A Rough Quarter, But We Still Like Tiffany

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is once again our radar and is an active name being traded by our colleagues. We want to discuss with our followers why this is the case. We have traded this name in the past, but ultimately, we believe with shares at $90, you can consider a position here, despite some macro risk which we will discuss. While we think this sets up for a nice trade, it is our thesis that TIF is still a great long-term investment. Shares at $90 are attractive for adding to holdings or initiating a position here if you are on the sidelines. We think performance is very solid, and at the present valuation, we suggest a long position.

Still a strong economy, but macro risks exist

A cursory glance at various economic indicators suggests the consumer and the general economy in the U.S. and globally remain strong. As the economy continues to be strong in North America and in many markets of Asia, luxury retail remains a place to be, in our opinion. The fact that there is more money in the pockets of higher-end consumers should lead to strong performance. The reality is that all year Tiffany has been a name that has been outperforming the retail sector. We recognize that globally, there are still pockets of weakness, but growth remains.

What type of macro risks are there? We do have to be concerned with any slowdowns in the Asian economy. The trade war, of course, has its way of trickling down and impacting consumers possibly. Any risk for recession would be detrimental to Tiffany as luxury spending would be reduced, even by the wealthy class. There are also significant foreign exchange headwinds and perceived lower worldwide spending by foreign tourists. While this is likely a one-off, diligent investors should keep their eyes on this. However, with the market having cut the stock over 50 points from its highs, down about 36%, but off the lows in December 2018, we think the market has priced in this risk. In short, economic growth remains, and we believe that luxury spending will continue.

Growth stalls but will resume

There is no question that the company has been seeing growth, but that stalled this quarter. This was evidenced in the company's Q1 report, which was strong in many regards but also missed the mark in several places. Some of the results justify the market revaluing the stock lower in recent months, but we will be closely watching for a rebound in Q2. While foreign tourist spending is volatile, it was lower this quarter, and foreign exchange weighed. Keep that in mind. In Q1, revenues passed the $1 billion revenue mark, coming in at $1.001 billion. This was, however, down 3% from last year. This is somewhat disappointing, and there was weakness globally.

We still, for the year, believe that you can expect global net sales to rise single digits, but Q1 was rough, even though consensus had pegged sales declines as more than likely. In Q1, global net sales fell 3% as reported. But we mentioned currency was a major issue. Controlling for currency gyrations, sales flat with last year. So, that is a bit of a silver lining. Relative to consensus, sales missed by about $10 million, which is not a substantial miss. Still, the outlook remains positive.

But why? We believe global net sales will continue to rise because comparable sales have been so favorable, and although sales were tough this quarter, we see strength continuing in most markets. The Asian markets are the key question. We surmise strength will continue as growth is still strong overseas, and the growing middle class has more spending power. While threats of recession are tossed around, we do not see recession as imminent this year. We anticipate that, in Q3 and Q4, comparable sales will be at least 1-2%. In Q2, comparable sales should be flat to up 1%. This we arrive at assuming strength driven by North America and a rebound in Asia, with some pressure remaining in Europe. Comparable sales are a key measure we look at for all retailers, and in Q1, they fell 5% as reported, but down 2% controlling for currency. This partially explains the market revaluing the name lower.

Given that the tax cuts have benefited the wealthy and upper middle class in the United States, we still see sales gains from a continued rise in consumer discretionary spending in North America as likely going forward. This quarter was challenging. While there are new advertising campaigns, weakness persisted in just about every region.

Going forward, we think Tiffany will step up spending into its strategic investment plans and advertising campaigns. Such expenses have ramped up, but we know that the higher degree of sales suggests these efforts have generated returns. But have they? Are earnings seeing a benefit? Well, if we factor in Q1 expenses and take into account the sales figures, earnings also fell in Q1. Net earnings were down 12% to $125 million or $1.03 per share versus $142 million or $1.14 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.97:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

That may spook some of you. However, we expect growth to continue in Q3 and Q4 as, fundamentally, the consumer remains strong, and there really has not been too much in the way of any headwinds that have developed in recent months, in our opinion, with the exception of stock market volatility as a result of the trade wars, as well as tariffs on exports from the US to China. As expenses rose in Q1, margins narrowed. We will closely be watching margins going forward. Gross margin came in at 61.7% versus 63.0% last year. Margin compression reflects deleverage on fixed costs, changes in sales mix toward higher price point jewelry, and an increase in wholesale sales of diamonds.

Regional issues

Looking into the regional data, we believe North America and Asia-Pacific will lead the way in growth, but it is Asia that has us most concerned. Still, at the new valuation, we think this risk is priced in. In the American region, sales were down 4% hitting $406 million. We think comparable store sales which were down 5% resumed a trend of lower foreign tourist spending. We think these comps level out in 2019. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales were down 1% to $324 million, driven by strength in mainland China, while comparable store sales were up 3% when we adjust for currency. There remain mixed results in other Asian-Pacific markets. In Japan, the company saw total sales down 4% to $145 million with year-to-date comparable sales fell 4% in this region. Even European sales, on an absolute basis, were down 4%, though comparable sales were down 7%. However, if you control for the wild currency issues, Japanese sales were flat, while European sales were actually up nicely, rising 4%.

Current valuation

With shares pulling back to under $90, valuation has come back down from when it was at 40 times trailing earnings, and around 30 times forward 2019 expectations before when shares were at higher levels. Here, at $90, the name is at less than 20 times trailing earnings, and since we are expecting $4.90 in 2019 earnings, we are at 18.3X forward 2019 earnings. This valuation is attractive in our estimation, especially relative to when it was so pricey. The stock is now trading at about 19 times cash flows, which is still high, but more on par with the last few years where it usually trades in the mid-teens.

The name is no longer as pricey on a forward basis as it was a year ago. The story has changed slightly with some macro concerns, but with earnings per share growth in this year expected around 20%, we believe shares are attractive for adding to holdings, despite current weakness. We also find its EV/EBITDA ratio on a forward basis of 10X to be historically attractive.

We also see the company boosting shareholder value as we move forward. We know the company increased its dividend another 6% and pays $0.58 quarterly, continuing a long history of raising its dividend each year. Further, there is a $1 billion share repurchase program. The company repurchased approximately 271,000 shares of its common stock in the first quarter at a total cost of $25.4 million and an average cost of approximately $94 per share. The company has approximately $610 million of authorization remaining to repurchase shares until 2022. We think, with the pullback, management will buy.

Conclusion

The stock will move higher over time in our estimation, and this pullback represents an entry point to consider. The stock continues to grow its dividend and is repurchasing shares. The 20-point pullback has put the stock at a much more reasonable valuation. Under $100, we like the stock, and especially like it if here at the $90 level. Despite a rough quarter, we like the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.