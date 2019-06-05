Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) CEO Lawson Whiting on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Jay Koval

Thanks, Nicole, and good morning everyone. I want to thank you for joining us for Brown-Forman's year-end earnings call for fiscal 2019. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

This morning we issued a press release containing our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, in addition to posting presentation materials that Lawson and Jane will walk through momentarily. Both the release and the presentation can be found on our website under the section titled Investors Events and Presentations. In the press release, we have listed a number of the risk factors that you should consider in conjunction with our forward-looking statements. Other significant risk factors are described in our Form 10-K, 8-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During this call, we'll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reasons that management believes that they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the press release and investor presentation.

As a reminder, before I turn the call over to Lawson and Jane, in the interest of time at fairness, we ask that you limit your questions to one per analyst. You are welcome to rejoin the queue and we'll take your follow up questions as time permits.

So, with that, Lawson?

Lawson Whiting

Thank you, Jay, and good morning everyone. We've called this year of change, challenges and continued consumer momentum for Brown-Forman. We're generally pleased with our top and bottom line results for fiscal 2019, both of which were up 5% on an underlying basis. Importantly, our top line growth rate would have been really -- I call the run rate would have been 6% excluding the impact from tariff. So, generally call a good year in maintaining consumer momentum, not a great year given all the headwinds that we're facing to the bottom line, but still a good year for us.

We've a lot of reasons to be optimistic I think about fiscal '20 and beyond. Starting with the U.S. spirit markets itself where the trends are strong as ever, particularly within the consumer goods world, the U.S. spirit market remains one of the best businesses in CPG. We believe we have one of the best premium spirits portfolios in the world as evidenced really by the strength and consistency of our long-term results. We've averaged 5% to 6% underlying top line growth for most of the last decade and we expect more of the same in fiscal '20. So, Jane in a few minutes will share more of the detail behind what we believe was balanced delivery of these results in fiscal '19 and then also share some key milestone that we achieved during the year.

So rather than remember fiscal '19 is the year of tariffs, we'll change the headline to be 2019 remembered as the year we continue to invest in momentum across the portfolio and we delivered balanced growth across many geographies and brands. Recently, the IWSR Global Report came out in a week or two ago and it was interesting to read as it covered or talked about a lot of the both attractive and then call unattractive segments within beverage and alcohol. Essentially, so the categories really that you want to be in going forward include whiskey, tequila, gin and the format of RTD's generally. And we obviously have a big whiskey business. We have a big tequila business.

RTDs are increasingly important to the Company and we continue to seek ways to play into the gin categories. So, we feel like we're positioned well in the categories that we want to be in and relatively less involved in categories like vodka, liqueurs, rum, wine and even beer where we do not have the much exposure. So, it really supports our overall portfolio strategy and all the portfolio reshaping we've done over the past several years, as we've gotten out of some of those unattractive categories. For example, obviously, the divestiture of our wine business a few years ago and our liqueur businesses two or three years ago, and then really increasing our exposure to whiskey both with Irish and Scotches. So, we feel pretty good about the portfolio reshaping we've done and the impact that can have going forward.

So, some brand highlights from fiscal '19. First just talk inner-brand which is the global marketing agency once again name Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey as the most valuable global spirits trademark in the world. Our teams are very proud of that and we continue to defend that position strongly. And while we believe the runway is still long for Tennessee whiskey, we've been thoughtfully diversifying the trademark through innovation and geographic broadening of our revenue base.

Today the Jack Daniel's family brands beyond Tennessee whiskey is now over 3.4 million cases and Jack Daniel's RTDs crossed 9 million cases. These brands are much earlier in the global development in Tennessee whiskey and they tend to be both growth and margin enhancing. Most importantly they strengthen the Jack Daniel's trademark by allowing us to participate new drinking occasions and bring in new consumers. So, we expect the forthcoming Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple to be a significant contributor globally in the years ahead.

The Apple whiskey categories is going to over 2 million cases nearly all of which is in United States and our partners are very excited about the potential for this Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple in the market place. While it's essentially going to be a U.S. only launched in fiscal '20, we are excited about the long-term potential for the brand around the world.

Another highlight of fiscal '19 would be Woodford Reserve. Interesting, it took us ten years, we started the brand in 1997 and it took us ten years to hit the 100,000 case mark. Last year, the brand added 170,000 cases, so globally the brand family hit 890,000 cases and is well on track to surpass 1 million cases in 2020. Woodford was named Spirit Brand of the year by MarketWatch and for anyone who watch this year's Kentucky Derby, we executed some amazing activations for the brand and generated sizeable impressions through our excellence sponsorship.

Furthermore, the performance of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, the launch of malt, special offering such as our partnership with Woodford -- with Baccarat and duty-free to summer all served the further to premiumize the brand and really solidify as the category leader in the world of super premium whiskey, and we do believe the best is yet to come with significant run room in the United States and then even greater outside of United States works delivered only 20% of its volume this year.

Tequila is our another bright spot in the portfolio with both Herradura and el Jimador delivering double-digit growth rates last year and we've also introduced a cristalino product down in Mexico called Herradura Ultra, which is approaching 100,000 cases. So, that business is very strong and growing very quickly. So while the majority of our portfolio growth is coming from these American whiskey brands and our tequila brands, we're also planning seeds for tomorrow's growth. Over the last few years, we have launched Slane Irish whiskey, we've bought the GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh trade marks in the single malt space, all of which are growing at tremendous growth rates right now.

