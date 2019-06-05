Darden Restaurants: Well Worth An Investment

The company is very well managed, it almost doubled its earnings and margins in a 5-year period.

Darden just increased their earnings expectations for 2019, whilst it is trading below its 5-year avarage P/E ratio.

Darden (DRI) is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Through their subsidiaries, they own and operate more than 1,700 restaurants, employ 180,000 people and serve nearly 390 million guests a year.

Source: Darden

Investment Thesis

Darden delivered a very strong 3rd quarter results with an increase of 5.5% in total sales, which is more than double that of the industry benchmark. Also, same-restaurant sales saw significant growth, with an increase of 2.8%. at total sales from continuing operations were $2.25 billion, an increase of 5.5%, more than double the industry benchmark.

I believe that Darden will continue to deliver strong results in the years ahead. They implemented a strategy four years ago that focusses on 4 key areas:

Leveraging Darden's significant scale to create cost advantages; Using extensive data and insights to improve operating fundamentals; Ensuring that the Darden brand systematically goes through a rigorous strategic planning process; Cultivating Darden's results-oriented culture to enable growth.

From a financial perspective, Darden's earnings per share have increased by 5.3% in Q3 compared to the same quarter a year ago. Furthermore, they also raised their expectations for FY2019 performance, illustrating strong business expectations for 2019.

Source: Earnings Q3 Presentation.

Besides the strong outlook and fundamentals which Darden has, it also rewards investors handsomely. This is illustrated by their commitment:

We are committed to creating value for our shareholders, and our goal is to deliver long-term, total shareholder return of 10 to 15 percent.

In Q3 alone, they paid $92 million in dividends and repurchased $74 million in stocks.

Valuation

At the current share price ($118) and last year's earnings per share ($4.73), Darden is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 24.9. This above the 5-year average. However, with the new earnings per share expectations for 2019 ($5.76), Darden is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 20.5, below the 5-year average of 21.5.

Source: Self-Made table based on company data

Since it is trading below its 5-year average P/E ratio and the outlook for this company I believe Darden has entered the accumulation zone. Also, during the past 5-years Darden managed to almost double its top line and operating margin, clearly a sign of good company management.

If we compare Darden to some of its competitors, we can see that Darden is trading is just above the P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL), but well below the P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands (QSR). Between Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Darden, I believe Darden is the better choice for investors. For more elaborate analyses of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, please see my previous article on this company: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - Can It Keep Cracking At It?

Source: Ycharts

Dividends

Darden is committed to creating value for their shareholders, and their goal is to deliver long-term, total shareholder return of 10 to 15 percent. Zooming in on Dividends, it grew at a 5-year CAGR of 4.63%, for 2019 they expect to pay $0.75 in quarterly dividends, paying an annual dividend of $3. It should be noted that Darden does not have a stable, ever-increasing dividend policy, as can been seen in 2016, when the dividends were lower than the year prior. Source: Self made-table based on company dataBesides

Besides paying dividends, Darden also returned value to its shareholders in terms of share repurchases. In 2018 they repurchased $235 million shares, and in the last quarter, they repurchased $74 million worth of shares.

Metric: Value: Policy Total shareholder return of 10 to 15 percent Regul Dividend CAGR (5 years) 4.63% Pay-out Ratio 58.35% Current yield 2.54%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

When looking at total shareholder returns in the past 5-years, we can see that Darden outperforms the other two companies. With Cracker Barrel Old Country store underperforming by far.

Source: Ycharts.com

Conclusion - Worth the investment

I believe that Darden is a very strong company. It might not be an interesting company for investors looking for stable and ever increasing dividend returns, but looking at a total return basis, Darden rewarded investors very well in the past 5 years.

In addition, I believe that the outlook for Darden is also positive. They just increased their earnings expectations for FY2019 and same-restaurant sales keep growing, and margins keep improving.

As an additional benefit, Darden is currently trading below its 5-year average P/E ratio, making it a very attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.