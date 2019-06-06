Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Management presents at William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference June 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Chris Senner - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Peters - V.P. of Strategy

Okay. I think we’ll get started. I like to welcome you all to our 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, and we are very pleased to have the management team of Exelixis to present and tell us story for us. Given the name Growth Stock Conference, if you were to pick a growth stock in the bio-tech sector this is a prime example, highlighted by their 150% topline growth in 2017, followed by another 75% plus growth topline in 2018.

We’ve been covering the story for a long time. We first initiated 12 years ago on the name, so we do have a long track record of following the company. So without further ado, I’ll pass it on the CFO of the company, Chris Senner.

Chris Senner

Thanks, Andy. So we’ve got a slightly different format today. We're going to do about 15 minutes of 10, 15 minutes of slides. We'll take you through kind of a general overview of the company, and then Andy, we're going to go to a Q&A session up here. And Andrew Peters who is here with me. Andrew has been with the company for about a year, working on our V.P. of our Strategy is working on how the future will look for Exelixis. So he'll be up here also with me to answer questions.

So before we get started just talking about we'll be – I’ll be making forward looking statements and we'll be making forward looking statements as part of the Q&A session. Then refer to our SEC filings for a full understanding of our risks that are inherent in the business. I'll also be presenting some non-GAAP numbers and I’ll refer you to the -- to our risk presentation on our website for reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in the presentation.

So overall Exelixis was founded in 1994. We're celebrating our 25th anniversary. We have a broad discovery and development platform. We currently have four approved products; CABOMETYX which and COMETRIQ which are both based on cabozantinib molecule.

CABOMETYX is approved currently for Advanced RCC and also for second line and later HCC or hepatocellular carcinoma. COMETRIQ was approved at the end of 2012, launched in early 2013 and is approved for medullary thyroid cancer, a smaller indication.

We also discovered COTELLIC, which is cobimetinib and MINNEBRO which is esaxerenone. COTELLIC is marketed by Genentech Roche with license from us in 2006. And Genentech Roche developed it into the first indication it has in melanoma and MINNEBRO is licensed from us by Daiichi Sankyo back in 2006 also was recently approved for essential hypertension in Japan. They have worldwide rights.

We have more than 100 clinical trials ongoing, about 50 or more of those are cabozantinib, either single agent or inclusive of immune checkpoint inhibitor or otherwise known as an IO agent in combination. We're profitable enterprise; we’ve been profitable for nine consecutive quarters on an operational basis.

Our market cap is approximately $6 billion. We have no debt. We have $1 billion of cash at the end of Q1, and as of last July, we were included in the midcap 400, which essentially needs to be profitable over a certain period of time, and having a market cap over a certain level. Being profitable has allowed us to be into that, into the midcap 400. We’re one of the few mid-cap biotech companies that are profitable and have been profitable, and has sustained that profitability.

So talking about the commercialization of CABOMETYX, which is a leading product. We did about $180 million of product revenue in the first quarter of this year. That was about $175 million of CABOMETYX related revenue, and both from Advanced RCC and also from HCC. And we'll talk about how those came about in the last and over the next couple of minutes here.

So, for RCC, CABOMETYX was approved in April 2016 in the U.S. It was later approved in September of 2016 in Europe, for second-line and later indication. In December of 2017, we ultimately got the first-line indication approved. So basically, CABOMETYX or RCC is approved for every line of therapy. Those two approvals were based on, and the first set of approvals based on the METEOR trials, was read out initially in July of 2015, and CABOSUN was read out later.

And earlier this year in the U.S. we got approval for the hepatocellular carcinoma indication that was on January 14th. We got the EU approval a little bit before that in November of last year, and Ipsen launched soon after. That was based on the CELESTIAL data. Another trial that we did is a Phase III pivotal trial, approved both in both of the regions, both the EU and in the U.S. for patients who have previously received sorafenib as a prior therapy.

From a commercial perspective, you can see here on the left side, IQVIA from a TRx perspective in TKI. So total prescriptions in the tyrosine kinase inhibitor space, you can see on the bottom there the blue section that is -- that is our growth in TRx here. You can see it's grown it's grown considerably from about 21% share, TRx share in Q4 2017 to around 34% TRx share in Q1 2019, which we just reported.

You can see here that over time, as we've launched in different indications and we’ve noted them here in December of 2019, or 2017 excuse me, we launched frontline or first-line CABOMETYX RCC indication, and then later you saw a competitive entrant in 2016 in April of last year come into place in the frontline space.

