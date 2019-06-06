AT&T: The 6.4% Yield Window Won't Stay Open Much Longer

As AT&T continues to trade at rock-bottom valuations, it remains one of the best long-term opportunities for income generation, especially when the trade war heats up again.

The stock has been yielding above 6% during the entire period but that window could be closing any time once investors stop underestimating the success of AT&T's various initiatives.

AT&T's stock price only knew one direction for almost two years as rising interest rates, eroding business due to cord-cutting and uncertainty regarding the merger have been fueling pessimism.

The trade war is heating up, and although recent comments by the Fed signaling potential rate cuts have triggered a sharp pullback, it is unlikely that the volatility of both Trump and the markets will turn down soon. In such an environment, you want to own quality stocks whose business is essentially not impacted by the trade war unless it eventually turns into a recession.

One of these stocks is high-yielding AT&T (T). Many love it, many hate it, but no matter what's your opinion, the fact that it is paying a sky-high 6.5% dividend yield is "real". Also "real" is the fact that this dividend is currently safely covered and this stream of regular and massive income can help investors weather volatility-induced markets. Investors can park their money in AT&T, a stock which does not seem to move in any direction, and then redeploy income into beaten-down stocks in case the trade war continues.

Although investors have now got used to AT&T trading at an above 6% yield, few would have imagined back in 2017 that the stock would drop that low. Similarly, few now expect the stock to appreciate but that 6.4% yield window won't stay open for good.

What Is Going On At AT&T?

AT&T investors may have noticed something strange lately. Although AT&T's stock traded up and down in May, it was generally much more stable than the overall market and its YTD total return of 12.5% is also beating the market by 2pp and performed a full 7pp better over the last month.

In my own portfolio, AT&T's stock in combination with utilities and REITs has been acting as a stable fortress against the trade-war induced headwinds and a perfect place to park capital if one is wary about the current developments in the markets.

It is true that AT&T is facing a lot of challenges but this should not divert from the fact that judging by the stock price development most of this is already priced in. Investors should not overestimate the market's perception on a stock and conclude that just because AT&T has been a real "dog" over the last 2 years, this will also hold for the future. While the markets are mulling AT&T's performance and only concentrate on the streaming wars, they are underestimating the progress AT&T is making on various levels.

It is common truth that the erosion of video subscriber losses AT&T has had to cope with for lots of quarters won't stop but this should not surprise anyone. Investing at AT&T at a price below $32 is a completely different investment than doing the same at around $40 where T was trading before it announced the mega acquisition of Time Warner. Back then we have witnessed that taking on a lot of debt at a time your core business is facing secular declines is a recipe for a dwindling stock price but nowadays this is priced in.

At the same time, this week has shown that also some of AT&T competitors in the streaming world, Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), are facing their own set of challenges. AT&T has had to endure the ordeal by the Department of Justice for over a year before the Time Warner acquisition was finally approved, but now Google and Amazon have come under scrutiny. This is a potential opportunity for AT&T as even mighty Amazon may finally get the regulatory oversight it deserves and can't just diversify, or "diworsify", in every direction.

AT&T dropped 4% the day when M&A rumors about Amazon buying Boost Mobile were swirling around. That was another panicky reaction by the markets as first of all this would not create a new carrier and secondly it is just a rumor. Other sectors, like pharmacies and groceries, have already had to deal with that sort of anxiety as shares of Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) or CVS (CVS) nosedived. Target and Walmart have recovered, whereas CVS and also Walgreens (WBA) have not but for reasons not related to Amazon's actions. Investors should not overestimate Amazon's impact on sectors which have long been ruled by a handful of companies but also not underestimate, as we are now starting to see, potential regulatory oversight and intervention.

All in all, I am primarily an income investor and on that dimension my investment in AT&T, even if it is down 10% in total, has not disappointed. And as long as that income stream is intact, this investment yields exactly the results I was expecting. In fact, given that the stock is hardly moving in any direction for a sustained period of time, it turned out even better as it boosts the compounding power.

An Income Strategy Session

Now that the stock is trading at a 6.4% yield as of its close, long-term oriented investors should really welcome that opportunity to add to their position. In essence, if you are a long-term investor, this is exactly the kind of market reaction you would like to see. It allows you to lower your cost basis while the business is making the necessary transformation steps towards the future. The day-to-day noise with heavily followed stocks like AT&T is tough to ignore, and it may be one of the most difficult challenges to have the conviction to hold and add to your position in these times.