In summary, our portfolio strategy focused on premiumization and disciplined innovation as a clear strength of Brown-Forman and we really believe it will continue to deliver consistent results year in and year out including positive mix. We really don't have a leaky bucket anymore, which is another benefit to our business over the past year's there were numbers that brands were really leaking on the sales line and provided sort of a headwind for us and we largely fixed those or sold the off. So, we still remain very confident in our portfolio going forward.

I'm frequently asked about the sustainability of this bourbon boom in general and the supply outlook and believe me it's something we study closely is our perspective as implications on our long-term corporate strategies. But in short, we believe this bourbon renaissance is just getting started and the historical cycles really would support this, this viewpoint. Younger consumers are increasingly focused on brands with provenance and with authenticity and they are searching for quality over quantity.

With our premium spirits portfolio intentionally focused on American whiskey, we believe we're one of the best positions companies in the consumer staples universe continue to deliver sustained compounding growth in sale. In addition to favorable category trends, another reason I believe in our ability to deliver growth in fiscal 20 and over the long-term that we're still comparatively early in our journey into the world of -- the international world, particularly in emerging markets. It's just one example; 10 years ago in Brazil, our business was roughly 35,000 cases. Today, our 10th largest market in the world and we sold 400,000 cases and there are numerous examples like that around the world.

More over 20% of Jack's volumes come from emerging market space and in some of that you may remember, we've talked about this in past investor call, 50% of Johnny Walker's volumes are coming from emerging markets. And so, as we approach a lot of those emerging markets, we really do believe we have a long run way ahead to keep capturing share from the incumbent scotch whiskey brands in many of these markets. We plan for the long-term enabled by strong Brown family supports.

So while the short-term discussion might be skewed to topics such as the turf impact on our margins, we're focused on the opportunities ahead that will help us deliver the best possible shareholders returns to the power of compounding over many years. The spirits business as I said is one of the best in the world. We enjoy strong rates of growth, driven by increasing consumer demand. We successfully delivered high rates of growth -- higher rates of growth in the industry over the long-term. Thanks to our focus portfolio strategies in the right categories and our ability to build and grow world class brands.

We fully intend on fueling this momentum with the right balance investments in our brands, our geographies, our efforts on our people. And we believe this will enable us to deliver great results, including consistent and sustained top-line growth, higher operating margins leading returns on invested capital. We believe we can get back to that high single-digit operating income growth when we move past these tariff burdens in the middle of fiscal 2020. The tariff burden is substantial as you would have heard on our last call. We've talked about $125 million on an annualized basis. Roughly 60% of the American whiskey business into Europe is Brown-Forman product, so we have a high share of these exports.

So, we view these tariffs really from the EU is a targeted campaign right at Brown-Forman and an America business headquartered in Kentucky. Our corporate headquarters, our production assets and the employees has produced our fine whiskeys for all occasion in United States and that is not going to change. We invested billions over the years behind capacity expansion and aging inventory stocks and we have created meaningful jobs and contributing going to growth in both Kentucky and Tennessee. Through tough situation, we continued to actively work with our leaders in both the U.S. and abroad and we see a quick resolution to these tariffs.

So, with that, let me turn the call over to Jane for more detailed look at both fiscal '19 and the outlook for 2020.

Jane Morreau

Thanks Lawson and good morning everyone. I plan on covering three main areas today during my prepared remarks. First, I'll review of fiscal 2019 results; second I'll discuss our fiscal 2020 outlook; and third, I'll walk you through the foreign exchange and tariffs headwinds we have been facing. After I complete my prepared remarks, we'll open it up for Q&A.

As we reflect on fiscal 2019, we are very pleased with our employees and partners' ability to adopt and manage through a very active year of change and challenges. We continue to invest in momentum across our business, which resulted in consistent and solid results you saw this morning as well as the achievement of several milestones, which I'll cover later.

As Lawson mentioned, we estimate the price adjustments associated with tariffs, reduced our full year operating underlying net sales growth by nearly 1 percentage point. Thus, we believe underlying net sales growth of 6% after adjusting for this tariff is really impressive rate of growth in the consumer world and in line with our long-term track record of performance.

Adverse foreign exchange was a primary delta between our underlying and reported sales growth of 2%. Our top line growth was driven our broad-base geographic change and a balance contribution across our education across our portfolio brands. Further, the year was marked a balance share capital deployment and a continuation of our industry-leading operating margin and return on invested capital.

Okay. Now, let's look at our fiscal 2019 results we by major geographic cluster. After a soft start to this fiscal year in United States, underlying net sales accelerated slightly from the first half to the second half. Despite this acceleration, the back half performance in the United States fell below our expectations and was the main driver of the Company's coming in slightly below our guidance range from underlying net sales growth in the year.

Correspondingly, SG&A also came in below our forecast, due primarily to lower compensation-related expenses. Recent blended takeaway trends for total in U.S. continued to point to a very healthy industry as we move into fiscal 2020. Our estimate of the U.S. markets growth on a value basis is in the 6% to 7% range, while our blended three months takeaway trend has improved 2 points from last fall to roughly 6%.

We expect our trends to continue to improve in fiscal 2020, particularly projecting of Tennessee whiskey given the brand activation and promotional activity, we began to implement in late April and we will continue to drive and execute this fiscal year. This includes significant reallocations within advertising spend to increase broad reach media digital investments by double-digit over the next 12 months.