And also we launched on January 14th of this year as I mentioned before the HCC indication. On the right hand side of this, you can see that we had, we've had quarter-over-quarter growth from a prescription perspective and our access which are new prescriptions. TRx’s total prescriptions. We had 2% growth in NRx in Q4 and 4% in TRx. We saw that NRx growth accelerate in Q1, but also that, also accelerate your total prescription growth at both in the RCC indication and in the HCC indication.

As I mentioned, we launched ACC in January this year. What we've seen in our market research is that the majority of oncologists indicate that they'll prescribe CABOMETYX as a preferred second-line TKI, especially when they become aware of the CELESTIAL data, which is underlying the approval. There's strong unaided awareness relative to other recently approved TKI, and we're currently taking second-line market share from [Indiscernible] which has which is approved a few years ago.

Looking at from a commercial perspective, the overlap between HCC and RCC, there's a significant prescriber overlap, there's about a 90%, 95% prescriber overlap between RCC which we launched in April of 2016, and ACC in January of this year. That overlap has created P&L efficiency. We've had -- we haven't had to add a significant amount of sales force in order to launch the product. It's only a handful just to cover certain KOL, but the vast majority of the community setting is covered by our current sales force.

So the future of cabozantinib, we continue to invest in cabozantinib. We've had -- we have currently four ongoing Phase III pivotal trials. We have one very large basket trial which has 20, 20 different cohorts, so the first one CheckMate 9ER. It's cabo, cabozantinib or referred to as cabo nivolumab which is Opdivo by Bristol-Myers in combination against students. And that's the CheckMate 9ER trial which is ongoing. COSMIC-312which is a frontline HCC study. It's in combination. It’s cabozantinib or cabo in combination with atezolizumab which is centric by Roche, spreading the combination in frontline HCC.

You got COSMIC-312 which is one of our only single agent trials going on right now, which is a Phase III pivotal trial and differentiated thyroid cancer which is a larger indication than the medullary thyroid cancer that COMETRIQ has approved in. And then we got COSMIC-313 which we just announced we're kicking off a couple of weeks ago, a triplet, which is cabozantinib, nivolumab ipilimumab versus atezolizumab and nivolumab both [Indiscernible] and nivo are [Indiscernible] products that currently indicated for [Indiscernible] and nivo in combination are currently indicated for frontline or first-line RCC today or approved for.

And then COSMIC-021 it’s a 20, expansion 20, it’s a basket trial with 20 expansion cohorts studying the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab in several different tumor types including breast, lung, prostate and bladder to name a few. So that will help us understand the activity of the combination cabozantinib and atezolizumab in those different tumor types. We've actually seen significant active or single agent activity with cabozantinib alone in about 20 different tumor types, so it's active in 20 different tumor types and now we're testing it in combination in the COSMIC-021 trial.

We have partnerships both on a commercial perspective, clinical perspective and a research perspective. On the commercial side, the two primary ones are with Ipsen and Takeda. Ipsen has the right to have cabozantinib outside of the U.S. and Japan. So they're marketing it and selling it outside of the U.S. and Japan. Takeda has the rights in Japan.

Genentech is not here because of our COTELLIC collaboration. COTELLIC is a product we discovered as I mentioned earlier, and we did do some of the commercialization early on in the COTELLIC lifecycle. And like to thank you as I mentioned earlier, we got approval earlier this year for the MINNEBRO in central hypertension.

From a clinical perspective, as I mentioned as we're talking about the clinical pipeline. We do have several studies ongoing with using Genetech’s atezolizumab, but we also are in partnership with Bristol-Myers on the CheckMate 9ER study and also they're providing drugs for the COSMIC-313 study.

And then from a research perspective, we'll go -- we'll talk a little bit about our research platform in the next slide or two. But we've been out looking for in-licensing opportunities and we've done three in-licensing deals in the last 18 months or so. The most recent one was iconic for a bio-specific antibody; Invenra we did last May is also for a antibody platform working on several projects for them. And then some synergy is a small molecule targeting the wind pathway.

So building an innovative pipeline, Exelixis had a long history in the mid-2000s of discovering products, getting them to INDs, having multiple INDs a year. The business model at that point in time was to outlicense those products to larger companies. When the economics of that changed in the late 2000s, it regrouped, reduced the headcount fom over 700 to about 80. As we exited 2014, to really focus all of our capital and our energy on getting cabozantinib approved in RCC and potentially in HCC.

So we had shut down our discovery lab, which had been very prolific in the 2000s. We re-initiated that back in the end of 2016, and the first drug that's coming out of that re-initiation is what we're calling XL092. The next generation oral TKI, we have an active IND and we're currently -- we have an ongoing Phase 1 trial dose escalation and has expansion cohorts. So we're excited about that. It's our first drug coming out of our Discovery Labs and we've built out our labs in our new facilities in Alameda, California which we move to about a year ago.

