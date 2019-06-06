When Thomas Peterffy Expresses Liquidity Concerns, Sit Up And Take Notice

A nimble speculator can do very well in this kind of market; a long-term investor who slowly adds to her positions over time will do very well.

What has changed is that we have a stock market that really has not gone anywhere in two years.

June will continue to be volatile

Tom takes the anecdotal approach in citing the strong volatility we have seen since December as proof of low liquidity. It is his contention that high-speed traders are diverting retail investor volume. There has been much ink spilled on whether high frequency/Algo traders are good for liquidity or bad. We can, however, make the same observations that volatility has reasserted itself in a very big way over the last eight to nine months. I have another concern; that is buybacks. Corporate buybacks are 70% of the upward momentum of the stock market. If Peterffy is correct, then as we get closer to the end of June, we may just have the perfect storm. Buybacks are suspended in the weeks before earnings reports.

June ends the second quarter, the general dry up of stock volume and finally this: we are going to have the G20 meeting on June 28 in Japan, why is that important? President Trump and President Xi will be at this meeting, and it is widely anticipated that the trade talks will get back on track. I am very skeptical about that. December had that huge dive partly because of coming to the end of the quarter corporate buybacks stopped, also tax selling. So while I don't expect the same huge dive at the end of June, it's important to keep these data in mind and be prepared for buying opportunities. Please, if you are going to be in this market, trade more short term and have less patience for trades that aren't working. Take profits when you can, and husband your cash. I don't believe the sell-off is over. So far I have been "early" in that yesterday I asked you to sell 30% to 50% of your recent trades. Please note: I am not telling you to cut long-term investments.

Longtime readers know that I want you to have a separate speculation account and leave your long-term investments alone. Long-term investors, please favor dividend-paying, large-cap growth stocks for long-term investing. My attitude towards long-term investors has not changed. What has changed is that we have a stock market that really has not gone anywhere in two years. A nimble speculator can do very well in this kind of market; a long-term investor who slowly adds to her positions over time will do very well. An undisciplined market participant who keeps buying on the way up and then sells when the market drops will end in tears.

Just FYI, Tom Peterffy is the Founder of Interactive Broker. He practically invented online trading for the individual investor. He understands the underlying mechanics of this market as well as anyone. Check his bio out on Wikipedia; it's worth the read.

Boeing In June

Speaking of dates in June to keep track of, keep your eyes peeled for the Paris Airshow about 10 days from now. I suspect that Boeing (NYSE:BA) will want to give more news on the 737 Max progress, and more importantly, announce some new orders. Maybe I am going out on a limb here; Boeing announces that it will bump up production in anticipation of the Max flying again. I am very bullish on Boeing.

Insider Activities Worth Noting

Notable insider buying of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). I am already a fan, so this is just the cherry on top. A board member buying more than once this week and well above $1 million gets my attention

The next one that I just have to comment on is Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON). I have been trying to ignore it, because frankly, I am useless when it comes to biotech. The CEO has been buying millions of dollars' worth of shares seemingly every week lately. This was once a high-flying well-publicized name that has fallen out of favor. If anyone has any perspective on this name, I would love to hear it. Let me be clear I am not telling you to buy this name. I am actually humbly asking for the wisdom of the crowds: what the heck is going on with this stock? Please don't theorize; just share any facts you might have.

A health tech name Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has insider buying. I like health tech as a sector as you know, and I think CUTR is interesting. The insider buying nearly a half-million in shares makes it even more interesting

The CEO of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) laid out more than $20 million for shares of the retailer of Michael Kors and Versace. If you like their products and think the consumer will come back to shop there, then check them out.

Retail Names

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) blew out earnings last night and is up strong. I was a backer of this name right after the IPO, and let me just say it was a learning experience. I love the business model, and I think this name has legs. I also think that Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is a retail technology name that is worthy of your notice. I still love Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), but I think that when the market takes the next leg down, maybe some weak hands will let go of it, giving us a chance to buy in

Health Tech Names

I want to revise the health tech list to include Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY); it was a new addition that was inadvertently left of earlier in the week. I want to add a new name and that is ReWalk (NASDAQ:RWLK). RWLK got FDA approval for its rehabilitation hardware that will sell for $23k to help stroke victims. RWLK is straight out of science fiction, and it builds exoskeletons to support paraplegics and rehab. RWLK jumped 120% yesterday. I think that we should watch this name and speculate on it going into earnings. Perhaps we get lucky and it sells off for some reason; that's why it's now on the list.

There is no law that says you must trade every day, but if you do want to buy something, consider selling something to maintain 25% to 35% cash. If you don't want to sell anything, maybe reconsider buying something new.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.