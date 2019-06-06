HyreCar Is Undervalued With 105% YOY Quarterly Revenue Growth

Even though quarterly revenue was better than expected, the market did not react positively to the most recent quarterly report. It does not make much sense.

The company has identified a large number of drivers who are willing to collaborate with the rideshare economy but don’t own a car.

With quarterly revenue growth of 105.3% y/y and 55.6% gross profit margin, HyreCar (HYRE) trades at 2.1x forward sales. It seems cheap. Besides, more and more drivers are interested in the company’s platform. Increasing scale is pushing the costs of goods sold down, which leads to a large gross profit margin. That’s not all. Institutional investors identified the opportunity in January 2019. Note that the institutional investor ownership percentage increased from 0% to more than 20% in less than six months.

Business Overview

Founded in 2014, HyreCar Inc. offers a car-sharing platform for drivers willing to work for Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). The company provides an ideal tool for those drivers who don’t own a proper vehicle to work for UBER and LYFT. Besides, car owners and car dealers can generate income by offering their vehicles for rent.

Most investors should be wondering why car owners and drivers need a platform like that of HYRE. Individuals can lease their cars to drivers without contacting an independent third party. It is an option, but in terms of risk management, it is not the best idea. It is not clear how drivers would respond to car accidents, car theft, or any other issues.

HYRE has negotiated deals with insurance companies permitting the company to offer cheap car insurance quotes in less than twenty-four hours.

As shown in the table below, drivers pay a weekly rental rate, plus direct insurance costs, and 10% HyreCar fee. Besides, owners obtain their weekly rental rate minus 15% HyreCar fee:

Source: 10-Q

The Business Plan Is Working Very Well - The Market Fails To Recognize it

The company has identified a large number of drivers who are willing to collaborate with the rideshare economy but don’t own a car. Let’s review the most recent key performance indicators that HYRE delivered.

In the last quarterly report, the company reported 2900 new unique drivers, 1200 more than that in Q1 2018. Besides, the number of dealerships increased to 772, and currently 1700 cars are listed. Investors should keep in mind that in Q3 2018, the company reported only 25 dealerships and 250 cars. These numbers show that the number of drivers is increasing, and legacy dealers appreciate HYRE’s platform. They are willing to increase the company’s vehicle supply.

As the number of drivers increases, revenue growth is also accelerating. Quarterly revenue increased by 105.3% y/y amounting to $3.51 million, $0.01 million more than the figure expected by the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Revenue Surprise

Also, increasing scale is reducing the costs of goods sold. Bear in mind that gross profit increased from $0.423 million in Q1 2018 to $1.95 million in Q1 2019. Gross profit margin went from 24% in Q1 2018 to 55.6% in Q1 2019.

The company continues to report net losses. Q1 2019 net loss was equal to $1.69 million. However, if HYRE can maintain the same revenue growth in 2019, growth investors will most likely not care about the net losses. The image below offers further information on the P&L:

Source: 10-Q

Value investors may not be that interested in HYRE. The Q1 FCF was equal to -$1.3 million, which is better than that in Q1 2018. However, HYRE will take many months until it shows positive FCF. With this in mind, to assess the valuation of HYRE, investors should review the company’s revenue growth and gross profit margin. Readers can check the calculation of the free cash flow below:

Source: 10-Q

The market is not recognizing the new figures released. The fact that the company’s market capitalization is small is not helping. Investors appear to be dumping the stock without checking the growing gross profit margin and the favorable key performance indicators.

The stock price declined by 2.8% after the Q1 2019 results were delivered. Also, in May, the share price collapsed from $5.5 to less than $4. The company did not release any new information in May. With this in mind, the loss of value is not justified. The chart below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet: No Debt, And More Than 90% Is Cash In Hand

HYRE continues to report a large amount of cash in hand. As of March 31, 2019, the total amount of money was equal to $6.3 million. It represents more than 90% of the total amount of assets. The company also reports intangible assets of $0.209 million. As noted in the 10-K, they are internal software related costs that were capitalized. See below more on the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

