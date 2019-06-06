Diamond Offshore: Thoughts After Recent Price Action

Diamond Offshore (DO) shares have been the best performers among major offshore drilling stocks this year. This fact brings little joy to shareholders since the stock is still down almost 10% year-to-date and this 10% slide started from a very low base after the major sell-off in October – December 2018. However, it is clear that some “flight to safety” supported Diamond Offshore shares in comparison with weaker players like Seadrill (SDRL) or Noble Corp. (NE) (Ensco Rowan (ESV) found itself under enormous pressure after merger which is a big mystery to me; I believe that the stock is undervalued at current levels).

Diamond Offshore’s balance sheet and contract situation allows it to maintain a valuation premium. Bassoe Offshore values the fleet at $2 billion - $2.2 billion, but semi-sub Ocean Onyx is not given any value since the rig is still being reactivated and semi-sub Ocean Endeavor is valued at about half the reactivation/upgrade cost which seems strange to me. I believe that the value of the fleet at current circumstances should be close to $2.15 billion - $2.35 billion but it still does not change the big picture: with $2 billion of debt, $460 million of working capital and $1.2 billion of market capitalization, the company is trading at some premium to steel value (as it has always been).

Diamond Offshore’s value proposition continues to center around the company’s survivability under almost any scenario. The first debt maturity that the company will have to deal with is $250 million of 3.45% senior notes due 2023, followed by $500 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2025. With some rigs now contracted until 2023, Diamond Offshore has decent visibility while still having a number of contract roll-offs on the semi-sub side in 2020 – 2021, opening the company for potential dayrate upside.

The big question is whether this is enough to provide upside for Diamond Offshore shares in the current environment. Less than two months ago, Brent oil (BNO) was storming the $75 mark, and now it is back to $60 due to trade war and recession fears. This is not a move of a size that we have seen in October – December 2018 when oil plummeted from $85 to $50 but still the rapid downside in oil creates additional uncertainty and hurts market sentiment in offshore drilling shares. Investors who bought the big dip in late December 2018 – early January 2018 are now getting “a second dip for free” which likely decreases their desire to speculate in offshore drilling stocks.

Nevertheless, Diamond Offshore shares trade so low that they have basically ignored the most recent oil price downside moves. Fundamentally, this stock is the safest way to get long-term exposure to the floater segment of the offshore drilling market (although I’d reiterate that offshore drilling is hardly suitable for buy and hold investors) so it’s not surprising to see it getting some support right now.

To sum it up, Diamond Offshore currently presents an interesting speculative opportunity to bet that the offshore drilling slide is over and at least the healthiest players will get bid up again. As usual in such setups, proper risk management and position sizing is a must. While the company’s balance sheet, fleet status and general fundamental trends in the floater segment of the offshore drilling market (see latest data for drillships and semi-subs) suggest that Diamond Offshore will not have material problems meeting its maturities in the next decade, the stock market may be in panic or rollercoaster mode for as long as it wants so simply hanging on to the company’s shares may be a challenging experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, DO, NE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.