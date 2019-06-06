The Slowdown Has Arrived - In All But 2 Important Measures

The forecast question is whether this continues into a recession, or the economy rebounds.

Almost all sectors of the economy have now slowed down dramatically.

Beginning one year ago, I forecast a slowdown to hit the US economy at about mid year 2019 - i.e., right about now.

Introduction

At the end of May of last year, the long leading indicators as measured in my weekly “high frequency” model, crossed the threshold from positive to neutral. Last July, my mid year long leading forecast was headlined that a “slowdown [is] likely, but no recession” in the first half of this year. Last August 18, for the first time in nearly a decade, my “weekly indicators” long leading forecast turned negative. Then, in my long leading outlook for this year, published at the beginning of February, I went of “Recession watch” (indicating heightened possibility, similar to a “hurricane watch”, not likelihood) beginning Q4 of this year, writing:

“It had already appeared that the more likely outcome would be that in the second half of 2019, left to its own devices, the economy would just barely escape recession, although poor government policy choices this year could easily tip the balance. The further deterioration described above warrants going on Recession Watch one year out — i.e., beginning Q4 2019.”

We’re almost at that midyear threshold by which I expected a slowdown to be evident. The slowdown is here - in all but two important data points.

Manufacturing has slowed

Yesterday factory orders for April were reported. Like durable goods orders and consumer durable goods orders, they are trending downward, and are presently just above the zero threshold:

[Note: typically I do not use YoY data where it is seasonally adjusted, because it lags the absolute readings, but here it is best in order to show the trend]

Here’s a close-up of the last three years:

The same is true of the ISM manufacturing index and its leading new orders index:

Construction has slowed

Here is total construction spending (blue) and construction employment

The slowdown is apparent in spending, though not so much yet in employment. But in the more leading residential construction metric, the slowdown in employment has started:

Real retail sales have slowed

Here are real retail sales (blue), which tend to lead real aggregate payrolls (red) by 6 to 12 months:

Beginning 9 months ago in September, the rate of real retail sales growth slowed markedly:

The “big four” coincident indicators used by the NBER to determine recessions

Three of the “big four” coincident indicators — industrial production (red), total business sales (green), and real personal income ex transfer receipts — have slowed, the first two by more than half of their YoY gains from last year:

Total real GDP and non-farm payrolls have not slowed appreciably - yet

Only two important data points have not slowed. The first is total real GDP. Here’s Jill Mislinski’s graph breaking down its components:

While a few partisans did happy dances, most observers have pointed out that real personal consumption expenditures and business investment (red and blue in the graph), which typically make up 80% or more of total GDP, advanced only 1.7% in Q1 - so even the two more core components of GDP have also slowed down. The remaining 1.4% was made up of an unusual rise in exports over imports, and government expenditures.

Finally, non-farm payrolls have also remained in levitation:

But, not only do real retail sales forecast that they should decelerate sharply and soon, but so do leading employment metrics such as the manufacturing workweek, the American Staffing Association’s temporary staffing index, and the number of houses under construction, which turned down two months ago, and tends to be contemporaneous with residential construction employment.

Conclusion

The slowdown I forecast a year ago to be happening now has arrived. I do not anticipate another anomalous miracle in Q2 GDP, and all the leading signs are that employment should start slowing down significantly - maybe as early as in this Friday’s report.

That’s the nowcast. The question going forward is if this continues into a recession, or whether there will be a housing led recovery by early next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.