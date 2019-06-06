Beaten Down Broadcom - Now A Buy With A Healthy Dividend As Well

Broadcom takes its R&D powerhouse and economies of scale to create industry-leading cash flow results and delivers dividend growth and high payouts.

Broadcom

Source: Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for markets including: data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage, and industrial. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Broadcom has recently been beaten down as semiconductor demand has been soft along with the recent announcement that U.S. antitrust officials are looking into the company's exclusive dealing practices. There is also the news on blacklisting China's Huawei Technologies, who is a major buyer of chips. In addition, Broadcom obtains approximately 25% of its revenue from Apple (AAPL), whose iPhone unit sales have tapered off.

However, what I like about Broadcom is summed up here:

"It makes more sense if you view Broadcom as a venture capitalist operating under a corporate umbrella," says Harsh Kumar, an analyst with Piper Jaffray.

While iPhone sales have been less than stellar, what if the 5G capabilities truly bring an iPhone sales boom? Components need to be put into all those new iPhones, and Broadcom supplies many of them. For example, Broadcom has 70% of the bulk acoustic wave filters market, which are a key item for mobile phones to operate across a spectrum bands without interference.

Lost revenue from the ban on shipments to Huawei, which Piper's Kumar estimates, will cost some $ 600 million in yearly revenue. Additionally, iPhone component sales could offset some of this loss. In addition, buying Broadcom here suggests that an investor has a positive outlook on the trade war and related Huawei ban.

Broadcom's valuation relative to other chip stocks has been on the more conservative side even before the chip slump and trade issues. I believe that the main reason for this is that the company is buying other companies at a fast pace - more than one a year for the past six years.

Many chip makers have grown via strategic acquisitions, but Broadcom seems to do it better than most buying top market share companies in high margin companies and selling off lower margin business.

Then, their economies of scale and their R&D powerhouse come together and create industry-leading cash flow results, high dividend growth, and related payouts. With Broadcom's management direction of a 50% FCF (Free Cash Flow) payout ratio over time, shareholders should continue to expect long-term payout growth.

Dividends and Buybacks

Broadcom's FCF was $8.2 billion in its fiscal year ended in October 2018 and is expected to reach $10.2 billion FY2019 and $11.9 billion in FY2020.

The dividend yield is just about 4% while spending on buybacks has been more than double that of dividends. In the 1Q 2019, Broadcom made $1.1 billion in dividend payments and $3.5 billion in stock buybacks with much more planned for FY2019.

CA Technologies

Broadcom's latest big deal was for mainframe software CA Technologies. This initially appeared as a strange fit for a chip company. To my knowledge, it is also their first software acquisition. However, after understanding the deal, it makes more sense. As stated in Broadcom's announcement:

Mainframes remain the backbone of the enterprise-computing environment, running mission-critical applications. It is estimated that mainframes process approximately 30 billion transactions per day and $7 trillion of credit card payments annually.1 Given the importance of mainframes to large enterprises, Broadcom believes the acquisition of CA provides a strong and stable market opportunity for the company.

Management expects the acquisition to help long-term earnings and dividend growth. While the mainframe industry has relatively little to no growth, it is a very high margin business. This provides Broadcom with approximately 20% of revenue from a more stable source to offset the instability from chip sales. Mainframe renewal rates are high, and pricing power is strong. Broadcom is also targeting to remove $1 billion in operating costs from CA.

Analysts Opinions

To read more about the various analyst that follow Broadcom, click here. Overall, the consensus target is 305.

Technicals

AVGO's RSI is now at 39 and just bounced off 30 - most likely showing that the stock was just oversold. The MACD is just at its signal line and turning positive. The stock is trading under both its 20 and 50-day moving average. Current resistance is 266, which it just went through today. Will it stick? Above this level, I'm looking for 278 and 285 for next resistance levels with a target price of 310.

Trade Idea

One can either buy calls or just get the stock outright. Now might appear to be a good entry point for a long position.

Bottom Line

Broadcom's recent decline in stock price serves up as a cheap stock for a highly successful business. The company has excellent FCF and continues to make strong acquisitions.

With its long-term prospects and great dividend, Broadcom could continue delivering market-beating returns.

