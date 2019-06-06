6.87% Preferred Share From AGNC Continues To Shine

Some investors pass up great investments because they are unwilling to buy preferred shares over $25.

We focus on preferred shares because they are an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with relatively low volatility. Today's pick comes from our latest preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 154.

In picking shares for this week, we're not only looking at the price relative to their target buying range. We're also looking at their valuation relative to their historical valuation. Further, we're putting an emphasis on shares with lower downside risk.

We've seen a dip in the S&P 500 with plunging interest rates. Those signs are usually considered to indicate a much higher probability of a recession. However, we have the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) both staying roughly flat and extremely close to their recent highs. The market for REITs and preferred shares would suggest that we had very little recession risk.

We aren't saying which indicator is correct, but we are highlighting that these indicators are pointing in opposite directions. In such a situation, it reinforces our choice to be defensive. We want to stack the portfolio with preferred shares that have relatively little price risk. If the current period simply blows over, we've earned a solid yield and a little upside on price. If this escalates into a broad market decline, our losses should be relatively small and enable us to reposition if we desire.

AGNCN from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) was the headline pick a few weeks ago in Preferred Shares Week 151.

We wrote pages on it.

Since then, the price rallied by about $.18 over 2 weeks and then fell by $.18 to be flat. Dividend accrual makes shares cheaper, and the current stress in the market makes them even more appealing. This a great choice for investors looking to put some capital to work.

Preferred share focus

There are hundreds of preferred shares on the market. We primarily limit research to REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) common and preferred shares. Each REIT has its own style and focus. We focus on REITs and their preferred shares because we find this a profitable niche of the market.

CWMF focuses on the REIT market for his own portfolio and The REIT Forum. CWMF developed highly accurate modeling techniques and has a successful track record of investing and anticipating price moves in the REIT market.

AGNCN

AGNC has 3 preferred shares, but today, we will be focusing on AGNCN as it is in our buy range:

We evaluate the risk level for a preferred share using the risk excluding call risk.

We want to exclude the call risk from this calculation because call risk depends on price. After the share is callable, the company has the right to pay you $25 and take the share. Investors need to be aware of that risk, but we want to track it separately. If you purchased a share for $23, then being called at $25 isn't nearly as painful as if you purchased the share at $26 (all else equal). We measure and evaluate call risk in different ways throughout the spreadsheet to create a more comprehensive picture.

When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company's financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, this won't be a major concern for them. Companies who are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices.

The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

Many investors will look at the recent price, but they should be looking at the stripped price. As of the above chart, there is $0.31 of accrued dividend. That makes the stripped price for AGNCN $25.46.

Investors who purchase shares today would get the full dividend amount if they were to hold the shares until the ex-dividend date.

AGNCN has call protection on the calendar until 10/15/2022. This creates a worst-cash-to-call of positive $5.36 if shares were called as soon as call protection ended. Further, AGNCN goes to 3-month LIBOR + 5.111% after call protection ends if shares are not called. That's a much better spread than AGNCM, which is 3-month LIBOR + 4.332%.

Diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares and have continually beat the major indexes for preferred shares and REITs:

We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices, investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions are shared with our members, and our latest picks for preferred shares are included in a recent article: "Preferred Shares Week 154".

Final thoughts

AGNCN is at a great price. Some investors may be misled by a preferred share trading over call value, but they would be wrong to disregard shares purely based on this 1 metric. With the current valuations in the sector, AGNCN remains one of the best deals. There are still a few years of call protection on the calendar. After call protection ends, shares have a nice spread over 3-month LIBOR.

