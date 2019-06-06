Nektar Comes Back To ASCO 2019 More Invigorated Than Ever With Improved Melanoma Data

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) recently gave updated follow-up data at the ASCO 2019 meeting. Data was revealed from a phase 2 study using its drug bempegaldesleukin (bempeg, NKTR-214) to treat patients with solid tumors. Nektar's development path for this drug was not an easy one, because prior data didn't meet investors' expectations. However, the latest data shows an improvement for patients that should not be tossed aside. In addition to this study, Nektar is evaluating the very same drug in several other studies.

Phase 2 Data Improvement Keeps Biotech On The Right Track

The phase 2 trial is known as PIVOT-02, and as I noted above, Nektar is using bempeg to treat patients with solid tumors. However, this positive data that was presented at ASCO 2019 was done so in patients with melanoma. In addition, bempeg is given in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Opdivo for this study. Patients with Stage IV melanoma tracked an improved durability of response as time went on. It was noted that, after a median follow-up of about 12.7 months, there was a 53% (20 out of 38) objective response rate (ORR) obtained. This is broken down into a 34% (13 out of 38 patients) complete response (CR) rate. There was an increase of 4 patients achieving a complete response in melanoma. Which is a good improvement to see over time. This data looks pretty good, but Nektar still has some way to go to regain investor confidence. It's on the right track now that it has achieved additional complete responses for the melanoma population, but more data will be needed to confirm these findings. This study and several other studies using bempeg in the pipeline are important to Nektar Therapeutics. That's because it has a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb for bempeg totaling $3.6 billion. Nektar received $1.8 billion upfront. This was broken down into an upfront payment of $1 billion and then about $800 million as an equity investment. That's not all either, because it could be entitled to receive an additional $1.43 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Lastly, it could obtain an additional $650 million with approval and launch of bempeg (NKTR-214) in its first indication in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. That's why it is critical that these studies using bempeg succeed. Considering that long-term treatment has switched some patients from a partial response to a complete response bodes well for the longevity of this program. In my opinion, I believe the biotech meant well releasing preliminary data. However, a better idea would have been to have waited until data matured enough to show that bempeg works in treating patients with melanoma. Showing initial 3-month data is not ideal, especially since investors misinterpret the study as a complete failure when it really isn't.

Additional Indications For Advancement

Besides the study above, there are many other promising programs that Nektar has in its pipeline. One such program is a phase 3 study using bempeg in combination with nivolumab to treat patients with first-line advanced melanoma. However, for this study, it will compare the bempeg combination versus nivolumab alone. There are multiple primary endpoints for this study. They include: Overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival and overall survival (OS). In addition, there is a phase 2 study using bempeg in combination with nivolumab to treat patients with first-line metastatic urothelial cancer. It's important to note that this study is considered a pivotal one, therefore, upon meeting the primary endpoint a regulatory application, can possibly be filed. Considering that this study is open-label, it's possible that preliminary data might be released for it from time to time. However, the estimated primary completion date listed for it is June of 2020. That could be another positive catalyst for the stock next year.

Conclusion

Nektar Therapeutics had a major issue when it first reported its clinical data back in ASCO 2018. The stock got hammered on a lower-than-expected amount of responses when adding additional patients. The good news is that the latest data from the PIVOT-02 study has seen 4 additional complete responses for those given bempeg in combination with Opdivo. A big risk is that this data may not be sustained, which could possibly cause the stock to tank again. However, it seems that patients given the combination treatment had a low rate of relapse. It seems that the study stabilized as it still maintained an ORR of 53% for the study, which was the preliminary update given back in 2018. As long as Nektar doesn't run into any other trouble with this study, I believe it will get back in the good graces of investors. Nektar shouldn't have any trouble doing so, because it has $1.8 billion in cash as of March 31, 2019. It estimates that it has working capital to carry the company for at least the next 12 months.

