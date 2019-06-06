Energy Just Can't Catch A Break

The crude markets are bearish and collapsing under the weight of a resumption of imports.

Two weeks ago I wrote an article in which I argued that the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) was headed lower. Since then, shares have moved lower by a little over 1%. It’s not much, but I believe it’s the beginning of a much larger move. It is my thinking that in the coming weeks we will see IYE hit new lows and that any remaining long positions in the ETF should be removed.

The Instrument

If you’re unfamiliar with IYE, a simple glance at its holdings tells the story pretty well. IYE targets the umbrella of the energy industry with primary exposure to oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and logistics. The weighting structure of the ETF essentially shows that most of return of the fund is directly attributed to production and refining. This said, we can base our analysis of the ETF primarily on the underlying fundamentals of these industries (oil and refining) to generate an investment thesis as per where IYE is likely to travel in the future.

Crude Oil

Crude oil truly is responsible for the lion’s share of the businesses IYE tracks with roughly 70% of holdings active in this area. This said, a full understanding of what’s happening in the crude markets will benefit us greatly towards understanding what’s likely to happen to IYE.

Put simply, the crude markets are in trouble. If anything, from my last piece about IYE, the market is even more bearish. As seen from the year-to-date balance perspective, crude inventories are not only climbing at a time when most years generally see seasonal declines, but inventories are also at some of the highest levels ever seen for this time of year with only 3 other years surpassing current levels.

The market finally capitulated to the pressure of rising stocks with crude prices hammering through key support levels and trading at some of the lowest levels seen since February.

The basic reason for this inventory misbalance is twofold: we have very weak refining demand and a resumption of relatively-normal imports. Let’s start with imports.

Crude oil imports have lagged this year substantially due to the twin forces of Venezuelan sanctions and OPEC supply cuts.

To truly see the dramatic impact of the force of lower imports, take a glance at this chart. It’s hard to immediately understand what’s happening here, but this is cumulative number of barrels imported on a year-to-date basis for this year versus previous years.

That’s right. This is number of barrels we’ve seen imported on a year-to-date basis is the lowest in at least the last decade. Imports have been so low this year that we can safely say that the price rise for the first half of this year was largely driven almost exclusively by imports since refining demand didn’t move the needle much versus historic averages.

This weakness in imports changed over the last month, however in that we saw barrels flow once again to the United States with a substantial bump seen from Mexico, Ecuador, and Brazil.

Going forward, OPEC is likely to maintain production cuts on the hopes of starting another uptrend in crude prices, but until then, we are likely to continue to see the market selloff as imports have reshuffled to adjust for the lowered OPEC and Venezuelan supply.

Refining

Now let’s talk about that refining demand. Refining makes up a significant share of the earnings of IYE and the refining industry in the United States is in trouble as well. Simply said, the refining sector has let the buck pass and has given up an opportunity to seize higher cracks over the last quarter. Let’s start from the top.

Refining demand has been pitiful this year.

The lack of demand is likely due to a variety of ongoing maintenance and flood issues which have compounded run rates. For example, PADD 2 runs have collapsed in the face of the flood issues seen in the Midcontinent.

This lack of demand comes at a shockingly bad time in that refining cracks were at some of the strongest levels seen in many years over the past quarter across the country.

The basic reason for these strong cracks boils down to the balances of the two largest products that a typical refinery creates: gasoline and distillate.

The story of gasoline has been an interesting one this year with stocks starting at incredibly high levels and then rapidly drawing down.

This rapid drawdown in inventories led to a spike in the gas crack…a spike which was actually not fully captured by U.S. refineries but instead has been seized by foreign producers as witnessed by imports consistent at the high end of the range since April.

On the distillate side, the story is a little better in that the balance is still indicating potential undersupply and imports have not surged to capture our higher margins.

The basic prognosis of the refining industry is unfortunately bad however in that the current crack spreads are in full-on retreat and margins are eroding. Refining demand has not reared its head yet and the market prices strongly indicate that it will not do so for at least a few weeks to come. As long as this remains, we are likely to see further bearishness in refining.

Natural Gas

While not the major earner for the firms held by IYE, natural gas is also having a pretty bad year. Inventories are replenishing at a very rapid pace in that we have already surpassed the levels from last year and are shooting for the 5-year average.

The prompt price for Henry Hub NYMEX tells the story well – power burn is not as anticipated, production continues to grow, and prices are likely to continue to fall and trade at some of the lowest prices seen in years.

Conclusion

The case for IYE is clear – short it or avoid it. Crude oil is bearish and is in a full on collapse. Refining has lost its golden opportunity due to a variety of issues. Natural gas is hitting multi-year lows. It’s only a matter of time before IYE continues its fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.