Transocean Drops To New Lows

I’ve been quite skeptical about many Transocean’s (RIG) moves during this downturn, but the recent price action is rather surprising even to me. On the back of the general panic in the offshore drilling space and continuous drop in oil prices, Transocean shares have reached levels below the lows of the panic seen in the end of 2018:

In my opinion, it’s a good time to look at the company’s valuation.

Bassoe Offshore currently values Transocean’s fleet at $9.7 billion - $10.8 billion. At the end of Q1 2019, the company had working capital of $2.4 billion and debt of $9.4 billion. Since then, the debt position has been increased but as the money has not been yet spent the move did not make any change for the company’s valuation. Current market prices indicate a market capitalization of less than $4 billion. Transocean remains the uncontested leader in backlog, including high-margin one, with $12.1 billion of backlog as of the April fleet status report.

At first glance, the company is very decently valued right now. I’d note that a certain part of Transocean’s fleet valuation is under question. First, Transocean has a number of cold stacked rigs:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Red rectangles indicate rigs that I believe are surely going to the scrapyard, while the green rectangle indicates rigs that have chances for survival. Currently, they are worth up to $1.1 billion according to Bassoe. The warm stacked rigs also have rigs “under question”, including drillships Discoverer Luanda, Discoverer Clear Leader, Discoverer Americas and Deepwater Champion. I wonder why Bassoe still lists them as “warm stacked” since Transocean’s latest fleet status reports indicate that they are “stacked”, the same status as for the rigs which are definitely cold stacked. Anyway, the current valuation of these rigs is up to $1 billion. So, under the worst-case scenario, we have to write down about $2.2 billion off the higher end of the range for Transocean fleet valuation. Still, the company's backlog is a big enough item to tip the valuation scales in favor of Transocean even in this case.

However, the real problem is not that Transocean is somehow overvalued on the “steel” basis but rather that the company is running out of cash due to heavy capex requirements. Latest liquidity projections call for $300 million - $500 million of cash at the end of 2019 but the problem is that capex for the newbuild drillship Deepwater Titan has been pushed into 2021. With Brent (BNO) briefly visiting sub-$60 territory and WTI (USO) almost touching $50, balance sheet health obviously comes back into the spotlight in the offshore drilling space.

Despite the fact that I was (and remain) critical of Transocean’s handling of this historic market downturn in the offshore drilling space, my near-term thoughts about the market action is that the sell-off is overdone. I can’t imagine that the market can be making a final bet on Transocean (or other drillers) at least three years ahead of the “judgment day”. Interestingly, some offshore drilling stocks are already refusing to test new lows on lower oil, which is usually a sign of an upcoming material rebound move (the reverse is also true: when offshore drilling stocks fail to move on higher oil, correction is usually coming) – examples are Noble Corp. (NE) (good technical support at $1.85) and Diamond Offshore (DO) (best balance sheet). Thinking about longer-term, I reiterate that Transocean was playing with fire when buying Ocean Rig, and latest political and market action highlights this point one more time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.