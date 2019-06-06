Rosebank Brings Equinor's Growth Potential Back Into Focus

This project is just one of several in the company's pipeline and it should be able to grow its production at a 3% CAGR over the next six years.

Yesterday morning, Norwegian oil giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) stated that it will make a final investment decision for the Rosebank project by May 2022. While this is not really a big deal at the moment, it could certainly become one should Equinor ultimately decide to proceed with this project. This is due simply to the sheer size of this project as Rosebank is one of the largest undeveloped fields on the UK Continental Shelf, on the edge of the North Sea. While the fact that oil prices have been somewhat lower recently than in past periods has reduced the economic viability of some fields, Equinor has managed to devise some cost savings that would make this field quite profitable with oil prices at their present level. As such, this could certainly prove to be a net positive for Equinor going forward.

About Rosebank

The Rosebank field was discovered in 2004 by a consortium consisting of Chevron (CVX), Suncor (SU), and Siccar Point Energy. Equinor acquired Chevron's 40% stake in the field last year. The field is located about 130 km northwest of the Shetland Islands and almost directly north of Scotland:

Source: Equinor ASA

As already mentioned, the Rosebank field is one of the largest known undeveloped fields on the UK Continental Shelf. Current estimates state that the field may contain upwards of 300 million barrels of recoverable oil. This size actually makes it one of the largest oil fields discovered this century. With that said though, no estimates have been made regarding how many barrels of oil per day it will produce when developed, at least not publicly. Such an estimate would be necessary to determine the return that Equinor can expect from the development of the field. Equinor has likewise not provided a cost estimate for the development of this field, although Wood Mackenzie predicts that costs could total about $6 billion.

As of the time of writing, Brent crude is trading at $60.63 per barrel. Thus, 300 million barrels would be valued at $18.189 billion. This does not seem to be a bad return on a $6 billion investment, but it does matter the time-frame over which this money is paid out. Thus, it may be somewhat more helpful to look at the production cost per barrel when trying to determine how profitable this project may be for Equinor and its partners.

The Rosebank field is located underneath 1,110 meters (3,640 ft.) of water. As such, it will require an offshore drilling rig to access the resources. While an ultra-deepwater rig is an overkill for this water depth, it does seem likely that is what the company will use since it will want access to the modern safety features that only these units have. This will cost a fairly significant amount of money, although dayrates are much lower than they were prior to 2014. It is uncertain where they will be in a few years when the final decision to proceed is made, though.

The company will also likely need some sort of offshore infrastructure in order to get the produced oil to market. The company stated that it intends to use a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel to perform some of the necessary functions here. This is a similar solution to what Equinor is using to develop Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea as a way to hold down development costs. The need to control production costs is quite important in the current volatile oil price environment since we do not know if prices may suddenly decline or something to that effect. This is naturally something that we want to avoid as we do not want to see a project suddenly lose its economic viability after we have started development.

Methods such as this managed to reduce the company's costs at Johan Castberg down to around $35 per barrel compared to original estimates in the mid-$70s. Obviously, the cost of production of more than $70 per barrel will seriously challenge the economic viability of the said project with oil prices at today's levels. If Equinor can achieve a mid-$30s per barrel price at Rosebank though, or even less, then we can see how this would likely prove good for the company barring a major collapse in oil prices.

Near-Term Effects

As already mentioned, Equinor will not be making its decision regarding Rosebank until May 2022. Thus, it will not have any real effect on the company in the near future. The company does have several other opportunities available to it to drive near-term growth, however. I have discussed some of these in various past articles, such as this one.

One thing that we have been seeing among the European energy majors in new projects coming online over the next few years that will have the effect of growing their production. While this is different than projecting earnings growth, it is the only way that an energy company can reliably grow itself. This is because no single company has any ability to control oil prices, which is the other factor that has a major impact on an oil company's financial performance.

Over the 2019-2025 period, Equinor will be bringing new projects online that should have the effect of growing its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the period. These project start-ups include various ones in Norway, including the massive Johan Sverdrup field as well as some projects in both Argentina and Brazil. Assuming static to increasing oil prices, this production growth should also result in earnings growth. As Rosebank will not even receive a final investment decision until May 2022, it will probably not be able to contribute to this growth but may be able to contribute to growth after this period.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to not over-pay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of Equinor, one method that we can use to value it is looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 1.0 may be an indication that the stock is overpriced relative to the company's earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to have an earnings per share of $1.84 this year, which would actually be a decline over last year's levels. It is expected to deliver 4.42% earnings growth next year. This is due mostly to the fact that oil prices are currently lower than they were over most of last year. This metric thus points to the stock not being particularly undervalued. The company does only have a forward EPS of 10.77 though, which is not particularly expensive. It might be worth accumulating on dips then.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor has a very solid opportunity in the UK with the giant Rosebank project, although it is unlikely to have an impact on the company for quite some time. The company's new strategy to develop it certainly is more appealing than what previous strategies would have entailed due to the much lower costs that the company will have to incur. Equinor does overall maintain its solid forward production growth prospects, although it is perhaps not as likely to grow earnings as it was previously due to the weak oil pricing environment that we currently find ourselves in. The company is still worth considering for your portfolio though and accumulating on any weakness.

