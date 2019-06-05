Five Below Earnings: Staying The Course Amid Tariff Uncertainties

FIVE may look expensive for a retailer stock, but not so much so once long-term earnings growth expectations are taken into account.

The more important discussion pertained to tariffs, a challenge that I believe the company has been navigating very well.

This Wednesday, retailer Five Below (FIVE) reported fiscal 1Q19 results that landed very close to expectations. Revenues of $364.8 million topped estimates by less than $1 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.35 beat consensus by a penny. The guidance for the full year remained unchanged, other than for a one-time tax benefit booked in the first quarter that is immaterial to the investment thesis.

Regarding the top-line, the company reported comps of 3.1% that lagged consensus by 70 bps. I do not see reasons to worry here, since (1) the same-store increase was supported by a healthy balance between higher ticket and transactions, (2) aggressive inorganic growth more than offset the comp shortfall, and (3) the Street might have overestimated Five Below's ability to top robust 1Q18 numbers that had already been impressive, given the strength in spinner sales in the previous year.

Gross margin expanded slightly on gain of scale, despite higher distribution costs driven by the new Southeast facility. Opex increased as expected, the key driver of below-consensus earnings guidance for the full year delivered last quarter. Netting the positives and negatives, adjusted EPS looked solid even if not surprisingly so, supported by Five Below's top-line growth story that continues to play out as expected.

Tariff talks take center stage

Perhaps, the most important topic of conversation, given "down the middle" results that did not catch anyone by surprise, was an earnings call discussion around tariffs. Providing some relief to investors, the management team disclosed that it has been able to fully mitigate the dollar and margin impact of the 10% tariff, with similar results expected to be reached on the rate jump to 25%. An untouched full-year EPS outlook served as evidence that the company is committed to, and confident in, limiting the financial impact of the trade policy changes.

Interestingly, for a company called "Five Below", part of the tariff mitigation efforts will include a small-scale test to hike prices of certain items from $5 to as high as $5.75. The retailer seems ready to take full advantage of the tools at its disposal to protect the bottom line from higher procurement costs, which will likely also include vendor negotiations, process efficiencies, and supply chain adjustments to diversify country of origin.

On the stock

2019 will likely prove to be an action-packed year for Five Below. The company is undergoing a footprint expansion process that is hard to come by in the primarily brick-and-mortar retail space. But, at the same time, due in part by "growing pains" (i.e. investment in new stores and distribution centers) and tariff concerns, margins are likely to remain under pressure for the next few quarters.

Despite the uncertainties, I continue to be bullish about the stock - especially if I keep a longer-term, 12-14 month investment horizon in mind. As I have argued in the past, "my interest in FIVE is supported by my expectation that, given the retailer's discount model, this stock could deal with periods of economic weakness better than most other names in the space" while the company continues to expand aggressively across the U.S. This is what I call the desirable "storm-resistant growth" feature of an investment.

FIVE may look expensive for a retailer stock at first glance, trading at a current-year earnings multiple of 41.4x (see graph above). But, on a long-term PEG basis, the 1.5x multiple compares favorably to Dollar General's (DG) 1.8x and Dollar Tree's (DLTR) 3.0x, which further supports my bullish stance at current levels.