Our emerging markets were a standout performer with underlying net sales up 11% in the year on top of the 13% growth achieved in fiscal 2018. We delivered broad-based and consistent growth with our two largest markets Mexico and Poland, up 11% and 10% respectively. Our collectively emerging markets outside of these markets also grew 11% driven by Brazil one of our top ten largest markets for our growth trajectory remains in process with underlying net sales of 25% as we surpass 400,000 nine-liter cases in the year.

Last year results improved as we last wrapped market changes made in late fiscal 2018 with underlying net sales growth of 17%. China grew strong double-digits due by doubling of our e-premise business, which now represents over 30% of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey sales in China. We have established strong technical partnerships with 88 commerce platforms in China that are allowing us to reach more consumers, tell our stories and be available where they are shopping.

Several other markets are growing well including sub-Sahara Africa and Ukraine, which grew underlying net sales double-digit for India and Southeast Asia delivered high single-digit growth. In our developed markets, business remained solid, up mid single digits and in line with our historical performance after adjusting for over 1 percentage point drive due to tariff. Germany approached 1 million drinks equipment cases going underlying net sales 10% with particular strength in RTD. Australia at nearly 1 million drinks equipment cases drove 6% underlying net sales growth of the power by RTDs.

Growth in the United Kingdom, France and Japan were more subdued, up low single-digit. Spains are out to consumer investment and nearly two years ago fueled strong double-digit gains again in fiscal 2019 with significant share opportunities remaining in this nearly 5 million case whiskey market. I think it's interesting to observe between great results in our international markets and our various awards we've received, recognizing Brown-Forman as a great place to work in markets such as Poland, France and Spain to name a few.

We believe our performance reflects the great talent and the commitment of our employees in these markets. Travel retail delivered another solid year of results including underlying net sales over 6% with Jack Daniel's family of brands over 1 million nine-liter cases. Woodford approaching 100,000 in tequila's over 50. And just 4% of total travel retail market share on a value basis, we believe there is plenty of room for travel retail business to grow.

Moving on to the discussion of our balance delivery of growth across our portfolio brands and some additional awards and milestones achieved this past year. For starters, the beverage information group named Brown-Forman, the U.S. Supplier of the Year, awarding us more brand growth awards than any of the supplier. The Jack Daniel's family of brands reached 25.8 million nine-liter cases including 9 million cases of Jack Daniel's RTDs. Roughly one quarter of the family's volumes are driven by brands other than Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and 60% of total volumes are generated in markets outside the United States.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey grew to over 13.4 million cases including over 8 million cases internationally making it a single largest expression over $25 per bottle. Honey and Fire are nearing in 2.5 million cases combined with growth rates fueled by further development of a non-U.S. business or Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey's volumes are over 1 million cases and we're excited about this fall launch projecting this Tennessee Apple in the U.S. marketplace.

Now, Lawson spent some time addressing our focus on portfolio development including premiumization and innovation particularly related to our leading portfolio of American whiskey. Excluding Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey, in aggregate, we grew underlying net sales by double digits for our premium American whiskey brand including Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester combined almost 2.2 million nine-liter cases were depleted.

Gentleman Jack grew underlying net sales, high single digits and Jack Daniel's Single Barrel grew at a fastest rate in the last seven years driven in part by the Heritage Barrel of Recognition as the third best whiskey in the world by Whiskey Magazine. In addition to a significant contribution from Woodford Reserve as it nears 1 million cases, our founding brand Old Forester surpassed 250,000 cases, the brand's highest volumetric levels since 1994.

Our homeplace investments playing an important role in providing consumers with the opportunity to experience our brand and to learn about how they are produced including last year's opening of the $50 million Old Forester homeplace and distillery. The Old Forester tariff has already ranked as one of the top 10 best new visitor and tourist attractions by USA Today and is well on track to reach 100,000 visitors later this summer.

In other innovation, we now have rye products in the markets from Jack Daniel's with Reserve and Old Forester, which by the way won a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Total rye volumes were these three brands are over 100,000 cases and rye remains a fast growing category in the U.S.

Tequilas are also fast growing an important part of our business, depleting 9.2 million cases in fiscal 2019, which includes almost 7 million cases of new mix-RTDs. Our tequila brand including Herradura and el Jimador and New Mix collectively grew underlying net sales by 12% this year on top of last year's 13% growth helped by cristalino products.

Tequila category is growing well and our brands are well positioned to capitalize on these trends going forward. Unfortunately, consumer demand for 100% agave, tequila is leading to record high agave prices and necessary that we implement more aggressive price increases over the coming month to maintain a vibrant business particularly in the lower price Mexican market.

Moving down the P&L, our gross margins declined 260 basis points in 2019, a 160 basis point of decline was due to absorbing the cost of tariff in the majority of countries while higher input cost including wood and agave and other such items such as foreign exchange those are remainder. Gross margin compression was partially offset by the 5% decline in underlying SG&A in fiscal 2019 due to lower compensation related expenses and our continued discipline approach to cost.

SG&A levels today are similar to five years ago, thanks to our focus on efficiency and productivity. Over this period, these initiatives have allowed us not only to reallocate into our brand, but to continue to make strategic investments such as establishing the emerging brands team in the U.S. and setting up our owned route to market in Spain.

Underlying A&P investment grew over 3% as we invested in own Whiskey brand. In aggregate, we grew underlying operating income 5%, reported operating income increased to 9%, thanks to the absence of prior year's $70 million contribution to establish the tariff foundation. Earnings per share jumped 17% in fiscal 2019 to $1.73.

