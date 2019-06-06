FuelCell Energy - Prepare For Bankruptcy Within Short Notice

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Three months ago, I caught a lot of fire after claiming that FuelCell Energy was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy but recent events seem to confirm my views.

Photo: Recently reacquired Bridgeport 14.9 MW Fuel Cell Park - Source: Company Website

On Wednesday morning, the company announced that it has entered into an engagement letter with Huron Consulting ("HURC"):

In accordance with the Engagement Letter, on June 2, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) appointed Laura Marcero, a Managing Director of Huron, as Chief Restructuring Officer (“CRO”) of the Company and its subsidiaries, and Lee Sweigart, a Senior Director of Huron, as Deputy Chief Restructuring Officer (“DCRO”) of the Company and its subsidiaries. Such appointments were effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on June 3, 2019. In their capacities as CRO and DCRO, Ms. Marcero and Mr. Sweigart will report directly to the Board, will direct the Company’s management team, and are responsible for leading the implementation of Board-approved operational and financial restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to reviewing and restructuring the Company’s business plan for power generation sales and service. (...) Pursuant to the Engagement Letter, Huron will bill for its services on an hourly basis in the range of $750 to $1025 per hour for Ms. Marcero’s services, in the range of $685 to $790 per hour for Mr. Sweigart’s services, and at other ranges depending on the title of the individual providing such services. Out of pocket expenses will be billed at the actual amounts incurred, and travel time during which no work is performed will be billed at 50% of regular hourly rates. Huron will also be entitled to a success fee of $500,000 based upon a successful restructuring, including, but not limited to, a resolution involving right sizing or extension of the business, and/or asset sales, and/or an extension of refinancing of the Company’s credit facility, or other events that the Board deems worthy of a success fee. Finally, prior to commencement of services under the Engagement Letter, the Company must pay Huron an additional $200,000 retainer, bringing the total retainer amount to $400,000.

Not surprisingly, the company later disclosed the termination of its long-standing CEO, Arthur A. Bottone, without cause and waived his obligation not to compete with the company.

In addition, some existing management members were assigned new titles.

Even after the recent workforce reduction, FuelCell Energy's quarterly cash burn from operations will still be around $10 million, way too high to support the current business model of mostly retaining fuel cell power plants in its portfolio and harvest the cash flows from the respective long-term power purchase agreements.

Moreover, the company is running out of funds. With only $27.8 million in unrestricted cash left at the end of Q1, a breach of the minimum unrestricted cash balance covenant under its $21.3 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) seems imminent as starting on June 7, FuelCell Energy will be required "to maintain, at all times, an unrestricted cash balance of at least (NYSE:A) 75% of the outstanding loan balance plus (NYSE:B) the amount of accounts payable (as defined under GAAP) not paid within 90 days of the invoice date, in accounts subject to an account control agreement in favor of Hercules".

The company has been required to amend the facility eight times over the past three years with Hercules Capital pocketing millions in amendment fees, raising the effective interest rate considerably this way.

In addition, the company obviously ceased paying dividends on its 5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock as stated by several preferred equityholders in the comments section of a recent Seeking Alpha article on the company's Bridgeport Fuel Cell Park acquisition.

Given Wednesday's developments, another credit facility amendment looks highly unlikely. Consequently, I expect the company to start being in default under the terms of the credit facility on June 7 and to file for bankruptcy protection within short notice.

Frankly speaking, I expect the newly appointed restructuring officers having a hard time to develop a sustainable business model for the company given the massive level of required upfront capital investment and large cash burn from operations. Even if all of the roughly $200 million in existing debt and preferred equity would be converted to new common stock, the company would still burn substantial amounts of cash each quarter and require hundreds of millions of additional capital to deliver on its roughly $1.3 billion in backlog.

But even liquidating the company will likely prove difficult as its power plant assets require regular maintenance and stack replacement - work that can't be performed by other contractors.

Bottom Line:

The end of the road seems near for FuelCell Energy. Having already appointed restructuring officers, ceased preferred dividend payments and likely breaching debt covenants as soon as Friday, I expect the company to file for bankruptcy within short notice.

Unfortunately, even converting existing debt obligations and preferred equity into new common shares wouldn't result in a viable business model with material operating cash burn likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Even liquidation under Chapter 7 doesn't look like an option as the company's fuel cell power plants need regular maintenance and stack replacement.

At this point, I do not see how FuelCell Energy can be restructured into a viable business but even if a financially stronger iteration of the company might emerge, current common and preferred equityholders are unlikely to see a recovery.

Accordingly, investors should sell existing positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.