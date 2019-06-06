Navigating Market Storms With The Vanguard Wellesley And Wellington Balanced Funds

It's been eight months since I suggested that investors might want to consider adding some downside protection to their portfolios with the actively managed Vanguard Wellesley or Wellington Mutual Funds.

The market waters have turned quite choppy since I posted my previous Sept. 2018 Seeking Alpha article on two actively managed balanced funds from Vanguard. In that article, which was published right around the time of the market’s prior all-time high, I suggested that investors may want to prepare for the next market storm by adding the Vanguard Wellesley (VWINX) and/or Wellington (VWELX) mutual funds to their portfolios as a means for providing some level of downside protection.

The article and advice proved prescient as the markets quickly took a nosedive to near bear-market territory with the S&P 500 falling 19.78% from Sept. 20, 2018 to Dec. 24 (or by -19.36% if dividends are included). However, after that abrupt storm, the market proved resilient and the waters began to rise again lifting the S&P 500 to another all time high by April 30, 2019 (albeit, only 0.51% higher than the 2018 high).

Source: Y Charts

Despite the positive turnaround in the market to start the year, the month of May saw the steepest market decline in nine years as investors fretted over the potential impact of the U.S. and China trade war as well as additional tariffs imposed on goods from other foreign countries such as Mexico. Thus, I thought this would be an ideal time to revisit these two balanced funds to see how they weathered the recent market storms and to show how inclusion of these funds can help keep your portfolio afloat while the broader stock market sinks to the bottom.

Active Management for Navigating Stormy Seas

Investors have been increasingly shifting from actively managed equity funds to passive index funds since 2006, and for good reason. In 2018, only 35% of active U.S. stock funds outperformed their passive composites. However, this passive approach does not translate as readily to success in the bond world. Due in part to the bigger universe and complexity of bonds, a majority of active fixed-income funds have outperformed their benchmark indices across multiple categories.

As the Wellesley and Wellington funds are balanced funds with an allocation of both stocks and bonds, active management in this case is a good thing, and the performance of these funds over the years and during the recent market swings bears this out. What’s more, Vanguard is known for its low-cost approach to investing, and both of these funds retain the low costs that are the hallmark of the Vanguard group.

As the table below shows, both the Wellesley and Wellington funds are available as low-cost investor shares for a minimum investment of $3,000. An initial investment of $50,000 or more gets you an even lower expense ratio and a bump in annual yield due to the lower fees with the admiral share classes of Wellesley (VWIAX) and Wellington (VWENX).

Source of data: Vanguard

Both of the funds are expertly managed for Vanguard by Wellington Management Company, and each has received the coveted “Gold” analyst rating from Morningstar for their stewardship, low risk-adjusted returns, and potential for future outperformance, as well as 5-Star ratings for their past performance. Although the Wellington Fund is currently closed to new investors, you can still purchase the fund if you have a Vanguard brokerage account, which is easy to open.

As balanced funds, the Wellesley and Wellington funds invest in a diversity of both stocks and bonds, with the major difference between the two being their equity-to-bond concentrations. In that regard, the funds are really mirror images of one another with the Wellesley fund having a more conservative bond allocation and the Wellington fund having a more moderate allocation in equities. The Wellesley Income Fund aims to allocate 60%-65% to bonds and 35%-40% to stocks, while the Wellington Fund allocates 30%-40% to bonds and 60%-70% to stocks. The figure below shows the most recent allocation of the two funds as of April 30, 2019.

Source: Vanguard

Smooth Sailing During Recent Market Storms

In my previous article, I demonstrated how the Wellesley and Wellington funds provided substantial downside protection using several hypothetical portfolios that were back tested over the 2007-2009 market crash, as well as their performance from the 2007 market high (before the crash) to the Sept. 2018 high. I won’t reiterate those results here, but the bottom line was that the Wellesley and Wellington funds provided significant downside protection, strong total return performance, and substantial dividend income.

Shown in the charts below is how these balanced funds performed during the recent period of market turbulence that occurred after my prior article was published. The first chart shows the total return performance of the Wellesley and Wellington funds compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VFIAX) from the market high on Sept. 20, 2018 to the recent low recorded on Dec. 24, 2018. It’s quite obvious from the chart that the two balanced funds provided substantial downside protection compared to the market losses suffered by the S&P 500. The Wellington fund’s decline was nearly half that of the S&P 500 VFIAX fund while the Wellesley Income fund’s decline was nearly fourfold less than VFIAX.

Source: Y Charts

It’s clear that these balanced funds can provide investors with a significant level of protection against broad stock market losses. But what about their performance during periods of stock market gains? The chart below shows the reverse relationship during the bull run that followed the 2018 year-end decline to the recent April 30, 2019 all-time market high. In this case, the S&P 500 VFIAX fund clearly outperformed the Vanguard balanced Wellesley and Wellington funds. However, it’s important to note that the magnitude of the VFIAX gains during the bull run were not proportional to the magnitude of VFIAX losses during the market decline.