Let's now move on to look at our outlook for fiscal 2020. On the top line, we expect underlying net sales growth of 5% to 7%. Our revenue growth has been one of the most consistent stories in the industry and we have confidence in delivering results in this range. Our fiscal 2019 underlying net sales excluding price adjustment related to tariffs was approximately 6%. We expect a negligible impact in tariff-related price decreases in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2019, one point drag.

Moving to the U.S., recent increases in media and the promotional activity are beginning to accelerate the Company's blended value takeaway, now growing approximately 6%. We expect Jack Daniel's Tennessee volume in underlying net sales growth to accelerate in the U.S. in fiscal 2020 as well as back half contribution from the launch of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple.

2020 will be another challenging year for gross margin, which we expect then to be down about 20 to 200 basis points split evenly between the remaining cost of sales, impact related to tariffs and higher input costs. We assume tariffs to remain in place for the full 12 months this fiscal year versus roughly 7 months in fiscal 2019.

As a reminder, we chose to absorb the tariff impact in most countries in fiscal 2019 to invest behind the consumer momentum and are currently planning to continue to do this, as we enter into fiscal 2020. Steadiness by the tariff impact, higher input costs primarily related to agave as well as ongoing wood inflation are expected to be an even greater drag on gross margins in fiscal 2020.

We have less internally sourced supply of agave this year, meaning we are increasingly purchasing in the open market and facing historically high agave prices. Against this backdrop, cost discipline and efficiency improvements remain top priority. We will stay diligent on SG&A and are targeting growth of only low single-digit in fiscal 2020. Underlying A&P investments are expected to grow at a somewhat lower rates than underlying net sales growth by only slightly lagging in addition to the incremental investment plan.

We have re-allocated advertising investment from less efficient areas such as agency fees, sponsorship and local events to significantly increase our investment in broad reach media and digital and on a range scalable consumer facing activation. Media investment alone is expected to increase up to 30% in key markets such as U.S., UK, Germany, France and Australia.

In addition, we expect to add significant incremental dollars to earn promotional activities particularly in the U.S. This investment is reflected in our net sales forecast and is additive to our advertising investments. In summary, we are confident that our media plans and overall spin levels will support our top line growth expectations for fiscal 2020. We also believe we will be able to continue to drive leverage from gross profits to operating income, resulting in underlying operating income growth in 3% to 5% range and earnings per share of a $1.75 to $1.85.

This EPS range incorporates a tax rate of 21% in fiscal 2020 versus this past year’s 19.8%. As we last the full year cost of tariffs and move beyond fiscal 2020, we expect to get back to our historic high single-digit underlying operating income growth fueled by consistent underlying net sales growth.

Now, before I wrap up I want to discuss our foreign exchange headwind. Foreign exchange negatively impacted our results this past year by 2 points at the top line and 3 point at the operating income level. Foreign exchange headwinds are not new to us. In fact, they’ve been present for much of the last decade. I thought it might be helpful to help frame this given that we are the only U.S. based publicly U.S. listed spirit company. Meaning, we are hurt by strong dollar where our foreign competitors have benefited as their own currency has devalued against the U.S. dollars.

Five years ago the euro was 24% higher than the rate on April 30 of this year. The British pound and Australian dollar were both over 30% higher for the same period. Many emerging markets including Russia, Turkey and Brazil have experienced much more significant evaluations. With over half of our revenue generated outside of United States and the majority of our production occurring in the United States, we have been disproportionately impacted by the strengthening dollar.

To help quantify the impact, we estimate that our current year sales of 3.3 billion would have been nearly 400 million higher, if foreign exchange rates have remained at fiscal 2014 levels. This translates into an estimated operating income impact by $160 million or $0.27 of EPS at a 21% tax rate. In addition to those amounts, we believe the strengthening dollar over the period likelihood demand in some markets because of reduced purchasing part in dollar terms.

On top of adverse foreign exchange, as you know Brown-Forman has gotten caught in the crosshairs of the world of retaliatory tariffs. The growth annualized impact from tariffs as we’ve discussed before is roughly $125 million before taking into account any country resending a lower tariff and any litigation actions we took in fiscal 2019 or will take in fiscal 2020.

So, we are certainly facing a few short-term challenges. That said, we believe the dollar won't stay strong forever. The rational thought will prevail on tariffs even they lead to numerous unintended negative consequences including higher cost for consumers and our agave prices will come down given historic [indiscernible]. As a result, all these factors are weighing down our near-term results that we view them as temporal and likely to reverse overtime.

In summary, fiscal 2019 was another year of solid and consistent top line performance at Brown-Forman, delivering nearly at least 6% underlying net sales growth after adjusting for tariffs. While we were disappointed by the mixed results in the United States, we believe we have begun and we’ll continue to take the appropriate actions to accelerate the U.S. business in fiscal 2020 and are optimistic that our recent improving takeaway performance reflects some of those options already.

We expect stronger rates at the top line growth outside the U.S. and in the U.S. again in fiscal 2020. While gross margins are expected to remain under pressure in fiscal 2020, our cost containment and efficiency have propelled operating margins above 34% including the investments we have been making in our business. We again in this fiscal year with a top tier ROIC of 22% including another year of record investment behind our business in the form of CapEx and barreled whiskey inventory based on our medium term growth outlook.

