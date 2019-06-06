Qudian: Less Is More

Having access to Alipay was not final, losing it was not fatal.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is a leading provider of online small consumer credit in China. The company uses technology to make cash credit products accessible to young consumers in China, who are under-served by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data. Nearly all of Qudian's transactions are facilitated through mobile devices.

The company was the biggest-ever U.S. listing by a Chinese fintech firm when it was listed on NYSE in October 2017. Its shares were priced at $24 each, above the marketed range of $19-22. Currently, the stock trades at around $6.96.

Despite share price weakness, several positive trends have emerged in recent months:

User base continues to broaden despite parting with Alipay

Customer acquisition cost is a key cost component of any online business in China, and online lending is no exception. Since the fourth quarter of 2015, Qudian had benefited from its partnership with Ant Financial, as it had operated through Alipay, Ant Financial's online payment platform, and used Ant Financial's credit scoring system. The partnership had provided 30% of Qudian's new borrowers. Therefore, when Bloomberg reported in August 2018 that Qudian would not renew its three-year contract with Ant Financial after it expired, Qudian's share price fell 12%.

Having access to Alipay was not final, losing it was not fatal. Despite the termination of the partnership with Ant Financial, Qudian's registered users and outstanding borrowers continued to grow in the two quarters following the termination of user engagement through Alipay's dedicated channel for online third-party service providers. As of March 31, 2019, the total number of registered users reached 73.3 million, representing an increase of 12.1% from March 31, 2018, and the number of outstanding borrowers increased by 2.7% to 5.4 million from 5.3 million as of December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, the company's cumulative number of borrowers increased by 14.6% to 17.2 million from March 31, 2018.

Company re-focuses on micro-lending after its auto business failed

Dabai Automobile is the first major new business launched by Qudian following its listing. Qudian targeted to sell 100,000 cars in 2018, with a general merchandise value of 10 billion yuan, but by the time it reported its second-quarter earnings, the company had already lowered its annual car sales target from 100,000 to 25,000-30,000, as Dabai only sold 15,000 vehicles in the first half of 2018. In September 2018, there were media reports that Dabai Automobile was closing 70% of its 179 stores. The company eventually wound down the loss-making business.

Since then, management had become more focused on its core business of micro-lending. The company continued to grow its loan book in the first quarter of 2019, with its total outstanding loan balance as of March 31, 2019 increased by 91.2% to RMB24.6 billion from March 31, 2018.

Open platform strategy helps increase revenue without adding risk

Qudian talked about its open platform initiative for the first time in its first quarter of 2019 results conference call. Simply put, Qudian refers its users to its funding partners with no risk undertaking. The company had around 73 million registered users. Due to the rapid growth of its open platform, its referral service fees from open platform substantially increased to RMB158.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 from zero for the same period of last year.

Share overhang from Kunlun removed

On April 12, 2019, Qudian's share price jumped 9% in pre-market trading after the company agreed to buy back all 18,173,885 of Class A ordinary shares currently held by major shareholder Kunlun Group Limited (300418.SZ). At the end of 2018, the weighted diluted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares stood at about 304 million.

Qudian has a better funding structure than a year ago

Qudian's micro-loan lending business remains highly profitable, and the company is better positioned than its peers because its funding is from institutions with national lending licenses. The company also continued to increase off-balance sheet funding. As of the first quarter of 2019, Qudian has 104 funding partners, up from 80 in the same period of last year, and 55% of loan balances were off-balance sheet, compared to 24% one year ago.

Shift to being a pure loan facilitating platform and moving to fintech-friendly city help lower regulatory risk

China’s online finance industry has been under scrutiny by the government in the past few years. The company's shift from being a direct lender to being a pure platform assisting loans between borrowers and licensed institutional funding partners helped remove material regulatory uncertainty.

Yet, regulatory risk remains as the rules continue to evolve and different local governments tend to implement rules differently. We think moving to Xiamen helps Qudian get the licenses it may need going forward, as the Xiamen government appears to be more open-minded to financial technology companies. For example, Xiamen is the first local government in China to issue temporary guidelines for the registration of online lending intermediaries.

Attractive valuation

Qudian currently trades at an attractive valuation of 4x forward P/E and 1.2x P/B.

Conclusion

We are positive on Qudian's outlook. The company has a large customer base and easy-to-understand business model. We believe that as long as management sticks to the basics and continues to serve its customers' needs, given the fast-growing consumer credit market in China, the company's share price will fuel a further expansion of its valuation multiple.

