Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has been struggling of late. Sure, the stock price made a dash for the 52 week highs recently and for those for whom the stock price tells the whole story, it could appear to be doing well. But from the perspective of everything relevant, the company continues to struggle to get any growth traction. Several articles on Seeking Alpha have repeatedly touted that VTR balance sheet was so good that it was only a matter of time before a transformational acquisition was done by the company. We did get news of one major acquisition just this week.

Source: Ventas Presentation

We analyze it to see if it will actually transform the behemoth.

Senior Housing, but much further up north

VTR bought a nice portfolio of senior housing operating portfolio, or what it likes to call "SHOP", assets in Quebec, Canada.

Source: Ventas Presentation

VTR has picked a relatively younger portfolio here and one that likely requires low level of capital expenditures for the next few years.

Source: Ventas Presentation

The move does significantly expand VTR's existing Canada presence and increases by about 75%.

Source: Ventas Presentation

The portfolio is largely made up of stabilized properties but it does offer some growth opportunities for VTR.

Source: Ventas Presentation

Deal metrics

The acquisition came with the assumption of $1.3 billion CAD of debt. This was a fair chunk of change even for VTR. The key facets though come from the cap rate, which VTR was kind enough to breakdown.

Source: Ventas Presentation

At 5.5% for stabilized assets, we are in the upper stratosphere of price paid. As a comparative, in the US, senior housing sold for a 7% cap rate recently (higher equals cheaper).

Source: NIC

5.5% also is as non-accretive as it gets for VTR. VTR issued stock at $62.75. With expected adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of close to $3.80, the AFFO yield is about 6%. VTR's did not specify the debt assumption interest rates here, but we can benchmark the yield on VTR's overall debt, rather than the specific debt being assumed. That works out to about 4.5%. So VTR's weighted cost of capital is around 5.25%. We can lower that to 5.0% if we assume a higher debt component (which was the case here). The 5.5% is a narrow spread over VTR's cost of capital.

This is precisely the reason, the acquisition adds nothing to 2019 AFFO. VTR did mention that it expects a 3 cent add in 2020. While that does sound good, it is about a 0.75% increase in VTR's baseline AFFO. That also comes with the assumption that the properties will deliver a nice 4% NOI growth in 2020 and beyond.

Source: Ventas Presentation

How this fits with our sell rating?

We did not cover VTR's Q1-2019 results but they were more of the same in relation to what we had seen in the past. We did see further worsening in its triple net portfolio. Examining rent coverage, we can see that about 5.6% of the portfolio was under 1.09X rent coverage in Q4-2018.

Source: Ventas Q4-2018 Supplemental

Fast forward to Q1-2019 and that has moved up to almost 13%.

Source: Ventas Q1-2019 Supplemental

This negative impact was offset by what we saw on the SHOP side. SHOP portfolio did a bit better and while year over year showed a big decline in margins, quarter over quarter looked a lot better.

Source: Ventas Q1-2019 Supplemental

SHOP has been a thorn in VTR's side but this quarter finally showed some stabilization. However, its triple net is now deteriorating to the point that rent cuts have become inevitable. It is interesting that VTR is buying more SHOP assets at such lofty valuations. Mid 5 cap rates are generally reserved for medical office buildings in the US, but VTR is chasing Canadian senior housing operating assets at those prices. We don't think this transaction will meaningfully impact AFFO numbers for VTR in the next 3 years, but it will fill their appetite for expanding their debt to EBITDA. By this we mean that VTR will have used up any residual expansion capacity, without meaningfully changing their AFFO.

Conclusion

We had previously suggested that VTR would likely increase AFFO by 8-11 cents/share assuming it maxes out its tolerance for increasing leverage. The current expensive acquisition does not even come close to that. On the plus side, we are extremely bearish on the US dollar, and if we are right, buying Canadian assets at this exchange rate, will likely blunt the impact of buying the assets themselves at such high valuations with zero occupancy upside. Overall, we see this acquisition as neutral and maintain our "Sell" rating on high valuation, average balance sheet metrics alongside an extremely overrated management team.

