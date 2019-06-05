Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/4/19

Includes: AAL, HIO, ICTSF, INO, XON
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • ICTS International (OTCQB:ICTSF)
  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
  • American Airlines (AAL)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intrexon (XON)
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Malik Vikram

DIR

Evolus

EOLS

JB*

$24,999,994

2

Vintage Capital Mgt

BO

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB

B

$5,280,263

3

Fifth Street Station

BO

Funko

FNKO

B

$4,902,066

4

Kirk Randal J

CEO, DIR, BO

Intrexon

XON

B

$1,663,785

5

Beauchamp Robert E

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

B

$1,544,595

6

Parker W Douglas

CB, CEO

American Airlines

AAL

B

$1,404,285

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

HIO

B

$560,644

8

Arj Consulting

BO

Verus International

VRUS

JB*

$500,000

9

Atzmon Menachem

DIR, BO

ICTS International

ICTSF

JB*

$480,000

10

Plants J Daniel

DIR

Cutera

CUTR

B

$471,137

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Standish Christine L

DIR

Albany International

AIN

JS*

$104,503,488

2

Tencent Holdings

DIR, BO

Glu Mobile

GLUU

JS*

$56,262,892

3

Alphaeon

BO

Evolus

EOLS

JS*

$24,999,994

4

Mendelson Laurans A

CB, CEO, BO

Heico

HEI

JS*

$9,816,650

5

Balmuth Michael

CB, DIR

Ross Stores

ROST

AS

$7,526,720

6

Feinberg Stephen

BO

pdvWireless

PDVW

S

$6,728,803

7

Ramaswami Rajiv

COO

VMware

VMW

AS

$6,620,658

8

Kim Jong Joseph

CEO, DIR

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO

S

$5,017,654

9

Haske Michael R

PR, COO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$4,582,018

10

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$3,711,287

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

