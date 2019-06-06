J.C. Penney: The Next Shoe To Drop

If vendors ask for higher interest rates or withdraw their financing then it could mark the death knell for the company.

Source: Houston Chronicle

J.C. Penney (JCP) reported disastrous Q1 results. Sales were $2.4 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Comparable store sales were also off by mid single-digits. Old school brick and mortar stores are trying to prove they can compete with online retailers; this is the wrong time to experience a sizeable decline in comparable sales. According to Barron's the next shoe to drop could be a dry up in the company's liquidity:

J.C. Penney bond yields have soared over the past few days in a selloff driven by investor concerns about its liquidity. That apparent financial stress could become a self-fulfilling prophecy if it persists. The retailer’s bond yields have skyrocketed in recent weeks, something that is often considered to be a sign of financial distress ... Bondholders are more concerned about the company’s ability to finance its inventory, one analyst said. Vendors usually provide short-term loans to retailers instead of demanding immediate cash payment, because retailers get more financial flexibility from that free cash. The New York Post reported on May 31 that financial institutions are selling insurance to J.C. Penney’s vendors in case the retailer faces a liquidity crunch.

JCP is off by double-digits post-earnings. Debates over the company's survival have amplified, yet the stock will likely fall further.

The Situation

Stagnant revenue growth and falling margins are becoming a familiar narrative for old school brick and mortar companies. While J.C. Penney's Q1 revenue fell its gross margin fell 50 basis points to 33.2% versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis gross profit was $809 million, down 7% Y/Y. Gross margin was hurt by shrinkage; management admitted it needed to better manage its $2.5 billion inventory balance. It is difficult to ask creditors to have faith in a company that carries such a large inventory balance amid sizeable cash burn.

SG&A expense grew 4%, causing the company's EBITDA margin to fall to 3% from 5% in the year earlier period. EBITDA on a dollar basis was $69 million, down 48% Y/Y. J.C. Penney's EBITDA could not cover its net interest expense of $73 million, a clear sign the company could be in trouble. I suggested its $3.9 billion debt load at 14.2x run-rate EBITDA was untenable:

Based on J.C. Penney's run-rate EBITDA of $276 million (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized) its debt/EBITDA would be around 14.2x. I recently estimated Weatherford's (WFT) debt/run-rate EBITDA at around 17.1x, which I also considered untenable. Weatherford now expects to go belly up. This could give JCP bulls a sense for how dire the company's situation really is.

Estimating J.C. Penney's credit metrics is more of an art than a science. The company's EBITDA is in free fall and there is no telling if Q1 2019 was the floor or a high water mark. I was castigated by SA author Darren McCammon:

Where my analysis differs with the author is he primarily drew his conclusions by extrapolating Q1 performance. To me that does not seem an appropriate way to do analysis on J.C. Penney (JCP) considering they essentially make all their profit in the Q4 Christmas season.

McCammon also suggested I misrepresented J.C. Penney's true interest coverage by comparing Q1 EBITDA to Q1 interest expense. McCammon is giving J.C. Penney the benefit of the doubt where I believe the company's Q2 and Q3 2019 results could show more deterioration in EBITDA.

Vendors May Look To Inventory For Repayment

J.C. Penney's inventory slightly deteriorated during the quarter. Gross margin was as high as 35% for full year 2017. It declined to 32% for last 12 months ended May 4th 2019 ("LTM050419"). I estimated inventory days outstanding was 125 at year-end 2017 and declined to 116 at LTM050419.

J.C. Penney's free cash flow ("FCF") was -$268 million. Though sales declined, the company's inventory created a cash out flow of $40 million. The opposite should have happened. If sales are declining then why is inventory rising and dragging down cash flow? It paints a picture that the inventory is difficult to move. This could be what is worrying short-term creditors.

It also leads to the question: What is going to change to help FCF turn positive? Companies typically cut SG&A expense to buttress the decline in gross margin. J.C. Penney may not have that luxury. The company's online presence is practically non-existent vis-a-vis Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). Best Buy and Abercrombie receive over 20% of their total revenue from their digital platforms. Meanwhile, J.C. Penney is still trying to develop a successful omni-channel platform.

The company must continue to invest in its digital platform with an uncertain outcome. This means its SG&A expense could remain flat or rise even if sales decline. EBITDA will likely not improve and FCF will likely remain negative. A steady decline in FCF and liquidity could make it difficult for J.C. Penney to repay creditors via cash flow. The company has accounts payable and accrued expenses totaling about $1.8 billion. These creditors may need to look to the inventory to be repaid.

What would the inventory be worth if J.C. Penney was forced to sell in a liquidation scenario? The company would need to sell inventory at over 70 cents on the dollar to repay the accounts payable and accrued expenses. If J.C. Penney cannot move inventory now then what happens when consumers know it is desperate to sell?. It would be logical for vendors to (1) demand higher interest rates to reflect J.C. Penney's precarious position or (2) withdraw their financing. The first scenario would amplify the company's interest expense and dampen cash flow. The second could result in a liquidity crunch and likely unwind of the business. In either scenario it could be difficult for the company to repay its long-term debt of $3.9 billion.

Conclusion

If vendors demand higher interest rates or withdraw their financing, it could mark the death knell for J.C. Penney. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.