Strong and consistent financial results and judicious capital allocation have helped us deliver terrific returns for our shareholders. Our excellent 10-year TSR was 19% per year. This type of compound growth results in tremendous value creation for shareholders. A $100 invested decade ago would have been worth over $2050 at the end at this past fiscal year. And we're proudly at working on executing the long-term strategy that we believe will help drive superior shareholders return over the next decade.

And that wrap ups our prepare remarks. So Nicole, could you please open up the call for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Chris Pitcher with Redburn.

Chris Pitcher

You refer to the launch of Apple in the back half of the year. I was wondering, if you could talk to what lessons you've learned from Honey and Fire? And how specifically you're looking to position the brand to tap into the 2 million cases that you referred to?

Lawson Whiting

Yes, I think the way you can weigh into, but over I'd say last nine years, it's been about nine years since we launched Honey. We have been very thoughtful and measured with our flavors strategy. But one thing we do know is the flavors do to bring in new consumers into the franchise and that’s probably the single most important point and one of the reasons why we continue to believe in them. It's been -- since 2011 with Honey and then 2015 with Fire, so those brands have been around now for a while and they continue to grow. And as I said, they continue to add to our annual growth rate but our margins, so these are good healthy businesses for us.

I find it interesting flavored whiskey now -- I mean, this is just the U.S. comment, but flavored whiskey is now larger than the flavored bucket category in the U.S. states. So, it’s a big category, it’s a very profitable category and one that we've seen really minimal cannibalization over period of time. So, there's a lot of good things going on in the world of flavored whiskeys for us and one were going to continue on it, and I should say, as if, it's only going to be in the United States and it's only the second half of fiscal year. So, it doesn't have a massive impact on next year. But long term when we rolled out internationally, we will really be the first big brand that goes with Apple flavor internationally and it keeps us pretty optimistic that can be a meaningful business.

Chris Pitcher

And just to be specific, not want to pin you to targets. But in terms of the first 12 months of launch, should we expect to sort of honey-styled step up in terms of volume? And specifically, how you're positioning it so not to cannibalize the Honey brand?

Lawson Whiting

Well, we don't have -- we are not going to give kind of a volume forecast. We've said that it can improve our growth rate by about half a point next fiscal year. So, that you can sort of back into to some sizes there. But now, I mean, I think the way people consume the Apple will be different than the way they consume the Honey brand. And so, as I said, we haven't seen significant cannibalization in the past and we don't have reasons to see it. We don't really think it would be that big going forward. Obviously, there's a lot of Jack Daniel's drinkers right now, but it moved in Crown Royal Apple because that brand has been so bigger over the last few years and so, our hope is that we're going to go get share back from there too.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Peter Grom with JP Morgan.

Peter Grom

So, Jane, I was hoping if you can elaborate more on your underlying SG&A outlook. The performance in '19 was clearly impressive, but on top of cost savings and efficiency, you've highlighted in the past that some of OpEx leverage was more one-time in nature as well as due to competition. So, can you may be just touch on where you see the opportunities to cut more? And then also, what kind of trigger those bonuses or compensation-related items that helped '19 to move back that SG&A in '20? And does your guidance reflect those bonuses coming back?

Jane Morreau

A lot of questions there. So, I think you're just reacting about our guidance on SG&A going forward and will as we talked about in our script today, just if I go back to 2013, we have been reallocating from SG&A to brand expenses purposefully for a number of years and over the last five years, our SG&A is flat with what today versus what it was five years ago due to what you're referring to some of our productivity and efficiency initiatives that we've had going on. But, yes, we have been able to continue our strategic investment whether it's an emerging market or rest of the market and so forth.

And we'll plan to do that, we still some other projects going on as it relates to SG&A, but we continue to have -- when we think about efficiency and productivity initiatives, we think about every line item, every operating expense line item of the P&L, so that's starts from discounting and ensuring. Those are the most effective and efficient they are. So, it gets into our revenue growth management capability, it gets into our coast of sold, looking at packaging opportunity, looking at insurance of the supply chain as efficient as they can be.

It looks that's a forcing opportunity not only in our cost of goods but in our advertising initiative, and these are all projects that we continue to have ongoing as we look ahead. And so, I've guided this morning to a modest growth in SG&A, a low single-digit growth next year in SG&A. We did benefit this year as you noted from one-time items, and as you know, some of that was a compensation related items. But we got what we plan for next year is, we have a block with regard to our compensation, we got to pay for growth and we got a growth to pay for that growth. And so, that's how built into our outlook for next year.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Vivien Azer with Cowen.

Vivien Azer

I wanted to touch on pricing and promotion. Jane, your call out on stepped up promo in 2020 in the U.S. In particular, it makes a lot of sense even some of the trends that we have been seen. So I was hoping that can just comment on how that impacts your expectations for the pricing that you’ve been seeing in the Brown spirits category in the U.S. -- has that been tempering already. You expect that to continue, and then how that impacts your thoughts around the total company top line algo volumes, pricing and mix?

Jane Morreau

Yes, we haven't got there too. I'm glad you've pointed out and then brought up the promotional like some incremental spend that we’re going to do in the U.S., and we’re starting doing a little bit in the fourth quarter really in late April. And if you recall from us third quarter call, we actually had expected some of the promotional activity in some of our shifts and spend more to broad-reach media to actually take hold in the fourth quarter and accelerate our U.S. growth faster than -- and it just hasn't come about yet.

