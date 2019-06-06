Don't Give In To FOMO On The Crude Trade

Over the last month, shares of iPath's S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL) have fallen by more than 13% - 3% of which came after today's release of the EIA figures. In this article, I will dig into the fundamentals and technical factors influencing crude oil and give a recommendation for short trading the OIL ETN.

The Instrument

When you trade an ETN or an ETF, you really need to look under the hood to understand how it works. OIL is an ETN which tracks the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index. This index basically maintains a constant position in futures contracts by rolling exposure from one month to the next during a certain window prior to expiry. This feature results in positive or negative roll yield depending on the structure of the market. When the market is in contango, roll yield will be negative because the positions established in the later month contract will tend to decline as they approach positions in the front of the curve. When the market is in backwardation, the opposite movement occurs in which back month futures appreciate in value versus front month futures resulting in a source of positive return for the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index and the OIL ETN.

And here's why this is relevant to holders of OIL: the market fundamentals strongly suggest that we are in for a steeper contango in the front of the WTI futures curve. When contango steepens, roll yield becomes more negative and OIL will see dampened returns from its effects. A primary relationship in the market data which shows the strength of this is a scatterplot of the level of contango/backwardation seen in the market and the one-year percent change of crude stocks.

As crude inventories rise versus past history, the market falls into steeper contango. As crude inventories draw, the market flips into backwardation. This means that if we can understand where inventories are likely headed, we will be empowered to understand where structure is likely headed and therefore where shares of OIL are probably headed. Through a thorough understanding of immediate fundamentals, we can do just that.

Crude Fundamentals

Today's EIA report was a substantial confirmation of the bearish thesis in crude oil which has been in place for the past few weeks. With a reported build of 6.7 million barrels, this was the largest increase in stocks for this time of year since 1996.

The intraday chart shows the immediate sell-off reaction seen in crude with prices hammering to new multi-month lows.

What's more, this build in inventories pushed us substantially above the five-year average and brings the year-to-date balance to the 3rd highest level ever seen.

As expected, refining demand has remained weak by staying under the five-year average while imports are resuming in strength.

If that weren't enough bearishness for a day, production continued its uptrend and hit an all-time high this week.

The basic situation for crude oil fundamentals is pretty clear. Supply continues to grow through surging production while imports have recovered and adjusted to the post-OPEC cuts/Venezuelan sanctions world. In this new world, supply has rebalanced and other trading partners have stepped in to move barrels into the United States. Demand continues to be hampered with refining yields slowly making their way back towards the five-year average. This situation lends itself to growing crude inventories, a weaker price of crude oil, and a steeper contango market. The fundamentals are pretty clear and as long as we remain caught in this scenario (which we will likely be the case until refining runs are back over the five-year average, then the bears will rule the market).

Technicals

While the fundamental picture for OIL is undoubtedly bearish in the short term, we cannot trade fundamentals in isolation. We need to be aware of the unfolding supply and demand levels in the actual price of crude oil to get an idea of where to initiate our trades and investments so as to earn the most favorable reward to risk ratios.

A look at the chart for WTI shows that the current market structure is basically a falling knife. Oil has fallen off the face of the planet with greater than 20% decline in a little over a month. This decline has shown zero sign of letting up and only one significant rally has interrupted the consistent selloff.

This said, if you're on the sidelines and not in the short oil trade, I'd suggest resisting the temptation to immediately enter the market. The market is oversold to the downside and likely to rally some for at least the next week followed by further downside. I believe that we will see price recover for a few days with previously-shattered support levels now becoming resistance. Specifically, I would look to enter short positions around $54-55/bbl as price challenges both the descending trendline and the prior resistance levels of earlier this year. It is my belief that waiting on the sidelines until then represents the highest probability trade with the best expectancy.

Conclusion

For OIL bulls, it's been a hard month. Unfortunately, the fundamental landscape doesn't appear to be getting any better in at least the next few months. The recent build in crude oil has resulted in a situation in which it will take a lot of demand for stocks to fall back below the five-year average, and until then, the market should be considered oversupplied. While the market is oversupplied, the price of crude will be lower and the market structure will enter a steepening state of contango. The OIL ETN will experience negative returns due to a subdued price of crude oil and a market structure delivering negative roll yield. To trade OIL, I'd suggest waiting until the price of crude enters some sort of pullback and avoiding the temptation of shorting at fresh lows. When price reaches resistance, I expect a fresh leg down in the trend with prices potentially falling below $50/bbl.

