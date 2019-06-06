Boom? Bust! Oil Crash Could Drag Down DMC Global

DMC Global (BOOM) has seen a share price increase far exceeding the oil services index (OIH) and the price of oil (USO) in the past few years:

Data by YCharts

As seen below, DMC Global's transition from negative to positive net income and then substantial net income growth per share sent the share price rocketing up more than 600% in the past three years.

Data by YCharts

This happened as BOOM shifted from losing money to positive net income, mostly from the increased popularity of their DynaEnergetics product line. The unique feature of this line is factory-assembled explosives for perf-guns, which are used primarily in horizontal oil and gas wells after drilling and before completing (fracking). Here is an image from their presentation illustrating this:

And the pace of sales and EBTIDA growth continued in Q1 2019, also from their presentation:

And an industry report cited in Boom's presentation says that demand is projected to increase through 2019 and into 2020:

It sounds great. Share price moving up and to the right. Revenue and EBITDA rapidly growing as well. And a competitive market with plenty of room for BOOM to take market share, with BOOM's DynaEnergetics representing only 19% of the estimated $1.4 billion 2019 global perforation market (per Spears & Associates, in the presentation):

But a quick look at BOOM's 10-k offers a cautionary tale in the "risk factors" section (emphasis added) - short summary: the business is highly correlated to oil and gas prices and drilling activity, and in 2015 and 2016 the business saw double digit year over year revenue declines:

"Demand for the majority of our products depends substantially on the level of expenditures by the oil and gas industry for the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves. These expenditures are generally dependent on the industry’s view of future oil and natural gas prices and are sensitive to the industry’s view of future economic growth and the resulting impact on demand for oil and natural gas. From 2014 through mid-2017, oil and gas prices declined significantly, resulting in lower expenditures by the oil and gas industry during this period. As a result, many of our customers reduced or delayed their oil and gas exploration and production spending, reducing the demand for our products and causing downward pressure on the prices that we charged and the revenues and profits we earned during this period. This resulted in DynaEnergetics’ revenues declined 12.5% in 2016 compared with 2015 and declined 27.0% in 2015 compared with 2014. Although we experienced increased exploration and production spending in 2017 and 2018, including improved revenues and profitability in DynaEnergetics over the past two years, there is no assurance such conditions will continue, particularly because oil prices again declined substantially in late 2018."

Amazed that BOOM stock had performed so much better and with so little correlation to oil services share prices and oil prices, I did some channel checks to better understand what was happening, including speaking with competitors, customers, and oil and gas operators. And I discovered some key risk factors not included in the 10-k, but arguably more relevant than the price of oil.

1) Completion activities have slowed down. This can be validated by glancing at the share prices of completion services providers. The first three that came to mind were Keane (FRAC), C&J (CJ) and FTS International (FTSI). With share prices down 48-66%, it is likely that completion activity is slower than anticipated. Also, many pressure pumpers cite an over supply of completion equipment. This is critical to point 2:

Data by YCharts

2) Perf gun capacity is growing rapidly. This can be seen in BOOM's presentation, as they are in the process of bringing on a 3rd manufacturing plant (increasing capacity by 50%+). And it came up in channel check conversations, with multiple competitors also aggressively increasing capacity. Increased capacity plus lower than expected demand can result in a chart like the one of the pressure pumpers above.

3) BOOM's competitors are catching up. Core Labs (CLB) recently introduced a pre-assembled perf gun, as seen in their recent presentation:

We saw earlier that Core Labs has 21% of the market for perf guns and BOOM has 19%. The perf gun business represents about 25% of Core Labs' revenue, and with a similar service offering it is likely seeing similar pricing (validated in channel checks but no actual billing info was provided). This makes the share price divergence between CLB and BOOM intriguing:

Data by YCharts

Despite similar market share and nearly identical perf gun product offerings, BOOM stock has risen 616% in the past 3 years, while CLB has fallen 59%. The comparison in share price performance to Hunting PLC, owner of Hunting Titan, is similarly dramatic, despite "record" financial performance by Hunting, mostly attributed to its BOOM competitor Titan division:

Data by YCharts

So, strong competition with similarly robust results. Rapidly growing perf gun and associated production capacity. And disappointing growth in completions (and I didn't even show the performance of fracking-correlated sand stocks - they're down even more than the pressure pumpers!).

If that wasn't enough, oil and oil services share prices have recently plunged:

Data by YCharts

As we saw in the 10-k risk factor, lower oil prices and reduced completion activity could negatively impact demand for BOOM's products. And this sector is competitive and, not noted in the risk factors: supply is increasing rapidly. This BOOM could bust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.