Genocea: Strong Phase 1/2 Data For GEN-009 Presented At ASCO

In researching a lead for Integrated BioSci Investing members, I uncovered an interesting vaccine innovator known as Genocea Biosciences (GNCA). Due to the company's robust data presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology ("ASCO"), the stock enjoyed a robust rally of over 60% early in the day. Nevertheless, the market bulls lost steam throughout the remainder of the trading session. As a result, the bears took over, and thereby pushed the stock on a downtrend. Interestingly, Genocea still concluded the trading session with over 19% profits for traders. That being said, the elephant in the room is whether there is further upside. After I analyzed the ASCO data, I strongly believe that the company has a powerful vaccine delivery platform that will yield excellent results at least for melanoma. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Genocea and provide my investment strategy for this intriguing stock.

Figure 1: Genocea chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Operating out of the innovation hub (Cambridge, Massachusetts), Genocea is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel personalized medicine to serve the unmet needs in cancer. Galvanizing the pipeline is the disruptive Antigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS) technology platform. In my view, ATLAS is essentially "a precision medicine on steroid." Leveraging ATLAS, Genocea is powering a pipeline of several promising neoantigens. As individualized vaccine targets, neoantigen has an improved efficacy and safety profile.

In the Phase 1/2A trial, the lead medicine, GEN-009, is being screened for different types of cancer. This is strategic because Genocea can utilize the intelligence gathered to focus on indications that are most likely to bear fruit. Regarding other pipeline assets, the company will file an Investigational New Drug application ("IND") for GEN-011 - the neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy - in 1H2020. That aside, GEN-010 is in the pre-IND stage. There are also other vaccines in discovery.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Genocea)

ATLAS Technology Platform

As a stellar vaccine design platform, ATLAS allows Genocea to identify immunotherapy targets based on the patient's unique immunotherapy profile. In contrast to conventional vaccine development, ATLAS zones in on the patient's individualized antigen-specific T cell responses. Hence, the intelligence gathered enables Genocea to utilize only neoantigens that are stimulatory, while excluding those that are inhibitory. In essence, this removes most of the "guesswork" that currently goes into vaccine development.

Figure 3: ATLAS platform (Source: Genocea)

Phase 1/2 Data

On May 31, 2019, Genocea presented robust data for the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of GEN-009 for various cancers at ASCO. Conducted in two parts (A and B), the Phase 1/2 study assesses the efficacy and safety of GEN-009 in approximately 99 patients suffering from various cancers. They include cutaneous melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), urothelial carcinoma, and renal cell carcinoma.



Figure 4: Phase 1/2a of GEN-009 (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)

Part A assesses the safety and immunogenicity of GEN-009 in patients who have completed curative disease therapy. These patients no longer have any evidence of disease at the time GEN-009 vaccination. Part B will study a small cohort of roughly 15 patients. And they'll be evaluated for safety, immunogenicity, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in response to GEN-009. Patients in part B will also receive the combination therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, either nivolumab (Opdivo) or Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Another 15 patients' cohort for Part B comprise subjects whose cancers are progressing after the initial screening period. This group will enable Genocea to evaluate GEN-009 in patients with relapsed and refractory disease.

The preliminary data presented on five patients is quite compelling, to say the least. Based on my analysis, it seems that Genocea definitely has something that will work at least for melanoma. I came to that conclusion after I conducted my own analysis. I prefer to run my own calculation and assessment rather than solely relying on the company presentation. Before going into the details, I'd like to point out that there are both immune stimulatory and inhibitory signals in the body, because our physiology operates in a balanced (i.e., homeostasis) state. And any disease or response to disease can cause an equilibrium shift. As such, excessive "stimulatory" signals can lead to autoimmune disease, whereas abundant "inhibitory" signals can dampen the body's ability to combat cancer.

Therefore, it's important for investors to ascertain that the ratio of stimulatory neoantigens outweighs the inhibitory neoantigen as you read the table below. In order for a vaccine to deliver a knockout to cancer, I strongly believe that it has to turn on the CD8 (killer T) cells. After all, CD8 cells are responsible for decimating virus and tumors. Nonetheless, eradicating cancer is only half the battle won. The immune system also needs to store the "memory and intelligence" on these rogue cells to prevent future attacks. That's when CD4 (helper T) cells come in.

After running the arithmetic, my calculation revealed a 100% response rate of CD4 and/or CD8 T cells to GEN-009. Remarkably, the killer T-cell response rate is 80%. The fact that ATLAS drug is able to awaken killer T cells in most patients is quite promising. Equally important, the stimulatory neoantigens outweigh inhibitory antigens in all cases. Based on the aforesaid response profile, it's dollars to doughnuts that GEN-009 works for melanoma. For this highly-difficult-to-treat skin cancer, both helper and killer T-cells were activated with an overwhelming 4.8X greater stimulatory than inhibitory response. Altogether, this data set strongly suggested that melanoma is the low-hanging fruit for Genocea.

