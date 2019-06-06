Lowered Price Target For Greensky Inc.

52-Week Range $8.30-$26.88 Total Debt $386.2 million Shares Outstanding Insider/Institutional $184.1 million 5.0% / 97.7% Debt/Equity ROE LTM 18.9% 86.2% Public Float 115.9 million Book Value/Share $(0.40) Market Capitalization $2,040 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 1.4 million

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $0.08A $0.04A $0.03E $0.05E $0.05E Q2 Jun $0.18A $0.24E $0.23E $0.31E $0.29E Q3 Sep $0.21A $0.30E $0.28E $0.37E $0.35E Q4 Dec $0.11A $0.18E $0.20E $0.26E $0.25E Year* $0.57A $0.75E $0.75E $0.98E $0.94E P/E Ratio 25.9x 14.7x 11.2x Change (%) 24.6% 31.3% 30.6%

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $85.3A 103.7A $104.7A $131.1E $130.8E Q2 Jun $105.7A $140.9E $140.7E $176.2E $175.9E Q3 Sep $113.9A $152.0E $151.8E $190.1E $189.8E Q4 Dec $109.7A $150.9E $150.7E $188.6E $188.3E Year* $414.6A $547.7E $548.0E $686.1E $685.0E Change 27.2% 32.1% 25.3%

Q1:19 Highlights

Q1:19 revenues were $103.7 million, up 22% YOY, attributable to growth in both Transaction fees (+18% YOY) and Servicing fees (+36.6% YOY). The average transaction fee for Q1:19 was 6.8%, down 10 bps compared to 6.9% last year.

Transaction volume increased 20% to $1.2 billion for Q1:19 vs. $1.0 billion in Q1:18. Excluding solar originations, transaction volume grew by 27%.

The total number of active merchants was 15,745 at the end of Q1:19, versus 14,907 at the end of Q4:18 and 12,231 at the end of Q1:18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million for Q1:19, down 27% YOY due to timing and higher spending.

Adjusted net income for Q1:19 was $6.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share versus $15.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in Q1:18.

For the full year of 2019, GSKY expects revenue to be between $538-$572 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $210-$225 million.

We marginally adjust our estimates based on the results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and our target price of $19.00, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 71%.

PRIMARY RISKS

Greensky's (GSKY) sales volumes may be susceptible to an economic downturn as high-end discretionary consumer spending could pull back while banks tighten credit limits and reduce lending activity.

The company operates in a space which is prone to technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete.

Increase in loan delinquencies and default rates could adversely impact relationships with banking partners, thereby slowing the loan disbursal rate and volume.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY – Q1:19

Revenues up 22% vs. prior year. Total revenues were up 22% to $103.7 vs. $85.3 million in the prior year quarter and down sequentially vs. $109.7 million in the preceding (December) quarter. We hada forecast of $104.7 million. The increase was largely attributable to growth in both Transaction (+18% YOY) and Servicing fees (+36.6% YOY). The average transaction fee for Q1:19 was 6.8%, down 10 bps compared to 6.9% last year. For the full year, management expects the transaction fee rate to be between 7.0% and 7.1%.

Total revenues were up 22% to $103.7 vs. $85.3 million in the prior year quarter and down sequentially vs. $109.7 million in the preceding (December) quarter. We hada forecast of $104.7 million. The increase was largely attributable to growth in both Transaction (+18% YOY) and Servicing fees (+36.6% YOY). The average transaction fee for Q1:19 was 6.8%, down 10 bps compared to 6.9% last year. For the full year, management expects the transaction fee rate to be between 7.0% and 7.1%. Transaction volume up 20% YOY. Transaction volume increased 20% to $1.2 billion for Q1:19 vs. $1.0 billion in Q1:18. Excluding solar originations, transaction volume grew by 27% during the first quarter. GSKY expects YOY growth to accelerate for the remainder of the year as originations of the elective healthcare vertical continue to accelerate and as the firm expands into new verticals such as specialty retail and e-commerce. The origination volume is seasonal with the first and fourth quarter being weaker than the second and third quarter.

