DPG: High Expenses For More Than A Utilities Fund

Despite the name, DPG invests almost two thirds of fund assets outside the traditional water, gas, and electric utilities sector.

The Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG) is a closed-end fund that invests primarily in utilities. High expenses, poor performance, and a liberal interpretation of what constitutes a utility company mean investors looking for a global utility fund are better off investing elsewhere.

When is a Utility Fund not a Utility Fund?

Being called a global utility fund, you might think that the fund is limited to just the utilities sector. Well, the fund may have a slightly different definition of what a utility is than what you might expect. The fund defines utilities to include MLPs as well as telecommunications companies (the "old school style" telecoms like Verizon (VZ), not the new sector which includes Facebook (FB)). The fund may also invest up to 20% of assets in sectors outside what it defines as the utility sector.

The result is a fund that owns a variety of stocks. In addition to MLPs, the fund owns stock in the Sydney Airport and telecommunications companies including a tower REIT. It also owns some construction and engineering stocks as well as a railroad.

Considering how much of the fund is invested outside of what many think of as the traditional utility sector, I think a fund name along the lines of "Utility and Infrastructure" or something similar would make it a bit more clear to investors what the fund actually contains. Indeed, only 38% of the fund is in traditional electric, gas, and water utility stocks.

High Expenses and Under Performance?

The other big issue is fund expenses. Any time you can't find a fund's expenses listed clearly on the website (see if you can find them easily), you know there is probably a good reason. Reading through the fund's annual report, we calculated that all management and administrative related fees and expenses, excluding any expenses related to investment strategy such as interest expenses, totaled about 1.77%. This closely matches the expense ratio of 1.72% (management fees plus other fees) disclosed in the fund's amended N-2 filing back in 2011.

If you look at the performance information the fund presents in its annual report, you might not think things are that bad. Over the past five years, the fund has pretty much matched its composite index.

Except there is something a little funky with how the index is defined. The graphic below from the fund's annual report explains how the index is calculated.

Notice that the index is a composite of four different sectors. That's fine, the fund pretty much chooses its investments from those sectors aside from a few stray industrial stocks. The strange thing is that the composite weights in their index aren't static. They change as the funds weighting in those sectors changes. That means the fund will never stray very far from the index because the index is partially defined based on the fund's holdings. I'm not sure that methodology really helps investors evaluate the fund.

Compared to other global utility funds, DPG has lagged. Despite having a much wider universe of securities to select from, the fund's total return appears to have lagged the much cheaper iShares Global Utilities Index Fund (JXI).

Investors who hold the fund in a taxable account may also be turned off by the fund's high turnover ratio. The fund regularly turned over a quarter to a third of its portfolio, but that has recently risen to almost a full half of the portfolio being turned over for the last three years.

By contrast, JXI is a lot more tax efficient with portfolio turnover ranging from 4% to 15% in any given year.

Summary

We can't really come up with a good reason why investors would be interested in this fund. The fund invests in more than just water, gas, and electric utilities, but even with that flexibility, it couldn't beat a traditional pure utilities index. Expenses are high. Investors can get better performance for cheaper with just a straight forward global utilities fund.

