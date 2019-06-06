Diodes Inc. Is A Strong Semiconductor Company With An Expanding Gross Margin

Diodes bets on its high-performing and low-energy applications in industrial and automotive markets.

The company’s expanding gross margin and positive earnings trends bode well for the future.

Business overview

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The company's product portfolio addresses the design needs of advanced electronic equipment, including high-volume consumer electronic devices such as digital media players, smartphones, tablets, notebook computers, flat-panel displays, mobile handsets, digital cameras and set-top boxes.

Diodes’ corporate headquarters and Americas’ sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Its design, marketing and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Oldham, England; and Neuhaus, Germany.

Diodes’ wafer fabrication facilities are located in Oldham with additional facilities located in Shanghai, China. It has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei.

Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Oldham; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, with support offices throughout the world.

In February 2019, the company announced the proposed acquisition of Texas Instruments’ 200mm wafer fabrication facility and operations located in Greenock, Scotland. Acquisitions remain a key part of its growth strategy to reach the revenue goal.

Diodes Inc. markets to:

Leading direct sales customers, including a broad range of industries, such as Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF), Delta Electronics (OTC:DLEGF), Honeywell (HON), Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF), Phillips (PHG), Arris (ARRS), Emerson Electric (EMR), Hella (OTCPK:HLKHF), LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Quanta Computer, Seagate (STX), Sagem Communication, and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF);

Leading EMS providers, such as Celestica (CLS), Flex (FLEX), Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF), Inventec, Jabil Circuit (JBL), and Sanmina-SCI (SANM), who build end-market products incorporating Diodes semiconductors for companies such as Alphabet (GOOG), GoPro (GPRO), Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL), EMC, Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Thompson, and Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY); and

Leading distributors such as Arrow Electronics (ARW), Avnet Inc. (AVT), Future Electronics, Rutronik, Yosun Industrial, DigiKey, and Zenitron.

Latest financial results

In comparison to 2017, in 2018 Diodes Inc. achieved $1.2 billion in annual revenue - an increase of $160 million, or 15.2%, from the $1.1 billion reached in 2017.

As was communicated in its latest earnings conference call of May 7:

“Revenue for the quarter grew 10% over the prior year period on continued market share gains and it was down 3.9% sequentially, which was better than typical seasonality. Notably, gross margin increased 90 basis points from the fourth quarter 2018, exceeding the upper end of our guidance range and reaching the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. And we expect a further increase in the second quarter.”

The company's Gross Margin has been expanding since 2012, when it was 25.5%, until today's GM (ltm) of 36.2%. Only once there was a 2 percentage point dip in 2015, but it was back on uptrend in 2016. (Source: Morningstar)

Strategy

Diodes Inc.'s main strategy drivers are to continue to rapidly introduce innovative discrete, logic and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, as well as to pursue selective strategic acquisitions.

When it comes to the former, patents and trademarks have not been material to its operations, but the company expects them to become more important, particularly in relation to the miniature and power-efficient packaging technologies, which Diodes considers as its competitive edge.

As for research & development, the company's Annual Report reads:

“Our engineering and research and development groups consist of applications, circuit design, and product development engineers who assist in determining the direction of our future product lines. One of their key functions is to work closely with market-leading customers to further refine, expand and improve our product portfolio within our target product types and packages. In addition, customer requirements and acceptance of new package types are assessed and new, higher-density and more energy-efficient packages are developed to satisfy customers’ needs. “



This close cooperation with the client is crucial for Diodes' net sales, operating results and financial condition, because its customers require Diodes products to undergo a lengthy and expensive qualification process without any assurance of product sales.

Thanks to high investments in R&D performed in China, Diodes is entitled to a preferential enterprise income tax rate of 15% so long as its manufacturing facilities continue to maintain their High and New Technology Enterprise (“HNTE”) status. One of the Shanghai manufacturing facilities has been approved for "HNTE" status for the tax years 2018-2020. In addition, two of its wafer fabrication facilities and one research & development facility located in Shanghai were approved for HNTE status for the tax years 2017-2019.

To find out more about "HNTE" and Chinese R&D incentives, read here and here.

As for acquisitions, Diodes' President and CEO, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, informed during the latest earnings conference call on May 7 that the Greenock transaction closed on April 1. It is now aggressively installing Diodes' processes to fully utilize the additional 8-inch capacity and capability of the fab, which will support its growth expansion initiatives and further cost reduction. (Source: Transcript of the earnings conference call of May 7).

Why is DIOD an attractive buy?

The company has popped up on my screen which I call “Big Science”. This screen calculates for stocks from a universe of selected sectors, their individual ranking according to chosen by me weights for metrics. With this filter, I look for stocks that have a high rate of growth of EPS, are still valued cheaply according to PEG and PFCF and have an exceptionally good track record in funding R&D.

See screenshot of my paper portfolio, where DIOD entered on May 31, at $31.15 per share. On June 4, it closed at $33.38, a quick jump of 7.15%.

Diodes Inc. has the following values for the metrics that matter to me on this screen:

DIOD PEG (ltm) 0.51 Price-to-Bps (q) 1.62 Price-to-Free Cash Flow(q) 6.34 Research & Development (a) 86.29 Expected EPS Long-Term Growth (5-y)% 15 Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% 12.66 Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 29.5 Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% 14.5*

(Source of data: InvestorsEdge.net, Morningstar, Finviz)

* own calculation

Current PEG lower than 1 suggests an undervalued company with relation to its growth rate.

