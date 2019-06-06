Apple, Inc. And The Apple Ecosystem

In all of this, Apple is setting an example for us of what the new business model of the future is all about.

Along with this further push into services, the company is also responding to customer concerns about the privacy of their data by building a leading-edge "privacy model" to protect users.

Apple, Inc. announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference that it was pushing more extensively into the services, thereby making greater use of the ecosystem it has created.

If anyone wanted to observe an explicit example of how the “new” Modern Corporation operates, there was no better place to be this week than at Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The essence of the conference was the exhibition of Apple’s push into services. The apparent goal of this “push” for Apple, Inc. is to be in the center of the digital life of the consumer.

And it’s not about creating the best products. It is about including “users” within the network created by Apple that is easy to use across many devices. In essence, the whole effort is about the ecosystem that the company has built. That is, Apple wants to be more than just a producer of technology.

And by building such an interactive system, Apple has moved away from the strict “linear” business model where the only link is between a customer and a supplier.

This is what competitors in the tech industry, but also in banking and finance, as I have just written about, and others that want to be thrive in the twenty-first century, must set their eyes on.

In Apple’s world, the connection is between the customer and the supplier, and the supplier and the customer, and customer to customer and so on. And as mentioned above, it is not just about building the best products, which is the foundation of the “linear” model. Of course, the products and services must be of sufficiently high quality, but the essence of the platform model is that things come together within the ecosystem that the enterprise has put together.

Furthermore, knowing about the concern more and more users have about the use of their private data, Apple argues that it has moved further than anyone else on the privacy front. In essence, the company claims that it has a privacy model having incorporated the best of the best tools to ensure that data remains with the user.

These moves by Apple, Inc. are, to me, indicative of the leadership of Tim Cook. As I wrote in an earlier post:

“I believe in Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. And Mr. Cook stands up for his company by arguing, ‘Apple innovates like no other company in the world and we are not taking our foot off the gas.’”

This attitude is the foundation of the culture that must exist within successful twenty-first century corporations. It is the driving force behind the advancement of the intellectual capital incorporated within the “intangible” assets that the modern platforms of networks are constructed from and are sustained by. It is what allows these corporations to achieve the scale that is the economic basis for why these organizations perform as they do.

Achieving this “scale,” however, is also the concern now being investigated by a couple of government agencies. And this investigation also considers how these corporations use “apps” to build such scale.

Apple and the Apple ecosystem are the result of the economics of information. And the company does a very good job of using the economics available to it to build performance. In this, Apple, Inc. is doing a very good job!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.