On the liabilities front, it is favorable that the company reports no financial obligations. HYRE does not need financing from banks as it owes money to drivers and reports accrued payables of $0.25 million. As shown in the image below, the total amount of accrued liabilities is equal to $0.63 million:

Source: 10-Q

Besides, the total amount of accounts payable is equal to $1.037 million, and total liabilities are equal to $2.12 million. As said, HYRE reports no debt, which investors should appreciate:

Source: 10-Q

Right after the IPO, HYRE converted debt into common stock. Investors should get to know this fact. As shown in the table below, the weighted average shares outstanding increased from 5.25 million on March 31, 2018 to more than 11.88 million shares on March 31, 2019:

Source: 10-Q

With that, HYRE does not intend to issue new equity in 2019. It is favorable. In the last quarterly report, the management reported that it expects to fund its operations through the increase in revenue and the proceeds received in the IPO:

“Throughout the next 12 months, the company intends to fund its operations through increased revenue from operations and the remaining capital raised through the IPO. Based on increasing revenue and margin in the normal course of business, our current capital and the ability to reduce expense levels if needed, we believe the doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern has been alleviated.” Source: 10-Q

Valuation And Previous Returns On This Name

In February 2019, Bilbao Asset Management released an article claiming that the company was undervalued at $4. HYRE traded at 2.6x forward sales with peers trading at 1.8x. After the article was published, the stock price increased to more than $7, delivering 75% stock returns in less than one month. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Previous Article

With the new Q1 2019 results, let’s assess the current valuation. As of June 5, 2019, the company trades at $4.19. With 11.88 million shares, the total market capitalization equals $49 million. Deducting cash of $6.3 million, the enterprise value equals $42 million. Q1 2019 revenue increased by 105.3% y/y amounting to $3.51 million, so forward revenue of $20 million is reasonable. With an enterprise value of $42 million, HYRE trades at 2.1x forward sales.

HYRE competes with Hertz (HTZ), Flexdrive, Fair, and Avis Budget Group (CAR). As shown in the charts below, HTZ and CAR trade at 1.7x-1.8x, with annual revenue growth of less than 8%:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Taking into account HYRE’s Q1 2019 revenue growth of 105.3% y/y, the company is undervalued as compared to HTZ and CAR. Besides, HTZ and CAR report a Financial Debt/Equity ratio of 5.5x-11x. HYRE does not have financial risk. Its Financial Debt/Equity ratio is equal to 0x. Given the financial risk of peers and their EV/Sales ratio of 1.7x-1.8x, HYRE should trade at more than 2.1x sales.

See below more on the financial debt of HTZ and CAR:

Source: Ycharts

With revenue growth of more than 100% and a gross profit margin of 55.6%, HYRE could trade at 3x-4x forward sales or $5-$7. At the current share price of $4-$4.5, HYRE is cheap.

Institutional Investors Are Acquiring Shares

Since January 2019, institutional investors have acquired a massive amount of shares. As shown in the chart, the institutional investor ownership percentage increased from 0% to more than 20%. That’s not all. When the share price touched the expensive level of $7, institutions had not sold the stock, which is very favorable. It means that they want to be long-term investors. The chart below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Operating Risks

There are several operating risks on this name that investors should get to know. The company is quite small and has a limited operating history. It means that HYRE may find many difficulties while competing with large and more experienced competitors.

Besides, the company may not respond successfully to changes in the car-sharing market. As a result, revenue growth may decline, which will most likely lead to valuation declines.

In addition, HYRE generates almost all its revenue from drivers working with Uber and Lyft. Thus, there is a significant concentration, which represents a substantial risk. If the business model of Uber and Lyft is not successful, HYRE’s revenue will decline.

Conclusion

The revenue growth and the current gross profit margin are quite impressive. Besides, investors should appreciate that the number of drivers and dealers in HYRE’s platform are increasing at a high pace.

Even though quarterly revenue was better than expected, the market did not react positively to the most recent quarterly report. It does not make much sense. Besides, the company sells shares at 2.1x sales, which is cheap. Note that other competitors with more financial risk and less revenue growth trade at 1.7x-1.8x. Most likely, investors will accept paying 3x-4x forward sales or $5-$7.

