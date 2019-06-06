Long VSE Corporation - A Balance Of Defense And Value

VSE Corporation (VSEC) is a recession proof bet that offers good value at this price. They’re a government contractor for the USPS and DoD. Their services are supply chain management and vehicle maintenance, repair and overhaul. In the last few years they’ve started serving civilian aircraft as well. Their website gives a more detailed rundown of their services. Here is a breakdown of revenue by customer,

Source: Annual Report

The depressed share price is likely from two key factors. Most importantly, the CEO and an operating segment president just retired, something I am quite sensitive to. Secondly, a recent acquisition adds another layer of uncertainty. Beyond that I believe thinly traded microcaps like this one experience more volatility as the Russell 2000 underperforms.

1. Financial Situation

VSEC trades at 7.5 times trailing earnings. This understates true income as D+A includes buildings using only 20 years for depreciation. Adjusted for this, cash flows are in the ~6.5x range. On top of that, the company just completed a large acquisition. If this goes well VSEC is trading at just ~5-6x forward cash flows after completing the earn out liability in 2020.

Costs follow revenue tightly. This means that earnings stay high even during slow periods. The company has lumpy earnings year to year but not too dramatic. This comes from unpredictable but fully understandable demand patterns. For example, one of their services is refurbishing and transferring decommissioned Navy vessels for sale to allied navies. Ship transfers are contingent on congressional authorization, and are not guaranteed every year. Another example, they will serve military bases which have demand based on federal government and DoD priorities. In the big picture, I think Eisenhower was right about the military industrial complex. Year to year fluctuations just seem like noise. Source: Macrotrends

My favorite part of the investment is that government contracts make VSEC a recession proof business. In fact, if anything we could expect the business to perform better in a tough economy. Why? Part of modern economic theory is that the government spends more during a recession in order to stimulate the economy. Because of this, VSEC could even act as a hedge against a recession. This is the type of risk I try to limit in my portfolio:

Source: Macrotrends

Since the great recession, VSEC began serving private and commercial companies. They represent about 30-40% of revenue after the latest acquisition. Because of this, it isn’t fully clear if VSEC will be as recession proof as in the past. While aircraft still need to be maintained they might also fly a bit less.

The company’s recurring strategy is to make acquisitions with debt, including the most recent acquisition. Long term debt jumped $140m from the latest one, $40m of which is an earn-out liability. This structure lowers risk in case the new investment goes poorly. In the past the company has regularly paid-down debt and I expect that to continue. Notice that an earn-out structure will keep cash flows low until paid off. But after that there should be a nice jump. This explains why cash flows don’t improve immediately following past acquisitions.

Management keeps the cash balance very low, relying on the revolver loan for liquidity needs. I really like this especially given the low risk nature of the business. I’m confused when management in other companies sit on a pile of cash as it destroys shareholder value. Instead, VSEC uses most of their cash balance to keep debt as low as possible which helps reduce interest expense. Efficiencies like this really stand out to me.

2. Insiders and management changes

Calvin Scott Koonce has been director of VSEC for 26 years and is chairman of the board. He owns 1.8m shares worth $50m, about 17% of shares outstanding. He has a degree from MIT and a PHD in physics from Berkeley. He designed this investment vehicle and it served him well, increasing 30x before factoring in dividends.

A subtle but important factor is Mr. Koonce’s age. Normally I’d be worried that share price will drop when a major shareholder passes away. But I’m guessing he thought of that given how carefully he designed the rest of the investment. It’s also possible that recent management changes could be related to his age, setting up the company for success even after he passes. Moreover, as VSE focuses more on commercial aircraft it makes sense to pick a manager with related experience. In any game there is often more than one reason behind the best move.

Maurice Gauthier, VSE’s former CEO, retired in April. He served as CEO since 2008, and his replacement is John Cuomo. This adds a layer of risk to the investment so I called investor relations. Investor relations explained that VSEC spent 2 years finding John and were attracted to his past performance at KLX and his expertise serving commercial airlines. He seems like a good fit. However, there is no indication that VSE plans to move away from any of its current businesses.

Related to the CEO change, president of the federal services group Joseph Brown also retired. Investor relations said that he has been with VSE for 25 years, and is ready to move on to something else. This subdued my fears. Put bluntly, 25 years seems like a good timeframe for anyone to retire in my world view.

3. Price Target

The recent large acquisition is the biggest wildcard and probably why VSE is priced so attractively here. Mr. Koonce has a strong proven track record overseeing this company. However, sometimes acquisitions just go poorly due to bad luck. For example, I asked investor relations what happened with their other government segment. She explained that sudden change in government policy caused business to shrink faster than anticipated after the acquisition:

Source: I created this table with information from VSEC annual reports.

The company has traded at about 15 times earnings for the last few years. I believe this is a fair valuation given the safety and consistency of the investment:

Source: Macrotrends

I’ll do a valuation on two scenarios.

1. The acquisition is a dud. After 3 years the new debt is paid off and we’re left with the same company as now which trades at 7.5 earnings. This needs to be discounted. Using 10% that means the company is trading at about 10 times earnings today. Investor confidence would also probably drop and the company will trade at only 12 times earnings. This bad outcome still suggests a 20% upside.

2. The new acquisition goes well. Forward earnings in 3 years indeed reach 6x. After discounting the company trades at 8 times earnings. Investor confidence remains high and the company should trade at 15 times earnings again. This suggests an 85% upside.

I’ll guess the odds are 70% good outcome, 30% bad, which seems reasonable given the long term track record. 70% * 85% upside + 30% * 20% upside = 60% + 6% = 66% implied upside or a price target of $40.

In reality there are more outcomes than this. The commercial aviation business is typically higher margin than services performed for the federal government, and revenue for the segment has been expanding. If that continues and military demand picks up, VSE could easily more than double. On the other hand, maybe one of their businesses shrinks very fast or new management performs poorly. Then there could be some downside. I’ll skip these tail end outcomes since they’re hard to predict.

4. Risks

I honestly cannot spot a big risk for this investment. The fundamentals seem very safe to me compared to any of my other investments. That said, this is a thinly traded small cap stock. Because of that, the price could fluctuate wildly as it has in the past. This is a long term hold for me and I’ll ignore where the price goes in the short run unless the fundamentals change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.