Source: Y Charts

Rarely do investors time the markets so acutely that they can perfectly time the market tops and bottoms for optimum portfolio performance. Although looking at performance from peak to trough and vice versa is informative, one should also look at performance across these swings to get a better feel for how an investment is likely to perform over time.

The next chart shows how these funds performed from peak to peak, i.e., from the Sept. 20, 2018 prior market high to the most recent April 30, 2019 new stock market high.

Source: Y Charts

Things look a lot different when we step further back and look at performance from peak to peak. In this holding period, both the Wellesley and Wellington funds outperformed the VFIAX S&P 500 fund and did so without all the stomach churning induced by the rapid stock market decline at the end of 2018. Indeed, the Wellesley Income fund barely registered a ripple as it successfully navigated the market’s turbulent waves. While the ride with Wellington was a bit choppier given its larger equity stake, it was still relatively smooth sailing in comparison to the S&P 500.

Long-Term Performance

Despite the superior recent returns and lower volatility of the Wellesley and Wellington funds, I don’t want to give the impression that investors should only invest in these two balanced mutual funds at the exclusion of other investments, or that these funds are superior to other investment vehicles. Diversification, after all, is still paramount to successful investing. As the table below shows, performance of the balanced funds as compared to the S&P 500 index fund can vary from year to year, and during strong bull markets like we’ve had for the past 10 years, it is very difficult to beat passive indexing in the S&P 500. However, it is interesting to note that over the past 20 years, both the Wellesley and Wellington funds have outperformed the S&P 500 and have done so with much lower volatility, as will be demonstrated in the next section.

Source: Y Charts

Choosing a Seaworthy Portfolio

Although it’s fairly easy to cherry pick time frames to show that one fund or portfolio outperformed another over a certain period, my goal in writing this article is to hopefully illustrate how adding the Wellesley and/or Wellington funds to your portfolio (or similar funds) can help investors generate strong total returns over long time periods that are comparable to or better than the S&P 500 without as much downside volatility.

The table below shows the results of eight hypothetical portfolios consisting of either 100% investment in a single mutual fund or a percentage investment in two of the funds. In this backtest analysis, I also included the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index fund (VBMFX) to compare the actively managed Wellesley and Wellington (with stocks and bonds) funds vs. a completely passive indexing strategy of stocks and bonds.

Portfolio Visualizer was used for the analysis, and for any portfolio with more than one fund, the analysis was set to rebalance to the initial allocation percentage of holdings annually. I chose a long time period from January 1999 to May 2019 in which all funds were in existence. In addition, this period covers both the 2000-2002 and 2007-2009 bear markets and subsequent bull market cycles.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The results of this long-term backtest again demonstrate that the Wellesley and Wellington funds outperformed the S&P 500 index fund when performance was measured across market cycles containing peaks and troughs. This is very similar to the recent analysis of these funds covering the Sept. 2018 to April 2019 market highs. One difference is that the Wellington fund by itself had the best overall performance in terms of final investment balance and compound annual growth rate [CAGR]. A 50/50 investment in Wellington + the Vanguard S&P 500 fund came in 2nd, with the Wellesley fund coming in 3rd. A 50/50 investment in Wellesley + the S&P 500 fund also did well, finishing in 4th place.

But perhaps even more important than the total return performance is the comparisons of the “Worst Year” and “Max Drawdown” columns. The S&P 500 Index fund clearly had the biggest loss with a 37% loss in 2008 and an even bigger drawdown loss of 51% from Nov. 2007 to Feb. 2009. Contrast those losses to the Wellesley and Wellington funds and you can easily see how they more nimbly navigated the market storms. Although their losses over the same time period were no doubt painful, that pain would be much easier to manage than a 50% loss in one’s investments.

I think the drawdown chart below nicely illustrates which of these funds would be easier to hold through a sever market downturn!

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The final noteworthy finding of this backtest is that the two passive stock and bond index portfolios (60/40 stock/bond and 40/60 stock bond) clearly lagged behind the actively managed Wellesley and Wellington funds, even though the passive portfolios had a similar weighting in stocks and bonds. Once again, although passive indexing is hard to beat in a strong bull market, when the markets turn stormy, what you want is a good captain steering the boat, especially when it comes to funds with bond assets.

Sail On

In conclusion, I hope that this follow-up article demonstrates the case I made last year for the actively managed Wellesley and Wellington mutual funds, and illustrates how these funds can provide investors with substantial downside protection in even the most severe stock market meltdowns. What's more, even though passive index investing is notoriously difficult to beat during a strong bull market, these actively managed funds from Vanguard are difficult to sink when the seas turn stormy and can provide investors with superior long-term performance across market cycles.

While I'm not advocating that investors sell their passive index funds or invest solely in the Wellesley or Wellington funds, I do think that these two funds deserve a core role in one's portfolio. My wife and I personally own both of these funds and have seen first hand how they can buoy a portfolio during market downturns while providing substantial dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIAX, VWINX, VWELX, VFIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.