to vulnerabilities.

While the deal makes sense from a capabilities addition, it also widens FEYE's customer base and channel partner relationships.

Financial analysts appear to like the deal and the stock has moved upward slightly since the deal was disclosed.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.