And then from a financial perspective, we continue to grow the business, both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. It's driven by the strength of CABOMETYX, both CABOMETYX from our own revenue perspective, but also from ex-U.S. partners. Ipsen did about $60 million [ph] of revenue in the first quarter of this year. We received a $14 million milestone royalty from Ipsen, and we get about 22% royalties on Ipsen’s revenue in their territory.

Based on the about $180 million we did in revenue in the U.S. in Q1, and the $60 million of revenue that Ipsen did outside the U.S. and Japan, driving $240 million per quarter run rate. So we're currently vectoring towards the $1 billion a year global product here.

We continue to invest in additional cabozantinib label-enabling trials. We’ve talked about few of those, but for Phase III that I talk about earlier, but we’re also bringing forward new product candidates for both internal discovery and both through business development efforts working with other companies.

And from a P&L perspective, I’ll go through the GAAP P&L short and quickly to the non-GAAP P&L, but overall our revenues, $250 million in the last quarter, down quarter-over-quarter from total revenue perspective, but that’s primarily related to collaboration revenue which can lumpy based on milestones that we get from our partner achieving, either regulatory milestones like an HCC approval or sales milestone where partner may hit this milestone.

So, the underlying revenue which is product revenue. And as I said, earlier it was about $180 million out of that $250 million. Our R&D expenses are growing and that’s our expectation. As we’ll talk about guidance in this side to here, we’ve guided that our R&D expense will grow significantly 2019 versus 2018 and that’s all the investments that we’ve talked about and expanding the pipeline.

Our SG&A expense will be relatively flat as when comparing 2019 to 2018. So overall our expectation is that operating expenses will grow this year. And then, our net income for the quarter was around $75, $75.8 million here, but $0.24 EPS, any cash balances just over $1 billion with no debt as a reminder.

And from a non-GAAP perspective we just really started reporting non-GAAP measures. What we’re doing is we’re – from an ongoing basis we’ll be taking the stock based compensation out. So you can see our expenses went down, both R&D expense went down couple of million dollars, SG&A expense went down by $10 million. And that drives the net income increasing by about $10 million. Again, our EPS is $0.27 in the non-GAAP perspective versus the GAAP perspective.

And then just from a cash and guidance perspective, as I mentioned we have a $1 billion of cash. Cost of goods were expecting to be in 4% to 5% of net product revenues, R&D expense in the range of $285 million to $315 million was about $20 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

SG&A in the 220 to 240 range, which is about 11% growth over 2018. If we go to the midpoint of the range which includes about $35 million of non-cash share-based compensation and we do have an effective – we will have an effective tax rate from a P&L perspective that we’re projecting that to be 21% to 23%. As of the end of the last year, from a federal perspective we still had about $600 million of NOLs which will continue to utilize going forward.

So, with that, we can go to the Q&A session.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So before I begin, I’d like to remind you that please consult Williamblair.com for a completed list of disclosures and I forgot to mention that before the presentation. So given the fact that this is a growth stock conference and that’s the theme. Maybe Chris or Andrew you can kind of identify several important growth driver in the next for short term, so maybe in the next year or two and then following that by kind of your perspective on the growth drivers of the three to five years plus perspective?

Andrew Peters

Yes. Happy to be here and thank you for having me. So, as Chris highlighted we have both kind of early stage pipeline portfolio as well as clinical trials that were evaluating label expansion opportunities for cabozantinib. So in terms of the kind of mid – near mid and late stage growth drivers I want to take a step back and kind of frame how we think about cabozantinib. We think cabo as a kind of helpline in a product in a sense that we think by design cabo can be effective across wide range of tumor type.

So if you look at our development plan, our development portfolio across 9ER in any of the COSMIC studies including COSMIC-021 where we are looking those 20 different cohorts; that’s kind of how we view the execution of this pipeline and the product strategy. And so, as that – as data from the 021 study begin to read out that's going to inform us what next indication or indications we plan to pursue are. And so if you think about what those growth drivers over the next several years, its going to be a better understanding of what that future for cabo looks like.

We mentioned -- Chris had mentioned that we’re also looking externally to complement our internal pipeline. And so as we continue to look at assets we want to find something that really complements our expertise internally and can aide that growth profile as well. And then layered onto that just kind of the third leg of that type growth tool is looking at the profile of XL092, the first product coming out from our labs and then progress on the other programs that Chris mentioned [Indiscernible] synergy etcetera. So, it’s a broad approach that we’re taking, but we’re excited and really kind of the core of it is still cabozantinib.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So in terms of just kind of framing the opportunity, I think the trajectory is we’re heading into the blockbuster status, 1 billion in revenues. Maybe help us kind of understand the total addressable market in RRC or HCC. How big are you talking about? Is it a growing market where market dynamics there that investor should know?

