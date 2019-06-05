Qualcomm Is Still A Dependable Grower, Given The Tariff And Antitrust Uncertainty

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a special situation dividend stock. There is both a lot to like about the company and a lot of uncertainty.

In terms of the positives, the company has exposure to 5G, which creates a strong foundation for long-term sales and net income growth. Qualcomm also has a moat, given its around 130,000 patents and patent applications worldwide. The company is cash rich and has been a dependable dividend payer and a buyback machine.

In terms of buybacks, the company has made over a cumulative $87.2 billion in stock repurchases, with $22.57 billion alone in FY' 18. The company plans to buy back a lot of stock in the near future too. After the NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger failed, Qualcomm said it would repurchase as much as $30 billion worth of its own stock. According to a recent investor relations presentation, the company has less than $8 billion left on the $30 billion authorization, however. QCOM's market cap itself is around $81 billion. The downside of the buybacks is that some of the repurchases have been offset by stock compensation for employees. In terms of its float, shares have gone down from slightly over 1.65 billion in 2010 to around 1,215,698,926 shares at the end of April.

Qualcomm has been a dependable dividend payer in the past. The tech company has a great history of dividend growth of 8 years. Qualcomm's quarterly cash dividend per share has grown from $0.16 per share in early 2009 to $0.62 in early 2019.

Lately, the stock has had some headwinds due to uncertainty. This article will analyze whether Qualcomm's dividend is safe despite the headwinds.

Headwinds

Qualcomm is a special situation because of two events that have created uncertainty: China and the antitrust ruling.

On May 16, the U.S. government put the world's number two smartphone maker Huawei on its 'entity list', which is a blacklist that identifies a company as a risk to U.S. foreign policy and security. As a result, American companies such as Qualcomm cannot do business with it unless given a special license, which seems very unlikely. If the situation with China gets worse, other Chinese smartphone makers could theoretically find themselves in the same situation. China is a big smartphone market. Globally, smartphone makers shipped around 310.8 million smartphones in Q1 2019, with China accounting for an estimated 140 million units. Although the majority of the smartphones sold there are not high-tier phones that Qualcomm makes more on, losing access to China is not good. We don't think the government will put the lower end Chinese phone makers on the 'entity list', however, as they don't actually make anything as security- critical as 5G like Huawei does.

The situation with Huawei will also likely cause China to try and be self-sufficient in semiconductors, which is bad news for Qualcomm long term. Most analysts think China will struggle to achieve its goals in the near future, however, as semiconductors are hard to replicate, and it's not just the simple matter of throwing capital and manpower to get a solution.

Qualcomm is also underweight due to the antitrust case from the FTC. The FTC has said QCOM has 'strangled competition' and brought an antitrust case against it. In May 22, U.S. district judge Lucy Koh thought the FTC's case had more merit and ordered the company to re-negotiate licensing agreements in a way that could change the company's business model.

Due to the ruling, there is now doubt in terms of future royalty rates and Qualcomm's ability to collect on royalties if customers decide to suspend payment during potential required re-negotiation.

In terms of its effects, analysts have different opinions. Some analysts such as Michael Walkley of Canaccord think that the antitrust ruling won't affect QCOM's Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) deal. The Apple deal includes a one-time payment to Qualcomm from Apple as well as a multi-year chipset supply agreement. Management expects incremental EPS of around $2 as product shipments ramp.

Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho is cautious thinking the antitrust ruling could potentially lead to as much as 50% downside risk in earnings.

Analysis

The market has priced in a lot of the bad news on China. We think China and the U.S. will eventually settle, with China making some concessions. China seems to need the U.S. more than the U.S. needs China, simply because the U.S. can find other suppliers of Chinese products over time as supply chains move to Vietnam and India, while China will have a hard time finding alternatives to American semiconductors. The U.S. economy is strong, while China's economy is weak.

If the two sides reach a settlement, we think Huawei will follow ZTE and pay a big fine, and the government will remove it from the blacklist. Once that happens, we think China will likely stockpile even more chips than before. Huawei stockpiled 3 months of chips. They will very likely stockpile a lot more if they could. This is good news for Qualcomm earnings in the next few years if a settlement can be reached.

We don't know about the FTC antitrust issue. Analysts at Goldman have said there is 'material' overhang due to the FTC decision, which could last a while. As a result, Qualcomm won't get the multiple it deserves. As a long-term investor, this isn't necessarily a bad thing if the ruling is eventually overruled. Qualcomm would be buying back a lot of its stock at $60s when it might have been buying back stock in the $80s or $90s. Buying back more stock when the stock price is low reduces the float more and increases EPS more.

In terms of its dividend, we think it's safe. Even after the $30 billion repurchase, management expects to retail total liquidity of between $8 and $10 billion and to maintain current dividend and current dividend growth. We take management at their word due to their execution track record.

Even if Qualcomm's EPS is cut in half due to the antitrust-ruling, half of its estimated next year EPS ($5.28) of $2.64 would still cover its annual dividend payment of $2.48 per share. Meanwhile, Qualcomm's earnings would grow from that smaller base due to 5G.

The only way for Qualcomm's dividend to be in trouble is if the Chinese situation worsens a lot and the anti-trust ruling worsens a lot. We don't view that as likely at all.

Given how much cash QCOM has on its balance sheet, its strong competitive position, and how much stock it has repurchased in FY' 18 and FY' 19, Qualcomm's dividend looks safe under current conditions. We continue to anticipate the company to raise its dividend in future years.

It remains to be seen how much QCOM's business will be hurt from China and the FTC news. There is regardless a lot of upside.

