GameStop: Revisiting My Thesis

GameStop's management has done so much wrong and destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value, but there's still a chance the company can reinvent itself.

After reviewing the numbers again and concluding I made some mistakes in my last article, the valuation, even for a declining business, is still incredibly compelling.

With the huge drop in GameStop's (GME) stock after earnings, I've decided to do a followup on my previous article which argued GameStop was not a value trap anymore and mentioned I'd bought a moderate position in the company recently. Despite it being a small position in my portfolio, the current 38% drop today still hurts. It's the worst one-day percentage loss in a stock I've ever had. It's lesson for me to not rush analysis and take my time before deciding to buy.

The quarter was pretty much as expected, maybe slightly disappointing. The stock was already down over 50% year-to-date before the most recent drop, so expectations had already been crushed. The elimination of the dividend was a big disappointment for remaining investors. While I didn't count on a dividend in investing in the company, I should have discussed the possibility it would hurt investor sentiment further.

Cash fell by close to $1.1 billion in the quarter, as the company paid down roughly $350 million in debt and because of a $594 million drop in accounts payable. My calculation of enterprise value took into account GameStop's elevated current liabilities relative to current assets, but I should have discussed the cyclical nature of its cash balances. That said, cash should grow as accounts payable has likely bottomed for the fiscal year.

Two other mistakes I made were not taking into account the $50 million in dividend payments in the prior quarter when calculating excess cash and not discussing the inclusion of operating leases on the company's balance sheet starting this quarter. The margin of safety is not as attractive as I assumed due to the sizable discount to book value. That said, liquidation from bankruptcy is not a near-term risk given the company can easily pay off all of its long-term debt and is still profitable.

GameStop still had over $8.2 billion in sales in fiscal 2018, and sales from continuing operations are only projected to fall in the 5% to 10% range this year. The cost cuts, which management projects will add $100 million to operating profit, will position the company to rebound next year when the new console cycle starts, likely in November 2020, for the Xbox and PlayStation.

Management is on the right track. The company is focused on paying down debt given its struggles. It has sold off the cellphone retail business and is now focused on its core market of gamers and on improving the retail experience.

It's a risky and volatile company to invest in, and for the investment to be successful, new management has to do a much better job. But it has one of the most compelling valuations I've come across even for a declining business. The upside is not as high as my previous article argued, but I've decided it makes sense to average down given the market cap is now around $500 million. It's not a core position for me, so I'll be careful to make sure it remains a moderate position in my portfolio.

Valuation

Using the same formula for enterprise value I used in my last article from MagicDiligence.com, I've calculated GameStop's enterprise value below from the latest quarterly results.

Total Cash - MAX(0; (Current Liabilities - Current Assets + Cash)) = Excess Cash

$543 million - MAX(0; ($1,297 million - $1,920 million + $543 million)) = $543 billion of excess cash

Enterprise value = Market Cap + Total Debt - Excess Cash

$501 million (market cap) + $469 million (long term debt) + $23 million (other long-term liabilities) - $543 million = $450 million in enterprise value

It's a significant increase, despite a drop in market cap, from my prior calculation of an enterprise value of $343 million. One reason for the change is accounts payable (AP) decreased by $594 million to a total of $458 million.

This is normal as the second half of the year is much stronger than the first half. Around this level and time of the year, AP levels out and starts going back up.

Data by YCharts

Cash is correlated with AP and usually rises with a lag when AP rises.

Data by YCharts

The huge drop in AP improved the company's balance sheet, but increased the enterprise value because cash decreased by almost $600 million from this, but my prior calculation of enterprise value showed the company only needed to pay down roughly $300 million to get its current ratio back to a reasonable ratio of 1. My previous calculation understated enterprise value somewhat, but the current calculation of enterprise value overstates it now because cash is likely at a cyclical low for the fiscal year.

One further wrinkle to the calculation is starting this year, companies will have to put operating leases on the balance sheet. With stores mostly leased, the recent quarter had a current portion of operating lease liabilities (lease payments due in the next year) entry of $250 million. This would limit the upside of excess cash as the difference between current assets and current liabilities less cash is only 80 million currently.

I agree operating leases should be included on a balance sheet. An operating lease is both an asset and a liability for a company. GameStop's asset and lease liabilities offset each other on the balance sheet. Operating lease right-of-use assets were $807 million while operating lease liabilities were $553 million in addition to the current portion of $250 million. The asset value of its leases is completely accounted for outside of current assets while 31% of the liability is accounted for in current liabilities.

The problem I have with this is leases are both an asset long-term for GameStop as well as an asset in the short-term. The leases are needed to generate earnings and free cash flow, but the leases are given no value in current assets. This skews the current ratio.

I'm sure there'll be much debate over this, so I'll look at how its enterprise value could change based on whether you include the $250 million or not. If you include it, then excess cash can only rise roughly $80 million in the short-term. It still drops enterprise value to $370 million. Let's be conservative and estimate GameStop's operating profit declines 35% year-over-year. At 203 million in operating profit, the company would have an earnings yield of 55% at current prices.

By the end of fiscal 2019, the valuation would look even more attractive. Let's assume free cash flow drops 35% in fiscal 2019 to $151 million even though the company's interest expense is dropping quickly, as it continues to pay off debt. Subtract that from enterprise value ($370 million) and divide it by an operating profit of $203 million and you get a trailing 93% earnings yield at the end of fiscal 2019 based on conservative assumptions.

If you exclude the $250 million current liability portion of operating leases, excess cash could rise by $330 million and enterprise value could drop to $120 million. This may be too aggressive, but considering AP dropped from $1,469 million at the end of Q3 fiscal 2018 to $458 million in the most recent quarter, there is going to be a substantial rise in cash, likely well in excess of $330 million. By this calculation, my conservative estimate of operating profit ($203 million) would exceed the enterprise value by 69%. By the end of fiscal 2019, this ratio would be even more ridiculous.

Takeaways

Remember this is a company able to pay off all its long-term debt and will generate significant profits in the second half of fiscal 2019. The valuation of GameStop is too cheap even assuming an ongoing substantial decline in profits. If the start of a new console cycle and management's changes stabilize or grow the business, the stock could easily triple.

I don't think it's a crazy assumption to assume one specialty retail gamer company can exist in today's retail landscape. There is way too much retail space in America and the shakeout is ongoing, but physical retail is not going away, it's just shrinking and changing with the times. GameStop's focus on gaming gives it a number of different paths it could go down to reinvent itself.

If the worst-case scenario happens, its discount to book value provides investors some downside protection.

Data by YCharts

No dividend and no buybacks means the stock could continue selling off. Financial results will continue to be bad until at least the next console cycle starts. But the valuation is so incredibly cheap and all of this is priced in and more.

Don't get me wrong. GameStop is not a core position in my portfolio, and I'll be very careful to keep the position to a moderate size. I made some mistakes in my prior article, but this is a great opportunity to average down for me. I didn't mean to stake my reputation on an investment in GameStop, but I've never seen a company priced so cheaply. Its management has done so much wrong and destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value, but there's still a chance the company can reinvent itself. The risk-reward seems too compelling for me to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.