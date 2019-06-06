Simulations Plus: A Small Company With Minimal Debt

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has a history of strong growth. While the stock is a little expensive, it has the potential for strong growth going forward. The company is quite small with a market cap of only $450 million. I think the stock would suit investors looking for a high-growth small company.

Financials

Simulations Plus has shown solid growth over the last decade. The company operates profitably with high margins and minimal debt. Over the last decade, the profit margins have averaged 25% and return on equity has averaged 20%.

Simulations Plus' total liabilities represent only 22% of its total asset value, and it does not carry any long-term debt on its balance sheet. Simulations Plus operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 3.7), meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

The company is conservatively financed, which is something that I prefer - especially with a small company like Simulations Plus which has a market cap of only $450 million (some investors might argue that it's a micro-cap, but I use the guide that small caps range from $250 million up to $2 billion). From a business prospective, small companies with high debt levels typically face financial difficulties and are at high bankruptcy risk, but small companies with plenty of cash and short-term finances usually function much like their large cap counterparts and are at significantly lower bankruptcy risk.

Simulations Plus’ 2020 forward PE multiple is 42x with a stock price of $25. The company’s full-year trailing PE multiple is 49x and its book value multiple is 13.0x. These multiples imply that Simulations Plus is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.07% and a trailing yield of 0.93%. The dividend payout ratio is 58%.

Simulations Plus has a history of consistent revenue growth with its revenue increasing 19% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows the revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Simulations Plus data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, revenue has increased over the last decade, and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. Earnings have trended higher with strong earnings for 2018. The analysts are expecting earnings to drop slightly in 2019 from the 2018 high, but its earnings are still higher than they were in 2019 with the uptrend continuing into 2020.

Business Model

Simulations Plus develops software used by researchers to develop new drugs. The company has a suite of 12 software products to simulate the molecular behavior of drugs and the administered effect on humans. The company also has a cloud-based application that organizes and processes data for drug development programs.

Simulations Plus' growth is largely organic. The company did acquire DILIsym in 2017 for its drug-induced liver injury simulation software. Prior to this, Simulations Plus acquired Cognigen in 2014 for its clinical trial data analysis software.

The company is expanding globally and has successfully penetrated some of the Asian markets such as Japan, China and Korea. Simulations Plus’ has also entered the Indian market.

I think that expanding into these markets is an important growth driver for the company. China and India are two of the world’s largest populations, but are still developing nations. These two countries are especially interested in anything technologically related and will eagerly take on new technology to further their development. This provides an opportunity for Simulations Plus to sell its software products.

Simulations Plus is seeing strong growth from Asia with the company’s CEO, Shawn O'Connor, stating in the latest earnings release,

We sell in Asia through distributors and growth in this geography is in excess of our overall growth rate.

The company is also expanding into Europe, with the CEO stating:

We're establishing some presence in Europe. The opportunity to be face-to-face with clients that are located in that region is important.

The CEO further added:

We have placed three consultants in Europe during the quarter in support of increasing our physical presence in this market.

I agree with the CEO that having staff working in Europe is important. I think this will lead to more sales to European companies compared to staff located in the U.S. trying to sell remotely to European companies. In the business world, face-to-face selling generally produces better sales results.

Simulations Plus is one of few small-cap companies that do not carry any long-term debt on their balance sheet. Management is keen to point this out as the CFO, John Kneisel, stated in the company’s earnings call:

We maintain healthy balance sheet with ample amounts of cash and zero borrowed (long-term) debt as we continue to increase the value of the company.

I think that having no long-term debt shows the company's strength. Usually the smaller companies tend to have an excessive amount of debt that they find near impossible to pay down. Simulations Plus operates with low debt and high margins, and I think that the company will produce solid growth going forward.

Stock Valuation

Simulations Plus has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing 19% per year and its earnings increasing 21% per year over the last decade. Earnings are expected to increase 19% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 19% gives a forward PEG of around 2.2 with a 2020 PE multiple of 42x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Simulations Plus is overvalued with a stock price of $25. Its fair value would be around $11.

While a forward PEG of 2.2 is expensive, most good growth stocks have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range, which means it’s still reasonably priced for a growth stock with a 19% growth rate.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Simulations Plus chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Simulations Plus' stock price surged higher. The stock barely pulled back during the market pullback that occurred in late 2018 and surged 40% higher this year as the stock market regained its upward momentum.

While the stock has already traded up 40% this year, it could still rally some more. The stock rallied 70% in 2017 and also showed a strong rally in the first half of 2018. These rallies are supported by strong earnings growth, which have increased at an average rate of 21% per year. There is a lot of investor interest in Simulations Plus and the 70% rally from 2017 could be repeated again this year. Adding 70% to the $17.50 low of this year's rally gives a target of around $30 which could be reached by the end of the year.

While the stock is on the expensive side, investors can easily drive the stock price higher. Over the longer term, I think that the stock will continue to trade higher in line with its growth potential.

Conclusion

Simulations Plus develops software that assists researchers in developing new drugs. The company is expanding globally and is successfully operating in Asian markets such as Japan, China and Korea. The company has entered the Indian market and has also entered the European market.

Simulations Plus operates profitably with high margins and does not have any long-term debt. The stock is expensive with a 2020 forward PEG of 2.2 and a 2020 PE multiple of 42x. However, the company has grown its earnings at 21% per year and most high growth stocks are expensive. While the stock has rallied 40% so far this year, it could continue to rally. Even if the stock pulls back, over the longer term, I think it will continue trading to new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.