To help cope with these unrealized losses, investors should take a step back and concentrate on the bigger picture. Long-term investors know how powerful dividend reinvesting really is, but in the heat of the moment, it is only natural to temporarily blend this out. If we project the 10-year returns with reinvested dividends of an initial $5,000 investment in AT&T at $31.68, we end up with the following metrics:

Initial investment: $5,000 @6.4% yield assuming 2% dividend growth, 15% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment, 0% stock price appreciation, purchases of partial shares

Investment value after 10 years: $9,023 or an around 80% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below, thereof $4,051 in net dividends.

After 5 years the net YoC has already risen to above 7% and after 10 years it has easily reached double-digit territory. This is a very conservative scenario as it does not factor in any stock price appreciation and only minimal dividend growth. In that scenario, CAGR would only be 6.8% and is basically a worst-case scenario given that it is unlikely that T's stock price will remain flat over the next 10 years. And even if it does it is a great way to accumulate reliable and substantial income for long-term oriented dividend investors.

Assuming the stock appreciates by 4% every year (evenly distributed across the year for modeling purposes) over the next 10 years with all other parameters being unchanged, we would end up with the following metrics:

Investment value after 10 years: $12,000 or an almost 140% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below. The total returns break down into $3,880 in net dividends received and $4,600 worth of additional stock from reinvested dividends. Naturally, as the stock prices rises, the yield declines and as such quarterly reinvestment of dividends yields lower net YoC compared to the upper scenario. However, capital appreciation vastly overcompensates this effect. CAGR in that scenario is profoundly higher and reaches 10%.

So, while overall YoC metrics are slightly lower, as the dividend proceeds are invested at higher prices, overall investment value is much higher. In total, after 10 years with reinvested dividends, the compound annual growth rate hits a very attractive 10%. And on top of that, the initial position we have started out with is producing estimated net dividends of around $515. That income can either be reinvested back into the stock to purchase even more shares or be channeled towards other stocks.

As I am on bullish on AT&T long-term, I have now started a monthly savings plan by which I am buying stock worth $50 of AT&T in an automated fashion. This is a very small commitment but as we all know even the smallest creek can turn into a mighty river.

If we model that scenario (we will start from scratch with zero capital invested), assuming the stock appreciates only 4% every year with quarterly reinvestment and monthly purchases worth $50, the results look as follows:

Overall, net YoC is substantially lower over the entire period but particularly low during the first two years given that we do not factor in the purchase of fractional shares. To better understand this, here is the detailed overview for the first year:

Admittedly, this is not 100% accurate as it also does not account for ex-dividend dates and the fact that AT&T's dividend payment rhythm is actually shifted forward by one month. However, this does not change the overall message.

So, while net YoC is substantially lower in this scenario, the absolute dividends are growing quickly. Over 10 years, we will have invested $6,000 in fresh capital and have received around $1,900 in net dividends. On top of that by dripping we will have received 44 shares for free which are generating almost $100 in net dividends alone by the end of year 10. Overall net dividend income in year 10 will have reached almost $400. This may not sound a lot but given that we have only invested $6,000 over 10 years this is a very substantial source of income.

We haven't factored in inflation into our assessment but given that the overall scenario is pretty conservative with 4% p.a. stock price appreciation and 2% annual dividend growth, this should certainly lessen the impact.

If you want to easily run these calculations on your own, I'd be happy if you try out this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.

Investor Takeaway

I remain bullish on AT&T and feel that the stock has been punished enough in a way that the current stock price reflects a lot of risk but hardly any opportunity.

The company is a free cash flow machine and its dividend is safely covered. The company is on the right path given it is aggressively cutting down on debt, preparing its own streaming service and investing billions into its network.

Investors believing that despite the various challenges AT&T is facing that AT&T will prevail, there is simply no way around this income machine, especially at times of increased volatility. The stock can be used as an income vehicle to (temporarily) park capital while generating strong income as the stock has been largely immune to the trade war anxiety. Or it can be used to permanently invest capital in order to get closer towards financial dependence, as the dividends received will gradually cover a larger portion of an investor's living expenses.

AT&T is the right stock to buy at the right time. The current 6.4% yield window of opportunity could close any time and if it does, you may have to wait a very long time to get that opportunity again. The next ex-dividend date has not been declared yet but it should be around July 9.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend and payment dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). The screenshot below shows expected gross dividend payments for August 2019 for my portfolio as AT&T is projected to pay at the beginning of August. Based on current prices, this will result in two additional shares being purchased with reinvested dividends.

What do you think about AT&T and its prospects? Are you investing more on recent price weakness, holding your position or selling out and moving on to other investments?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AMZN, TGT, WBA, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