Figure 5: Strong preliminary data (Source: ASCO)

On June 03, Genocea issued a press released, showing a high response rate for GEN-009 in the aforementioned trial. And yet, it was a bit lower than my calculation. Specifically, the company stated that GEN-009 monotherapy elicited T cell responses to 91% of the vaccine neoantigens given to the five patients. Moreover, GEN-009 was able to stimulate CD8 T cell responses for 47% of the cases. Furthermore, the inclusive results seen after in vitro stimulation response came in at 53%. That aside, the drug was well-tolerated. It's quite likely that the company took into account other data that is now available to me. Citing the excellent results, the principal investigator (Dr. Roger Cohen) remarked:

I believe that these data could represent a breakthrough in the development of neoantigen vaccines. The Genocea data indicate that using the patients’ own T cells and antigen-presenting cells to select vaccine neoantigens results in higher immunogenicity than previously reported results using in silico methods. I look forward to investigating GEN-009 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to explore whether this higher immunogenicity translates into greater clinical efficacy than seen with other neoantigen vaccines.

Financials Assessment

I believe that it's imperative for investors to check the financial report on a quarterly basis. Peter Lynch mentioned that a financial statement can reveal important information. That being said, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Given that all assets are in their early development, Genocea has yet to log in any revenue. I'm not concerned about sales at this stage because it's the norm for other similar companies.

For an innovator without a commercialized asset, I'd focus more on the research & development (R&D). Specifically, the R&D spendings registered at $6.5 million, compared to $7.3 million for the same period a year prior. I generally like to observe an R&D increase, because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits tomorrow. As the molecules are advancing, I believe that Genocea's R&D will increase in the coming quarters.

That aside, the general and administrated (G&A) expenses tallied at $3.0 million, versus $3.1 million for the same period a year prior. This represents a 3.2% year-over-year (YOY) decrease. It's a good sign that G&A decreased, which signifies that the company is operating "leaner." Additionally, there was the $15.6 million ($0.15 per share) net loss, and thereby represents a 31.8% bottom line improvement from the $15.9 million ($0.22 per share) decline for last year.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $29.0 million in cash and equivalents, compared to $26.4 million for the previous period. It's a positive sign that Genocea strengthened its cash position. Against the $9.7 million quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into year end prior to the need for a public offering. If Genocea can ink a partnership before year end, there will be more capital. As the early data is quite promising, a partnership is a real possibility. Perhaps, Genocea will be able to explore more partnerships beyond the recent collaboration with Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA).

Figure 6: Key financial metrics (Source: Genocea)

Since the shares outstanding increased from 71.2 million to 101.7 million, I calculated that the dilution rate is 29.9%. It's impressive that a young bioscience company like Genocea runs a dilution rate lower than my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment. On the subject of dilution, I prefer a young company to raise capital by issuing additional shares. That's more prudent than incurring bank debts that can weigh down the balance sheet. As such, I do not worry about dilution unless the company is a "serial diluter" that will render your stock essentially worthless.

Potential Risks

As with any investment, there are pertinent risks that investors should be aware of. I usually don't put much weight on vaccine companies, because I've observed many operators "flopped" in the past. The promising early data of vaccine innovators like GenVec translated into Phase 3 trial failure. A similar scenario occurred with Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO). If Genocea's vaccines fail to post positive clinical results, the stock can tumble over 50%, and vice versa. Be that as it may, Genocea's platform technology has a better chance of success. Simply employing a "hit and miss" approach by previous innovators usually leads to high odds of clinical failure. Having learned the previous setbacks, the refined approach of personalized medicine of Genocea is the wave of the future. That aside, the other concern is that the company can overextend itself, and thereby runs into potential cash flow constraints.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Genocea as a speculative buy with a three out of five stars rating. Powering by the stellar technology platform ATLAS, Genocea is definitely brewing various winners in the making. The ASCO 2019 data that I assessed for the lead medicine GEN-009 is quite robust for melanoma. As such, I strongly believe that Genocea can "break the trend for vaccine innovators," thus delivering a successful molecule for melanoma. Though I'm cognizant of the vaccine Gardasil approved for the prevention of cervical cancer, I'm more interested in an immunotherapy vaccine for this dreaded disease.

I'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. Nevertheless, Genocea is a genuine company and a good diversification prospect, in my view. In diversification, it's important not to bet the barn. By acquiring some shares, investors can significantly profit if the stock becomes a multi-bagger. In case it flops, you are not risking significant capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.