So, we very encouraged by our most recent and I don't -- you all know me, I don't typically focus on short-term trends that because we were able to get these programs in late in year, in April, we went on new creative and broad-reach media start in the last week of April. I think it’s relative to look at what’s working now and the latest drop of Nielsen trends shows for Tennessee Whiskey, in particular, an increase in the volume. You will see some increase in promotional activity too as you’re pointing out.

As we look into the rest of 2020, we will expect to continue to have some increased promotional activity, more embedded in terms of when and how we do it, we’ll be very smart about that, as you know we will be. So, as we look at to plans for next year when I talked about the 5% to 7% growth at the top line and underlying basis, it will be another year more volume driven plan than a price driven plan.

We do have some pricing expected larger tequilas which we can talk about later. But other than that, it’s going to largely be a volume driven plan with some benefits continuing from mix because as we’re expecting next year’s volume growth from our premium plus business to continue to outpace and provide mix benefits.

Lawson Whiting

The only -- I'll put just a couple of other points around. I mean, in calendar 2018, so not -- yes, in calendar 2018. We did take prices up Jack Daniel’s. We were up during the O&D period and unfortunately the competition went down at the same time and we’ve got hurt and that’s part of the reason that why U.S. had a tough year last year. And we really did I call to call the action on the U.S. teams over the last few months all the way through the three tiers to really rally behind the Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey brand.

And as Jane mentioned, there are significant increases in media. We’ve got all kinds of new creative out there and we are going to be able to get more aggressive on the pricing fronts, as we say, some of the short-term reactions are pretty good, but it’s one of the reasons why I do think, we will have a good year in the fiscal ’20 because we’ve led out a little road to the teams to be able to more aggressive. And hopefully, we’ll see the results from that.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Amit Sharma with BMO Capital.

Drew Levine

Hi, there, this is Drew Levine on for Amit. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to ask about the Mexico tariffs that were supposed to go in place next week, I know particular around 8% of portfolio now. Can you just provide some context on how much of that is in the U.S. if potential tariffs are contemplated within your guidance and then kind of combined with pricing actions tequila? If you think, you might need to take even more and how could impact volume for the category?

Jane Morreau

Yes, that's all. Great questions and on guidance, we do not have any increases, decreases built in there. So, no rescinding of tariffs from Canada or Mexico that they already said, no reduction in Turkey tariffs will have 40%, nor Mexico is going the other way. What that being said, you saw on -- this is a staged impact that would go up on a monthly basis. And if we look at rescinding versus the non verses as new, it's not material to our overall picture mixture.

Our tequila sales in the U.S, well, this would be new on import of tequilas in the U.S. this tax that you're referring is only 3% of our total revenues. So, it's pretty small in the grand scheme of things. When we look at pricing itself, just as a reminder related to this and my script too, we're taking pricing next year in Mexico. Our this year Mexico of fiscal 2020 which is pretty aggressive pricing last year with 10% pricing with double-digit pricing again this year.

Some of that simply because the market there is more accepting this, right now. given that the Mexican market in general has lower margins. And so, given the pressures for agave other players are also taking and we're too. Now as it relates to the U.S., we already have some record price increases plan. We’re starting to see a little bit of pricing in the U.S. and indicated data on tequilas, and we will be mindful of that and put this situation ready to will be very mindful and very on top and we will adjust as we need to.

Lawson Whiting

And there are so many moving parts in the world of tequila these days. It's kind of fascinating the general consumer demand has been fantastic. The demand for innovation as we mentioned in the crystalinos a very price points sort of all ultra premium price points in the demand for that as fascinating too, but all that demand is created to much pressure on the supply and Jane walk through all that. But it's dramatic a business that we would have that would raw input cost going up by very large multiples, mean, from low single digit basis per kilogram to sort of mid 20s, even high 20s. There is very, I can't think of very many businesses but see a 5%, 6%, 7% times increase in your raw cost.

So the pricing environment has to give a little bit, we have to think of it. It hasn’t really moved much yet in the United States as it has in Mexico they started from a lower base. But we do expect but the category will see some pretty meaningful increases in the near-term future. And on tariff there was a conversation then I don’t know, I don’t know where it were when you will have significant and how long those, what that impact will be, we will just going to be have to little more agile in our own pricing strategy and see how that plays out.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Judy Hong with Goldman Sachs.

Judy Hong

First, Jane, I don’t know if I missed this, but did you give gross margin guidance for fiscal 20? And how tariff versus the input cost kind of breakout in terms of your gross margin guidance? And then just more broadly speaking, just going back to your U.S. business, I think certainly makes sense to send a bit more money on the promotional side of the equitation. I guess also I am still curious to hear kind of your thoughts on your total ad spending going down as a percentage sales this year in light of -- again when you hear your competitors raising their ads spending, 200 basis points over the last two years. Why not sort of take the year to do both, so increase promo and ad spending as a percentage of your sales more effectively?

Jane Morreau

Let me answer your first question and I'll start on second. Lawson, you can jump in. I did provided guidance on fiscal 2020 as it related to gross margin. I said, we expect another 200 basis points decline in our gross margin next year, about half of that was due to tariff, the other half is due to input cost partly agave-related which we've been talking about this morning.

As it related to our U.S. business, you're right here we talk about the incremental promotional activity. I think it's also important to understand what all were doing in the U.S. as it related to our spend level. So, we are increasing our media spend and I referred to this in my conversation more broadly in -- because it applies to so many markets, but in the U.S. alone we're increasing our media spend about 30%.