Chris Senner

So, from a total addressable market perspective, what we’ve talked about before in 2014 at the RCC; there’s about 14,000 patients in first-line RCC, there’s about 17,000 patients in second-line and later. That’s stood up between around 10,000 second-line patients and around 7,000 third-line related patients. So, significant market opportunity there, some of the FPO’s we’re assuming is changing just based on the fact that the new therapies that are coming in this line, so we think its going to change to do positive.

From an HCC perspective, there’s about 14,000 people of the U.S. diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma every year and there’s about 30,000 people die every year in the U.S. from the hepatocellular carcinoma. So it’s a large market opportunity. I think the difference that is that RCC market has been developed over the last decade or more and so the patients generally is pretty well defined. On the HCC side that patient generally is well-defined here at least what we’re hoping to be.

We have today the patients with -- they have oncologists and then they’ll potentially go down to interventional radiologists, they’ll go down to the oncologists, many of them go down in interventional radiologist and then we get faced, and that to being face there most likely not eligible for other treatments. What we’re trying to do is change that and others working to change that paradigm of patient journey to have the hepatologists point to patients more towards oncologists where the therapies with cabo or nivo have potential benefit to that patients, so there’s a lot of unmet medical need and we still working to be part of that.

Now that growth as we talk about a couple of quarters ago, there’s a growth on the HCC market projected between now and 2025 just because of different liver diseases including Nash, so there’s an expectation and its market overall. But HCC will continue to growth just based on what happening today in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

Chris Senner

Yes. So, let me repeat the question for those on the webcast. So the question is asking about kind of what data is available regarding the combination of cabo with Ipi nivo which is we’re evaluating the COSMIC-313 study. So what I’d point to is Andrea Apolo at the NCI run kind of a Phase 1/2 program working at the combination of cabo and nivo as well as cabo/nivo ipi across a range of GU tumors including bladder and renal. And so we kind of look to that data as a signpost to kind of inform us around both the tolerability and the efficacy profile.

Regarding the combination of cabo with a checkpoint inhibitor in RCC specifically, we recently reported data at the ASCO GU conference around kind of one of the early cohorts with the COSMIC-021 looking at cabo plus atezo. And so both those trials help kind of inform from both a safety tolerability perspective as well as early signals of efficacy.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Chris Senner

So again the question was around cabo titration in 313? So yes, there are protocols in place on both kind of the IO side as well as the cabo side for titration based on tolerability.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Chris Senner

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay. So, kind of going along the same thing here it seems like cabo at least in the short and mid term cabo is a very important driver in your strategy. So is that by design or maybe kind of talk about future investments and from the ROI perspective running – you’re running four concurrent trials and how do you think about kind of balancing the OpEx and revenues that’s coming in?

Chris Senner

And so, from an OpEx perspective, so, on 9ER we shared the study past with Bristol-Myers. So, and then our partners both Ipsen and Takeda can opt into study that were better being run on the [Indiscernible] 35% of our cost in Takeda, Ipsen, 20% of cost. So if you think about 9ER where we shared the cost and then we further shared that cost by another 50% to 55% reduction in both Ipsen and Takeda and it’s a very efficient way to run across. So there’s a lot of efficiency in that. And on 312, Ipsen has also opted in. So let’s say 35% of our cost. So, it’s a very efficient way to manage the P&L. So it allows us a lot of flexibility to do more study, because we’ll get the collaboration and their partnership.

Then from a broader perspective as in cabo, cabo wasn’t necessarily a strategy, most talk about every time, in fact that’s against the profitability. It's just being over these self-sustaining. So the tactic that was put in place back in 2010 to get neither cabo trial, or the RCC, METEOR trials or CABOSUN trial or the CELESTIAL into the post for approval. On the cabo we can see a lot more, positively, but METEOR and CELESTIAL did including CABOSUN, so with that and also our partners with Ipsen and Takeda we then also really create a situation where there is a lot of efficiency in the both the balance sheet and the P&L. So that is going to allow us to do these trials. That efficiency -- cash flow and also allows us to do other -- which Andrew was talking about early in licensing, post stage, products or the technologies from about their companies.

But we continue to look for other aspects that are larger assets from in-licensing and acquisition perspective continuing to build out that pipeline. Now as I mentioned before, we shut down Discovery early. This decade we restarted the HCC [ph]. There is some need continue to fill in the pipeline with products in that side of the…

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So I think we are out of time and….