Transaction volume increased 20% to $1.2 billion for Q1:19 vs. $1.0 billion in Q1:18. Excluding solar originations, transaction volume grew by 27% during the first quarter. GSKY expects YOY growth to accelerate for the remainder of the year as originations of the elective healthcare vertical continue to accelerate and as the firm expands into new verticals such as specialty retail and e-commerce. The origination volume is seasonal with the first and fourth quarter being weaker than the second and third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA down 27.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million for Q1:19, versus $27.5 million in Q1:18. The decrease is attributed to a combination of both timing as well as investment spending. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 18% in Q1:19 versus 32% in Q1:18. GSKY expects full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin of ~40%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million for Q1:19, versus $27.5 million in Q1:18. The decrease is attributed to a combination of both timing as well as investment spending. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 18% in Q1:19 versus 32% in Q1:18. GSKY expects full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin of ~40%. Active merchants up 29% YOY. The total number of active merchants were 15,745 at the end of Q1:19, versus 14,907 at the end of Q4:18 and 12,231 at the end of Q1:18. The merchants in the home improvement vertical were 12,244 while the elective healthcare vertical had a merchant base of 3,501.

The total number of active merchants were 15,745 at the end of Q1:19, versus 14,907 at the end of Q4:18 and 12,231 at the end of Q1:18. The merchants in the home improvement vertical were 12,244 while the elective healthcare vertical had a merchant base of 3,501. Adjusted net income down 58% YOY . Adjusted net income was $6.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share in Q1:19, compared with $15.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the year ago period. Adjusted net income includes incremental tax using a 19.25% effective tax rate, which is GSKY’s estimate for the full year 2019 tax rate.

. Adjusted net income was $6.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share in Q1:19, compared with $15.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the year ago period. Adjusted net income includes incremental tax using a 19.25% effective tax rate, which is GSKY’s estimate for the full year 2019 tax rate. Share repurchase : During Q1:19, GSKY repurchased 4.3 million Class A common shares for a total cost of $51 million under its $150 million share repurchase program. Furthermore, in April 2019, management repurchased an additional 99,000 shares for a total cost of $1.3 million. In total, GreenSky has repurchased 9.1 million shares at a cost of $96.1 million since Q3:18.

: During Q1:19, GSKY repurchased 4.3 million Class A common shares for a total cost of $51 million under its $150 million share repurchase program. Furthermore, in April 2019, management repurchased an additional 99,000 shares for a total cost of $1.3 million. In total, GreenSky has repurchased 9.1 million shares at a cost of $96.1 million since Q3:18. 2019 guidance. GSKY is guiding for transaction volume to increase between 27%-35% YOY and to be between $6.4 and $6.8 billion. Revenue is expected to grow between 30%-38% over fiscal 2018 and to be between $538 and $572 million. Pro forma net income is anticipated to be in the range of $128-$140 million, up 17%-28% YOY. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to grow between 22%-31% and to be between $210 and $225 million.

EARNINGS ESTIMATES

For 2019, we forecast full year transaction volume to be ~$6.6 billion, in line with management’s guidance range of $6.4-$6.8 billion. We expect Q1:19 year-over-year growth to be modest because of higher solar origination volume in Q1:18. However, growth is expected to accelerate in the latter half of 2019 as elective health transaction activity continues to increase. We expect an average Transaction Fee Rate of ~7% for fiscal 2019, in line with management’s guidance range of 7.0%-7.1%. The transaction fee rate in Q1:19 will be adversely impacted by volume-based promotional allowances. However, we expect the fee rate to pick up in the latter half of the year, positively impacted by higher activity in the elective healthcare vertical. We forecast total revenue of $548 million, an increase of ~32% YOY, in line with management’s guidance range of $538-$572 million. GSKY is evaluating opportunities for expansion into new industry verticals which should further boost growth. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of ~25%, resulting in $686 million of revenue.

Management expects gross margin to come under pressure from higher costs of revenue impacted by origination expenses and a higher FCR liability. For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $191.3 and $243.4 million, respectively. For 2019 and 2020, we forecast Adjusted EBITDA to be $218.0 and $276.9 million, respectively. Income from continuing operations is forecasted to be $139.3 and $180.6 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. These forecasts result in Earnings per Share of $0.76 and $0.98 in 2019 and 2020.

VALUATION AND RECOMMENDATION

We value GSKY using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing GSKY using a combination of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. The company is already on a growth path having registered sales at a CAGR of ~34% during the 2015 to 2018 time period, and with aggressive expansion plans, this growth could accelerate. We apply the industry P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples to our 2020 forecast and then discount that result back to the present at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $24.48 which discounts back to the present value of $21.53.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next one year and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 2-8.

We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 8.94%. Our DCF produces a value of $16.44.

The combination of $21.53 at 50% and $16.44 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $19.00.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $0.75 and $0.98. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples above the current price of $11.08 on May 31, 2019.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.