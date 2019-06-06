SPY: Updating EPS Expectations

EPS estimates are about 2% lower for 2019 and 2% lower for 2020 compared to earlier this year.

Starting in January of this year, after the large December stock market drawdown and subsequent rebound, I started to write several notes on the earnings expectations embedded in the market narrative. At the end of January, roughly four months ago, I made the call that over the next 12 months, the S&P 500 (SPY) would fail to reach what was priced into the market in terms of revenue and EPS growth.

The minimum time frame for any call that I make is in the 12-36 month range. As an analyst of economic cycles, it never made much sense to me to use macro fundamentals for a time frame shorter than that as it takes time for fundamentals to take control.

In January, I said that at the end of 2019, at the time a 12-month forecast, that EPS estimates would be 5%-10% below their current levels.

Here is what I wrote earlier this year:

I will reiterate the case below for a continued drop in future estimates and conclude by suggesting that by the end of 2019 we will likely see EPS and revenue figures 5%-10% lower than current estimates.

Several months into that forecast, with a full six months to go, it is time to revisit that call with 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates starting to slip, down 2% for each year respectively. Furthermore, the S&P 500 is at the same level as it was in January 2018. Nearly 18 months with no gain in the broad average with many cyclical sectors, such as financials, suffering greatly over that time period.

At the time of the first note, which you can find here, EPS expectations for 2019 were $170.2 and $188.4 for 2020. These are Bloomberg aggregated consensus estimates.

Today, EPS estimates for 2019 are $166.8 and $184.8 for 2020.

Bloomberg EPS Estimates

Source: Bloomberg

EPS expectations were always quite low for Q1 and Q2 of 2019 as global growth was weak and consensus recognized that unfortunate reality. The large divergence started to occur in Q3 and Q4 of 2019 as well as Q1 of 2020 when consensus started to bank on a major recovery in global growth in the "second half" coming from a trade deal.

I have always been of the opinion that the various trade talks are more of a side story as compared to the change in economic growth, but regardless, as those talks have failed to register a miraculous turnaround in growth, and as we sit near the midpoint of the year, economic data is worse today than several months ago.

Leading economic indicators are also suggesting that there is more to go as it relates to the slowdown in economic growth which means that EPS estimates, which have fallen 2% for both 2019 and 2020 are likely going to continue declining, putting the original 5%-10% forecast in play.

At EPB Macro Research, we use several composite indicators that allow us to objectively measure the change in broad economic growth including the EPB Coincident Growth Rate Index. This index takes the four critical components of the economy (four widely used popular data points) and aggregates them into one index used to empirically measure the rate of change in economic growth. This is not a leading economic indicator but rather a coincident gauge of the pace of growth currently, based on the latest data.

EPB Coincident Growth Rate Index

Source: EPB Macro Research

Economic growth, based on these four critical factors, has decelerated from 2.72% in September of 2018 to 1.72% today. This slowdown has appeared in the form of a deceleration in EPS growth in Q1 relative to prior quarters.

Leading economic indicators, which lead the coincident index, are not pointing to an upturn in growth, which means the prospects for a magical inflection in Q3 and Q4 EPS growth, up to a rate of 7.88%, remain a low probability event based on the data. It is certainly not impossible for SPY to reach these levels, but the data suggests growth has a stronger likelihood of missing expectations to the downside.

EPS estimates then keep increasing, expected to touch 9% growth in Q1 of 2020 and over 13% growth in Q2 of 2020. Again, this is a possibility but not a probability based on the assessment of current economic growth and leading indicators of global and domestic economic growth.

Four months ago, I forecast that EPS growth was too high and would come down by 5-10% by the end of 2019. With six months to go, EPS estimates have been lowered by 2% in 2019 and 2% in 2020.

In the absence of rising EPS expectations, SPY has failed to increase in the last 18 months. This is why the rate of change is the most critically important concept in the analysis of any data set, a topic I covered in a recent blog post.

In January of 2019, the market was expecting EPS to be $170 at the end of 2019. Today, those estimates are lower. You may say that EPS growth is still "good," but that is just an opinion. A factual statement would be that EPS growth is decelerating. Given that the rate of change is one of deceleration, the market now has to adjust to a slower growth rate. It is unlikely SPY can continue to move significantly higher than the January 2018 high without a renewed expectation of increased EPS growth. The only path higher at that point is multiple expansion.

Should you believe that EPS growth will inflect higher and beat the lowered expectations or simply not be reduced any further, where is that growth going to come from? Global manufacturing data continues to worsen and point towards a gloomier forward outlook rather than one of more optimism.

In terms of the growth outlook, you don't have to accept my word. Here is the most recent US Manufacturing PMI summary via IHS Markit:

May saw US manufacturers endure the toughest month in nearly ten years, with the headline PMI down to its lowest since the height of the global financial crisis. New orders are falling at a rate not seen since 2009, causing increasing numbers of firms to cut production and employment. At current levels, the survey is consistent with the official measure of manufacturing output falling at an increased rate in the second quarter, meaning production is set to act as a further drag on GDP, with factory payroll numbers likewise in decline. With future optimism sliding sharply lower in May, risks to near term growth have shifted further to the downside. While companies of all sizes are struggling, the biggest change since the strong growth seen late last year is a deteriorating performance among larger companies, where surging order book growth just a few months ago has now turned into contraction, the first such decline seen in the series’ ten-year history. - Source: IHS Markit

As far as the global outlook, the most recent Global Manufacturing PMI summary is also in line with the forecast of a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth.

Global PMI surveys signalled that manufacturing downshifted into contraction during May. Business conditions deteriorated to the greatest extent in over six-and-a-half years, as production volumes stagnated and new orders declined at the fastest pace since October 2012. The trend in international trade continued to weigh on the sector, with new export business contracting for the ninth month running. Business optimism fell for the second month in a row and to its lowest level since future activity data were first collected in July 2012. - Source: IHS Markit

If the data from IHS Markit is not satisfactory, as far as survey data is concerned, the ISM Manufacturing PMI also has decelerated to recent cyclical lows.

ISM Manufacturing PMI

Source: ISM

SPY is roughly 2% below the high level struck in January of 2018. Any analysis, whether it is based on facts or not, that is not bullish of the equity market runs the risk of being labeled in the "perma-bear" camp. An unfortunate reality.

Regardless of the inability to refute the data, the facts remain that there has been no gain in broad equity indices for the last 18 months, inclusive of withstanding a 10% and 20% drawdown. Significantly more money (with less volatility) could have been made in defensive equity sectors, Treasury bonds or via short positions in cyclical equity sectors.

Understanding the fluctuations and the cyclicality of the business cycle and the short-term growth rate cycle allows you to have a higher probability of being in the right asset classes and sectors when there is an inflection point in growth.

Nearly all mainstream analysts, who don't follow the second derivative in various growth metrics always miss the inflection points due to their linear extrapolations. They perform fine when the economy is trending but fail to see the inflection points.

I reiterate the call that we are likely to see further reductions in EPS estimates by the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight allocation to SPY.