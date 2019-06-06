Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services: A New Baby Bond IPO With A Nice Yield

Comparison with the sector and all other fixed securities that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity date of between 5 and 15 years.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 7.75% Senior Notes due 2029 [AMEX: LTSH] pay a fixed interest at a rate of 7.75%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "BBB+" by less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. LTSH is callable as of 06/30/2022 and is maturing on 06/30/2029. The newly issued baby bond is currently trading close to its par value at a price of $25.17 and has a 7.98% Yield-to-Call and 7.89% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.65% and 6.58%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS) is a publicly traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent broker-dealer firms Securities America, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Securities Service Network, Inc., Investacorp, Inc., and KMS Financial Services, Inc., as well as Premier Trust, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management Inc., Highland Capital Brokerage, Inc., a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. Since its establishment, Ladenburg Thalmann has maintained traditions based on the importance of long-term relationships, integrity, and the highest level of service. These traditions, coupled with the ease and accessibility of employees at all levels, further emphasize Ladenburg Thalmann's commitment to achieving outstanding results for our clients. As a firm which straddles three centuries with professional vision and vitality, it looks forward with great anticipation to the challenges and opportunities of the new millennium.

Source: The company's website | Company Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, LTS:

Source: Tradingview.com

In September 2017, the Company began a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. Currently, LTS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per share on its outstanding common stock ($0.05 yearly dividend). With a market price of $3.24, the current yield of LTS is 1.54%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $7.44M yearly dividend expenses for the common. To this number should be added the $34M dividends paid for its only preferred stock, which is the main source of distribution of the company's profits.

In addition, with a market capitalization of $487M, LTS is one of the smallest national investment brokerages.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services' capital structure as of its last quarterly report in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2029 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $311M, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stock. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.63, which is good. Moreover, the company has no other secured bonds, and its baby bonds holders are being first on the queue to get paid.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $32M for 2018 with $14M paid of interest expense. So, here, we have a ratio of 2.28, which is also a very good coverage.

The LTS Family

Source: Author's database

LTS has three more outstanding securities - a preferred stock and three baby bonds:

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock [AMEX: LTS-A]

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 6.50% Senior Notes due 11/30/2027 [AMEX: LTSL]

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 7.00% Senior Notes due 5/31/2028 [AMEX: LTSF]

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 7.25% Senior Notes due 9/30/2028 [AMEX: LTSK]

For this analysis, we'll make a comparison only between all 4 baby bonds, as the preferred stock is one step behind in the credit structure and brings a different risk than the senior notes. Let's see how the bubble charts look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

We can see that the newly issued baby bond, LTSH, is fairly priced to the rest of the LTS's baby bonds. It has almost the same Yield-to-Worst (equal to the Yield-to-Maturity) with its peer group, only retreating by the Yield-to-Call. However, with this funding rate that is highest so far (from a bond), it significantly reduces the probability of redemption before the maturity date. Despite the fact that we are talking about comparatively short-term securities (10 years to maturity), which have a low duration and a lower interest rate sensitivity, it is always better to choose the highest nominal yielder. So, if you like the company and its debt, I'll recommend the newest baby bond.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the LTS's securities and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a very close performance to PFF. In fact, LTS-A is part of the benchmark's holdings.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The following section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, issued by an investment brokerage company.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Generally, the LTS baby bonds have the highest YTM and are a lot better than its closest relatives. JMPB seems to have the same YTM with only 4 years left to maturity, but this comes at the price of significant call risk. Yet, if you decide to take the risk, after only 1 interest payment, and you will be "in the money". As for SFB, it "comes from a different planet", being a lot more secure and, of course, a lot lower yielding.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds and preferred stock that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of between 5 and 15 years with a positive YTC. Here, we are adding the term preferred stocks, as they are very close to the baby bonds, also bear limited interest rate risk, with the main difference that the preferreds are one step behind the notes in the capital structure of the companies.

For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

We plan to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and, after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of $50M is much less than the $100M needed for LTSH to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, LTSH is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has good debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios, although the company trades at the $3s, it is performing stable since the financial crisis. Still, an 8% yield cannot be defined as safe, but when comparing the bond with the family, the rest of the bonds in the sector and all term securities, it gives a good return and can find a place in one's portfolio as a diversification.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/31/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