We have a lot reduced our low reach activities, the sponsorship fees and local events. We have also increased our working dollar. So, we have a fair amount of what we call non-working dollars couple of percentage points of our total growth and were reallocated on sort of more working dollars for the consumer facing activations. We have got new creative, as we just referred to also. And so, what we're saying about our spend is going to be much more meaningful and much more effective in the U.S.

As we enter into fiscal 2020, we believe it is adequate something we have been very firm about and have talked about many, many times. Our spending has not limited to advertising line in fact, look at our SG&A line, it happens to be larger and we believe people build brands in it's something that is intangible asset for us to create value.

So, we have people honestly working for us building our brand that coupled with our advertising investment, there is packaging and cost of goods and then we've referred to the incremental promotional activity. So, we don't look at that alone and in fact added all those pieces together meaning the incremental spend that I have spending behind advertising increase in promotional activity that reallocation of non-working dollars at or above are put in sales growth in the U.S. in terms of advertising.

Lawson Whiting

Yes. I mean if you go back, if you look at it over the last five years just comparing CAGAR of underlying sales of brand expenses they're about inline over a five year window. So, we have got a close right now. I mean, I do think, we continue to, in remarks we have been holding tight on SG&A and trying to reallocating these investments back towards brand expense.

We came up a little bit lighter than sales this year. We have been as Jane said, we've been playing with the mix and reallocating amongst the mix and we feel comfortable that we have got at appropriate level at there right now.

So 30% increase in media year-over-year is a big increase and I can't remember ever had an increase that big before so you're going to see the Jack in those trademark in consumer eyeballs a whole lot more this year, this coming year then we did last year.

Jay Koval

And Judy may be just to tag on. We’ve been doing after efficiency in SG&A for a few years now and we're really going after A&P hard this year. So those non-working dollars are really a function of renegotiating and consolidating agency fees and reallocating the consumer facing. So, what Jane was implying is that you're really getting a few extra points with A&P growth that's hidden through that reallocation.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Ottenstein with Evercore ISI.

Robert Ottenstein

Great thank you very much. I'm wondering Lawson, if kind of give us your assessment of your results in tequila. I mean you got a fabulous brand, tremendous heritage, its great liquid, the market is doing very well, but some brands, I think, Don Julio was up about 25%. When you benchmark your results versus the brand like that and I’ve seen this really similar brands. Are you investing enough? Is there a focus? Do you have supply issues? Or is it just not as a strategic imperative? I'm just trying to get a sense because it would strike me that this would be a time in which it really kind of put on the gas for tequila and really expand that business significantly?

Lawson Whiting

Well, I mean it’s a tough time that really put down the gas on the business because of the rapid increases on the agave cost. So, I mean, there isn’t that much supply and that which is there is very expensive. And so, we’ve been more about reallocating a little bit and I'll call allocating within Mexico itself and trying to find channels and brands that are going to deliver the highest margins. So, there’s a lot of that going on.

I mean, the el Jimador itself has gone from when we bought it. It was about a 150,000 cases to 650,000 cases. So, we’ve added almost a half a million cases on the brand since we bought it. And Herradura continues to grow the nice clip, you can highlight there are few brands out there that are growing its stellar growth rates, and we’re not there and we’re trying to raise the bar and get there.

But I still consider, I’ll call it double-digit sales growth on both of them in fiscal ’19 is pretty good achievement. So, the business is certainly in healthier position today than it was even five years ago.

Jane Morreau

One thing we did, just as a reminder Robert, was that we put the Herradura brand which is our prime brand in our emerging brands group in the U.S. And so, it’s not dedicated people focusing on that along with a handful of other brands, and we have seen acceleration in that growth this year. So, that’s in the form of people bet it on the street, making calls or as making sure of that. Our distribution of the brand is that much part we know we got lots of opportunities from a distribution perspective and then increasing awareness on the brand. So, that is one thing that you -- is hitting I guess if you’re looking at the A&P live is coming through the people and our focus on this.

Robert Ottenstein

And what about premiumization of the brand I mean you do a fabulous job with Woodford and on the whiskey side. Do you see the opportunity to premiumize Herradura maybe a little bit more and use that to deal with the agave shortage?

Lawson Whiting

Yes, I mean we are going to be premiumizing. There’s two ways of premiumizing. Obviously, we’re taking prices up as we said in Mexico aggressively and we’ll see how the U.S. market trends over the next few months and quarters. But I do -- as I said, I do expect to continue to trend up. It’s also the -- I mentioned the cristalino Herradura Ultra, we're premiumizing within the mix that we have. That brand sells at a higher price point than the core skews within Herraduraas an example, both in Mexico and the U.S. and it's growing very-very nicely. So you get a little bit of benefit there too.

Robert Ottenstein

What about acquisitions on the tequila side? Would that make any sense?

Jane Morreau

I think we got a wonderful line of tequilas from the value price all the way up to the ultra premium, if you will, because of the brand that Lawson was just talking about which is ultra, so we start off with Pepe, we've got el Jimador, we've got Antiguo, we've got Herradura and we have got the ladder covered. Now, do we have innovation going on? As Lawson said we'll continue to innovative within it -- that brings consumers in within the RTG, new mix which is over seven, nearly 7 million cases now and growing. And so we think we've got a pretty wholesome portfolio, and as tequila, they can take advantage of the growth that’s out there.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Tim Ramey with Pivotal Research.

Tim Ramey

Jane in the context of interest expense, you mentioned agave having an impact on that. I'm wondering if you’re doing perhaps long-term contracts, like grower contracts, we would see in the U.S. for grapes, that concept applies in Mexico or that’s one of the reasons why that particular factor would be impacting interest expenses other than just inventory?

