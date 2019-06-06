GameStop's Dividend Cut Was A Mistake

Management cut the dividend to improve their "optionality." We've seen what happens when these people have been given options in the past.

After declining about 35% over the past twelve months, shares of GameStop (GME) declined an additional 27% in after hours trading in response to the most recent quarterly announcement. In this article, I’ll review the highlights (lowlights?) of the most recent announcement and offer my two arguments against the dividend cut. I’ll do this by looking at the balance sheet, and by reviewing the financial history here. I think the new management team has demonstrated behavior that is very unfriendly to shareholders. They claim to wish to save $157 million by eliminating the dividend, and that such a move will improve their “optionality.” We’ve seen what happens when owners have given this team options in the past (remember last year’s $1.015 billion writedown?). I’ll conclude with a short discussion about what I think people should do.

With Apologies to Orwell

Ah, the stock market, where all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. Nowhere is this more apparent than the trading that takes place around the post market hours earning announcement. When I entered the business years ago, I was told that the reason companies announce earnings after hours is so that everyone has time to digest the news, and trade in a fair manner the next day. We no longer even pretend to believe this. Now, big institutions trade amongst themselves after hours while retail investors look on helplessly. As I type, shares of GameStop are down about 30% in after hours trading. There’s obviously nothing wrong with modern finance capitalism. Everything is fine. It’s just fine.

Now that I’ve outed myself as someone who is deeply cynical about modern finance capitalism, I’ll talk about GameStop itself and its most recent results.

Highlights From the Earnings Announcement

Total global sales were down ~13.3% to $1.5 billion, resulting in comparable store sales decreases of 10.3%. Gross profit was down ~11%, while SG&A expenses were only down by ~5.5%, resulting in a 62% drop in operating earnings relative to the same period a year ago (which included Spring Mobile). Increases in Nintendo Switch sales were swamped by declines in Xbox One and Playstation 4 sales, resulting in new hardware sales declines of 35%. Slower new title releases resulted in a 4.3% drop in new software sales, and pre-owned sales declined 20.3%. Collectibles remained a bright spot, with sales up 10.5% to $157 million. GameStop made income of $7.5 million, or $.07 per share from continuing operations in the first quarter, down from $20.4 million, or $.20 per share for the same period a year ago. The company claims to be on track to achieve ~$100 million in operating profit improvements as a result of a host of initiatives, including supply chain efficiencies, and pricing and promotion optimization. The company plans to spend approximately $100-$110 on Capex in FY 2019. Before getting into my arguments against the dividend cut proper, I’ll review the graduation of some off balance sheet items to the balance sheet in the most recent quarter. I think these are relevant because they represent a (sorry, I can think of no other word) “cheezy” attempt by management to justify their decision to cut the dividend. Page 32 of the most recent 10-K characterized operating leases as “off balance sheet” arrangements. In the most recent quarter, the company put about $800 million of operating lease liabilities on the balance sheet ($552 million long term, $250 million current). The fact that these appeared on neither the the annual nor quarterly B/S reports last year is telling in my view. It suggests that the company may be pre-empting criticism of its decision to cut the dividend. For my part, I don’t buy this as a reason to cut, as the firm has generated ~$200 million in free cash annually after making their lease payments.

Argument One Against the Dividend Cut: Who’s Capital Is It, Anyway?

Management has decided to eliminate the dividend in “an effort to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and provide increased financial flexibility and optionality.” According to management, this should save shareholders about $157 million annually. The presumptuousness of the move is troublesome in my view, for two reasons. First, when this management team has exercised various options in front of it, it has undertaken efforts that have been destructive to shareholder wealth. Giving such people “optionality” with shareholder capital has proven to be a disastrous strategy in the past. Perhaps slow, terminal decline is in the cards here, and management should have the wisdom to understand that and simply pay investors back their capital in the form of dividends.

Argument Two Against the Dividend Cut: The Balance Sheet is Pretty Strong and Cash Flow Remains Robust

Relative to the same period a year ago, cash and equivalents has more than doubled from $242 million to $543 million. At the same time, long term debt has decreased from $818.6 million to $469 million. This suggests to me that the balance sheet has improved massively, so the dividend cut is shocking in light of this.

It may be a bit myopic looking at only the most recent quarter, so I’ll spend some time putting this most recent quarter in context. After all, it may seem extreme to criticize management for cutting the dividend in light of the fact that the firm would have only $74 million after paying off all debt.

I think investors should remember that this company remains a fairly decent cash flow generator. For example, they generated ~$325 million in cash from operations in 2018 (please note this was the result of “adding back” a $1.015 billion drawdown). In addition, in spite of the ongoing trends toward online gaming, the company managed to generate $435 million in 2017, $537 million in 2016 etc. For those who prefer pictures, please see the following chart that compares cash from operations to dividends, capital expenditures, and stock buybacks.

Source: Gurufocus

In light of the above, and in light of the fact that a shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to a successful investment, I can’t recommend buying at these (very depressed) levels. Until management demonstrates a willingness to engage in shareholder friendly activity, I am deeply suspicious of them.

Why I’m Keeping My Small Position

For those who’ve followed my articles on GameStop, you know that I’ve traded into and out of the name for a while. I’ve recommended taking profits when the price got too high, and I suggested buying after the collapse of last year’s “strategic review." I’ll be keeping the few shares I currently own, as I don’t think they can drop much lower.

Obviously there’s reasons to fear for the longevity of this business. The move away from physical discs will obviously impact GameStop massively. That said, the bears seem to rely on superficial narrative when looking at this company. I addressed this point more fully in an earlier article where I demonstrated that the comparison to Blockbuster is silly. The bearish idea seems to be that GameStop is doomed because of the move to online gaming. That trend has been going on for years, and what has been the result? A drop in revenue at a CAGR of about 1.9%. Not great, but certainly not a death spiral either. The negative forces influencing GameStop have existed for years, and the result has been a gradual loss of sales. Hardly earth-shattering in my view.

While I strongly disagree with management’s decision to eliminate the dividend, I see no alternative at the moment but to wait and see. In my view, investors need to understand that this is a very speculative investment at this point, and that any capital deployed may fall to zero. For that reason I think investors should act according to what they can afford and what their own risk tolerances are. I’m more comfortable with risk and capital loss than most. If you are like me, and are a shareholder, I recommend holding. All others should avoid until we have some visibility into the plans of this management team that I am currently quite suspicious of.

