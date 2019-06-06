The Sad State Of Harley-Davidson In India

The journey of the legendary American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (HOG) has hit a rough patch in India. The company has failed to push the sales in the world's largest motorcycle market, and it is becoming increasingly clear that the company will not be able to achieve its targets if it continues to tread on the same path. The sales numbers are falling, and therefore, the company needs to reinvent itself in the eyes of the Indian customers in order to be successful.

Source: Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ventured into India to compensate for the shrinking market in the U.S. It had hoped that the strong brand name will aid in selling the luxury bikes to the aspirational Indian buyers who wanted a leg-up from the less powerful domestic bikes. However, the numbers suggest that the company has failed to post even remotely credible sales figures for the last three years.

In FY2017, the company is estimated to have sold 3690 units, which declined to 3413 units in FY2018. At the end of FY19, the numbers dropped to 2676 units, which is partly due to a recall, during which the brand halted the sales in India.

Source: CNBC

It is common knowledge that Harley Davidson motorcycles are expensive for the majority of the Indians. The cheapest Harley model, Street 750 costs above INR 5 lakh; you can buy a decent car in India for that price. But, in my opinion, price is not the only thing that is keeping a potential buyer away from his dream bike. There are some other factors in play which need immediate attention from the management if it is serious about selling more bikes.

Before we begin, it is important to remember that HOG does not need to be a mass-seller in India to be called successful. The prestige that Harley holds in the eyes of the Indians is because these high-quality premium bikes are hard to buy. So, Harley has its task cut out - it has to increase the sales while maintaining a certain pride to it. It cannot adopt aggressive cost-cutting measures and compromise on quality just because it has to gain market share. Therefore, it will be very interesting to see how the company positions its upcoming lower-priced variants in the 250-500cc space.

Slowdown In The Indian Auto Space

The Indian auto sector is grappling with an unprecedented slowdown for the last 6-9 months. Both 2-wheelers, as well as 4-wheelers, are feeling the pinch and the companies are cutting production in order to clear the alarming inventory levels. The slump in the demand stems from the declining rural income, the liquidity crunch to fund the auto space, the increase in insurance costs, and the BS VI emission standards to be introduced on April 1, 2020. All these factors have dented the buyers' sentiments, and the companies are now bracing for another 6 months of slow sales.

Harley-Davidson is probably a victim of this auto slowdown too. But, since the bikes are mostly purchased by the rich Indians, the impact of the above factors should be relatively muted. In my opinion, a nominal increase in the overall price, because of an increase in the insurance costs, will be insufficient to dissuade a potential buyer.

Inadequate Coverage

Harley simply does not have enough dealerships and service centers in India. According to leading auto portal BikeWale.com, the company has only 19 service centers spread over 18 cities in India and the number of dealerships stands at 29. Harley's closest competitor in India, in the heavyweight motorcycles, Royal Enfield has approximately 600 service centers. Local players Bajaj and Hero have 2669 and 694 service centers respectively. This is a prominent reason why the competitors are selling thousands of bikes annually without breaking a sweat even in this auto slowdown.

The problem is that the company has failed to understand that the customer may buy a bike once, but he will need to get proper repairs and maintenance done every now and then. The lack of service centers is, therefore, a big turn-off and is detrimental to the company's sales ambitions. A significant investment is required by HOG to start more dealerships and service centers to become really popular with the Indians.

Additionally, service and maintenance are consistent cash-generating businesses, and HOG would only benefit from a scale-up in the number of authorized centers.

Harley's After-Sales Expenses Are High

HOG needs to realize that an average Indian bike buyer is obsessed with mileage. HOG's motorcycles have an average mileage far less than its competition in India. While Street 750 declares a mileage of 17 kmpl, Royal Enfield Classic 500 boasts of a fuel economy of 25-37 kmpl. The fuel burden is rather heavy for the average Indian buyer due to high petrol prices. Here's hoping that the lower-priced variants to be launched next year will address this issue.

Therefore, in order to push the sales in the Indian market, it is the company who has to take a different approach to make it inexpensive to own a Harley. After the bike has been sold, the company should analyze how it can reduce the after-sales expenses for the buyer, which generally include maintenance and service charges, and insurance renewal costs. By making possible that the customer does not have to pay heavily for the maintenance, the company stands a chance to attract more buyers. For this, even if the company has to compromise a tad bit on the margins, it should be done.

By partnering with the local insurance companies, the motorcycle maker can come up with attractive offers which can provide monetary cushion to the buyers.

Negligible Advertising And Promotions

It is extremely disappointing to say that in the age where a company has to unfailingly invest in marketing and promotions, HOG does not seem to have a clue. The company can have the best product in the world, but will it sell well if it does not have a good marketing medium? I think not.

Royal Enfield and other players such as Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto realize this very well, which is why they have chosen multiple mediums to promote their products and introduce new launches.

Almost six decades ago, Royal Enfield became the preferred 2-wheeler for the Indian military when the Indian government ordered them for border patrol use. Even today, the Royal Enfield bikes resonate strongly with the army. This created a rough and tough image for the RE bikes which created a big and loyal following over time.

Royal Enfield also witnessed massive public interest from its exposure in the Hindi film industry, which shows leading actors mostly riding the company's bikes.

Other automakers such as Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto launched their own massive promotional campaigns, sometimes with the help of stunt professionals and other times by roping in celebrities.

For Harley-Davidson, it is failing to give promotional ads in the Indian media, print and visual alike, leave alone the campaign stuff. The company is not focusing enough on creating a mass following to sustain the sales trajectory.

Conclusion

Harley-Davidson can significantly improve its chances of success in India by undergoing a strategy overhaul. With a low-base of sales, the company's growth can be meteoric if it can invest in the business keeping a long-term vision in mind. Carving a place in the Indian auto market can sometimes take years, but if proper steps are taken, the road to the desired targets can be less bumpy, and more profitable.

There is an enormous potential for HOG in India which is rapidly expanding the millionaires club. Some estimate India to home a million millionaires by 2027.

Source: Quartz

The millionaires are generally not fussy about the expensive price tags or the costly overhead charges, but, even they would like to have comfortable access to the dealerships and the service centers.

There is room for HOG to grow, but will it do what it needs to?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.