Jane Morreau

I’m not sure -- okay let me say, we said this impacted our interest expense this year. We took out new bond offerings at the end of last year if you recall. I think that is what is impacting our interest expense more than anything. You're referring to working capital but that’s not, that’s just new debt that we incurred last year.

Tim Ramey

Maybe I miss heard you on the reference to agave there.

Jane Morreau

Yes.

Tim Ramey

I don’t think there is a connection between interest expenses and agave.

Operator

Your next question is from Sean King with UBS.

Sean King

Is it safe to assume that the underlying fiscal '20 sales is five to seven and operating income of three to five or includes the five months of existing tariffs and accompanying the seven months of fiscal '19 tariff? You were able to hold your fiscal '19 guidance as a higher range to the back half of last year, or if mitigation efforts are getting more difficult or there sort of other factors going forward?

Jane Morreau

It's largely driven by the higher input cost pressures that you are seeing. But you have captured everything correctly in terms of seven less than the five months, but it's really the higher input cost more than anything that are depressing on gross margins next year more than they did this year, so that’s what you are seeing.

Sean King

Understood. Thank you.

Jane Morreau

A bit more investment and the SG&A won't be as beneficial as it what this year either.

Sean King

Got it, great.

Lawson Whiting

But not as much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Bill Chappell with SunTrust.

Bill Chappell

Just a question on Apple, you talked about those in the call that flavors are now as big as vodka. This will only be your only third launch and that's not even coming out until calendar 2020 and that you have also lost a lot of share to other brands by not having Apple out there. So, can you give us some more color on why it's taken so long? I don’t think with Apple or Honey there is -- it's a changing, aging or anything like that, I think it's a pretty quick process. So, I'm just trying to understand, why is it taking so long? Why is it still taking so long to get Apple out? Would you change the pace of kind of getting more flavors out so you don't lose share. And then you alluded in your prepared remarks about opportunities in gin, if you don't mind touching on that, that be great. Thank you.

Lawson Whiting

Well, so on the flavor conversation. I mean, it's funny, you say why aren’t, you going faster. Internally it's always a debate as to what the pacing ought to be on these things, but, we are not -- we don't want to do is beyond that sort of the treadmill of introducing one flavor a year or whatever it might be.

We believe that these things are really individual brands, that at the way we've done it has been the right way to do it, as I said, Honey continues to grow and Fire continues to grow. So, there is -- I don’t say there's not a need, but I mean we haven't felt like we had to go out and do another flavor. It's just a matter of capturing what is now pretty big business opportunity for us and one that we think can be big. And as we said, there is really no competitor outside of the United States in the Apple flavor. So, we feel pretty good and pretty confident where that's going to go.

As to the gin category, it's a category we have been looking at for several years now. We continue to try to figure out how we're going to play that and news will be coming out at some point. We hope the news will be coming out some point and how may want to talk about it. It's a category that continues to grow very nicely and we continue to be on the sideline. So, it's something our groups are looking at.

Operator

And our final question for today will come from the line of Nik Modi with RBC.

Russ Miller

Hey. Good morning. This is Russ Miller on for Nik.

Lawson Whiting

Morning, Russ.

Russ Miller

Good morning. Given the first quarter 2020 underlying sales growth comp. This is specially cost relative to the balance of the year. Just wondering if you could provide any additional guidance on Q1? And as a follow-up, wondering if you could comment on the premise sales growth trends relative to the rest of business and what your expectations are for on premise looking forward. Thank you.

Jane Morreau

I'll talk about phasing a bit. Glad you brought that up. Just to remind everyone that last year's first quarter top line was particularly strong, that's because it benefited from the volume in Europe largely, from the tariff -- tariff related buying. In the second quarter, it was pretty soft quarter because there was so much give back. So, if you think about the first half of the year, I think that's probably a better way to look at last year's first half.

So we're going to definitely have no worries in the first half of this year going up against that tough comp top line at a global level. So, I'd like to think about it as a first half, second half if you will. So, I think our first half sales growth will be in the range that we just talked about and more in our underlying growth rate that we referred to today, in the 6% range. And our back half of the year will benefit from the contribution somewhat from Apple.

When I think about my bottom line, the first half will be a tough comparison because of the pressures related to first half from tariff and input costs. You won't have the tariff when we get to the second half. So, you're going to see lower operating income growth, very low operating income growth because of that in the first half, second half you’ll see that accelerate. So I hope that gives you a little bit of color there.

Russ Miller

Sure just to confirm, if you don’t mind that was helpful, but Q1 could that growth in fact be as high as 6% off the tough comp?

Jane Morreau

Well, that’s against the 9%, I don’t expect that it will be so strong the last year's, yes, first quarter.

Russ Miller

And lastly any color on on-premise that you could share?

Jane Morreau

On premise business in the U.S. remains a bit fairly…

Lawson Whiting

Continues to grow, but it’s a low single-digit growth. So, it’s a little bit -- if you’re just looking at Nielsen trends, for an example, overall market trends are going to be I think will set a point over than that something like that. But it’s growing, it’s not in decline, but it’s just not as fast as they offer us.

Jane Morreau

Like it used to be years ago.

Jay Koval

Thanks Russ. Thank you, Lawson and Jane, and thanks to all of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman’s year-end earnings call. And please feel free to reach out to us, if you have any additional questions and have a great summer.

