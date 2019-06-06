The Cloud Era Might Happen Without Cloudera

Should current business trends continue, new management might well decide to put the company up for sale in the not too distant future.

Gaining customer traction with the new core product platform has become imperative for Cloudera to stay relevant.

Ill-fated merger with Hortonworks has weakened the company's competitive position with public cloud vendors now making inroads with Cloudera's customer base.

Cloudera's (CLDR) short history as a public company has been underwhelming, to say the very least. The IPO priced at $15 roughly two years ago with the stock reaching its all-time high of $23 shortly thereafter.

In early 2018, the company unexpectedly altered its go-to-market approach and materially lowered forward guidance due to a slowdown in bookings, causing a massive sell-off in the company's shares.

The stock price regained some short-lived momentum after the company announced the surprise merger with archrival Hortonworks in October 2018 but has since started to trend lower again, with the downward trajectory accelerating after Cloudera provided highly disappointing FY2020 guidance for the combined company in early March.

Frankly speaking, I was stunned by the merger announcement at that time given the massive integration and business disruption risks caused by the combination of two fierce competitors in the Hadoop arena.

In the software space, many if not all depends on talent, both in product engineering and sales. But with skilled employees being a scarce industry resource these days, making major changes to corporate culture, organizational structure and general work environment bears the elevated risk of workforce turnover with the most talented employees often being the first to leave.

While the transaction was stated to be a merger of equals, Cloudera actually acquired Hortonworks with Cloudera management largely taking the lead of the combined company despite its mediocre execution history, effectively paving the way for a huge brain drain at the Hortonworks side of the business.

Clearly, the merger has been a major disruption for Cloudera as evidenced by the massive reduction in FY2020 guidance after just one full quarter as a combined company:

Source: Company press release, author's own work

Suffice to say, the outlook is devastating for the standards of a cloud software company like Cloudera.

Given the magnitude of the shortfall, the company's decision to part ways with its long-standing CEO can hardly be viewed as a surprise.

On the conference call, management blamed the underperformance on two issues:

The Hortonworks merger announcement created uncertainty among customers regarding the combined company roadmap which helped public cloud vendors making inroads. The upcoming release of the Cloudera Data Platform (or "CDP"), the company's new hybrid and multi-cloud offering, allegedly has caused customers to delay anticipated renewals and expansion agreements.

In addition, the company's churn rate came in at elevated levels, particularly within the smaller accounts.

While I have little doubt regarding the first key issue, I am not that sure about the second one as at this point the company is unlikely to have much visibility into customers' plans regarding its not-yet released new core product.

While management remained optimistic on improving execution and increasing annual recurring revenue growth starting in Q3, the visibility just isn't there at this point and the company might very well being at risk of losing even more customers to public cloud offerings from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure going forward.

Investors should closely follow the company's annual recurring revenue growth trends over the next couple of quarters to get a better impression of how the upcoming new core product offering is doing with customers.

After two years of largely disappointing execution, I am not willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt anymore and, accordingly, do not view Thursday's sell-off as a buying opportunity.

That said, with almost $550 million in cash and marketable securities, Cloudera won't run out of funds anytime soon and valuation looks dirt cheap with enterprise value at just around 1.5x projected FY2020 revenues. Unfortunately, this won't stop the stock price from further declines should execution continue to underperform expectations.

If the new Cloudera Data Platform indeed fails to get traction with customers, new management might very well decide to put the company up for sale.

Bottom Line:

The sad story of Cloudera continues with the company now being forced to reduce already disappointing initial FY2020 projections materially.

With competition from much larger public cloud vendors obviously making major inroads with Cloudera's customer base, a success of the upcoming Cloudera Data Platform is imperative for the company's ability to remain a relevant player in the cloud software space. The fallout of the ill-fated Hortonworks merger seemingly continues to impact execution in an increasingly competitive market.

Honestly speaking, I am doubting the company's ability to re-ignite sales with its new core CDP product and consider further customer losses to public cloud offerings as very likely.

New management is clearly facing a difficult task which might very well end up with the company being put on the auction block in the not too distant future.

While valuation looks compelling at current levels, investors would be well served to wait until customer traction with the new Cloudera Data Platform becomes visible in the company's annual recurring revenue growth rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.