The Price-to-Book Value is slightly higher than 5-years’ average of 1.60, as seen in Morningstar.

Among peers

I think it could be quite interesting to compare Diodes to its competitors, which were enumerated in the 10-K for 2018: Infineon Technologies A.G. (OTCQX:IFNNF), Nexperia, formerly the Standard Products business of NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), Rohm Electronics USA, LLC, Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSYY) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH). (Source: 10-K for 2018)

I have compiled the data from various sources and taking into account the currency in which reporting has been done. I could not gather any information for Nexperia, though, which was taken over end of last year by a Chinese company, Wintech.

Infineon Technologies A.G.

Infineon Technologies A.G. PEG (ltm) 1.41 Price-to-Bps (q) 2.51 Price-to-Free Cash Flow (q)* 47.42* Research & Development (a) 943.1** Expected EPS Long-Term Growth (5-y)% N/A Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% 14.6 Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 30.6 Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% 5.2* * own calculation **originally in mln EUR, converted to USD

(Source: Morningstar, Finviz)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG (ltm) 1.11 Price-to-Bps (q) 2.44 Price-to-Free Cash Flow (q)* 16.5* Research & Development (a) 651 Expected EPS Long-Term Growth (5-y)% 4.55 Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% 16.13 Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 34.27 Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% 18* * own calculation

(Source: Morningstar, Finviz)

Rohm Electronics USA, LLC (NB: Data for the parent company ROHM Semiconductor, due to unavailability of filings in SEC.)

Rohm Electronics USA, LLC (data available for ROHM Semiconductor) PEG (ltm) N/A Price-to-Bps (q) N/A Price-to-Free Cash Flow (q)* N/A Research & Development (a) 356.2* Expected EPS Long-Term Growth (5-y)% Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% 3.8* Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 7.8* Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% -0.6* * own calculation

(Data sourced from reports for fiscal years finishing March 31, converted to USD for R&D spending)

Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Corporation (data for Toshiba Corp. ADR, ticker TOSYY) PEG (ltm) 1.39 Price-to-Bps (q) 1.18 Price-to-Free Cash Flow (q)* NEGATIVE Research & Development (a) *** Expected EPS Long-Term Growth (5-y)% *** Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% -7.41 Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 54.83 Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% *** *** no filing available in SEC or not in English

(Source: Morningstar)

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PEG (ltm) 0.78 Price-to-Bps (q) 1.58 Price-to-Free Cash Flow (q)* 113.2 Research & Development (a) 72.9 Expected EPS LTG (5-y)% 9 Past 5 years' Sales growth (a)% 5.1 Past 5 years' EPS growth (a)% 22.56 Past 3 years' R&D growth (a)% 4.3

(Source: Morningstar, Finviz and company 10-Ks for 2018 and 2017)

As you can see, Diodes has cheaper valuation mostly on the basis of PEG and Price-to-Free Cash Flow in comparison to most competitors. The company also has the second-highest rate of increasing its spending on R&D.

Diodes has moderately cheaper valuation on the basis of Price-to-Book Value.

The company has the second-highest expected EPS growth estimated for the next 5 years.

Its past 5 years' average sales growth is approximately in the mid-point among these companies and slightly below midpoint when it comes to EPS growth. However, nearly 30% is not something to sneeze at.

Business perspectives for Diodes

In 2018, 2017 and 2016, the company's end-markets and the percentage of net sales for each end-market were as follows:

End-Markets * 2018 2017 2016 End product applications Industrial 26% 23% 21% Lighting, power supplies, DC-DC conversion, security systems, motor controls, DC fans, proximity sensors, solenoid and relay driving, solar panel, HAVC/LED lighting, retrofit bulb Consumer Electronics 25% 26% 29% Digital audio players and cameras, set-top boxes, LCD and LED TV’s, game consoles, portable GPS, fitness and health monitors, action cameras, smart watches Communications 24% 25% 24% Mobile handsets, smartphones, IP in gateways, routers, switches, hubs, fiber optics Computing 17% 18% 19% Notebooks, tablets, LCD monitors, printers, solid state and hard disk drive, servers, mass storage, cloud Automotive 9% 8% 7% Comfort controls, lighting, audio/video, GPS navigation, satellite radios, electronics

(Source: 10-K for 2018)

We can see clearly that its applications in industrial and automotive markets are increasing parts of Diodes' revenue, while computing is decreasing. Expansion to automotive and industrial is aligned with its long-term strategy.

As for automotive, the continued growth is a result of the past design win activity and momentum across an expanding customer base in all application areas, particularly in three focus areas of connected driving, i.e.:

ADAS, Telematics, and Infotainment system,

Comfort, style and safety, including lighting and brushless DC motor control, and

Powertrain covering conventional hybrid and electric vehicles.

(Source: Transcript earnings conference call May 7).

What is Diodes worth?

Trailing P/E of Diodes is 14.58. Given ltm EPS of $2.29, DIOD should “ideally” cost 14.58 x $2.29 = $35.67.

With a current price around $32.75, we can see that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Forward P/E is 11.05, which indicates a positive sentiment for expected growth of EPS.

