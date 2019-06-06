Victrex Plc - Reliable Income From Innovative Materials

Income-focused investors looking for opportunities in the materials sector may want to put Victrex on their radar.

Despite the intensification of competitive rivalry in this space, we expect the firm to continue to grow rapidly and earn very attractive returns on investment.

Victrex (OTCPK:VTXPF) is a small, little-known specialty chemicals company focused on high-performance polymers. It boasts a phenomenal track record of strong growth, high profitability, and attractive returns on investment. Furthermore, it is conservatively ran and consistently returns excess cashflows to shareholder via regular and special dividends, making it an attractive candidate for income-focused investors.

Following a weak start to fiscal 2019, the stock is now trading slightly below its intrinsic value, which should prompt investors to place Victrex firmly back on their radars.

Company background & description

Victrex Plc is a UK-based manufacturer of high-performance polymer products.

The company produces polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and polyaryletherketone (PAEK)-based polymer solutions. This family of high-performance polymers was initially developed by Imperial Chemical Industries ("ICI") in 1978. Victrex was formed through a management buyout from ICI in 1993, and the company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1995.

The company’s product portfolio ranges from polymers to finished and semi-finished parts. Polymer products include compounds, coatings, films, and tapes; while parts include gears, loaded brackets, trauma plates, dental discs, and knees.

Victrex sells its products globally to customers in the industrial, transportation (aerospace & automotive), electronics, and medical sectors.

For the fiscal year ending September 2018, Victrex derived 83% of revenues from industrial end-markets, and 17% from medical end-markets. By region, the company generated almost 43% of its revenue from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 29% from the Americas, 27% from Asia-Pacific, and less than 2% from the UK.

Victrex’s manufacturing sites are located in the UK, with sales and distribution centers across the globe. The company operates in over 40 countries and has a global headcount of approx. 900 employees. It currently has a PEEK manufacturing capacity of 7’150 tonnes per year.

Industry background

Victrex operates in a niche of the broader chemicals sector which can be referred to as high-performance materials. Its PEEK-based polymers compete with other plastics and materials in specific applications for which certain characteristics are either mission critical, improve performance specification, and/or deliver cost savings. Such characteristics include high strength-to-weight ratio, temperature and chemical resistance, and well as durability and processability. Overall, PEEK-based polymers rank very well regarding these properties, and as a result they have gradually substituted other materials, and have pioneered new applications, at a fast rate.

Victrex is the global market leader in PEEK, with an estimated 55% market share in 2018, based on production capacity. From the late 1970s until 2005, Victrex operated in this small market as the sole producer. In 2006, two European competitors entered the market (Evonik and Solvay), and in 2009, two Chinese companies (Panjin Zhongrun and Jilin Zhongyan) also started producing PEEK-based polymers.

According to estimates from market intelligence firm Grand View Research, the global PEEK market is expected to grow at a CAGR in excess of 7% from 2019 to 2026, driven by growing adoption and new applications in the transportation, industrial, electronic, and medical sectors. In its 2015 annual report (page 8), Victrex stated its belief that the global market could eventually reach 80’000 tonnes (from approx. 10’000 currently), which is a reasonable estimate given that the market size for many specialty polymers is 2-3x larger. Assuming that it takes 20 to 30 years for the market to reach its full potential based on current applications, that would support the assumption of an underlying market growing at a mid- to high-single digit rate.

Competitive position & barriers to entry

Historically, Victrex’s unrivalled leadership position was built on its first-mover advantage in the development of PEEK-based polymers, as well as related patent protection. While its original process patent expired in 2000, Victrex has continued to develop, and patent, numerous new manufacturing processes, as well as higher-quality PEEK varieties and compounds. Competition first appeared in 2006 and intensified thereafter, and as a result Victrex lost some market share to new entrants, particularly for lower-grade polymers used in consumer electronics. Having said that, it is important to note that having a number of established players has also helped grow adoption of PEEK polymers, as customers now do not have to rely on a single supplier (something no customer likes, or might downright prohibit the use of a certain material).

Over recent years, Victrex’s strategy has shifted to prioritise moving downstream into semi-finished and finished products and specialty applications, in order to capture a larger portion of profits in the value chain and continue to differentiate itself from competitors. As of today, such products account for about 30% of sales, including the Invibio business (i.e. medical segment). Such products are typically used in critical applications such as anti-lock braking systems in cars, brackets in airplanes, downhole tools in oil and gas exploration, and spinal fusion cages in healthcare. Given that the consequences of performance failure are severe in these applications, the qualification process to become specified for the final product is often long and strenuous. For example, two applications using Victrex PEEK in the Boeing 787 took approximately eight years to achieve specification. Once specified, it is rare for customers to switch to another supplier or attempt to find an acceptable substitute product, given that this process takes time and is disruptive to the supply chain. As a result, Victrex benefits from some level of customer switching costs. Furthermore, it should be noted that according to Morningstar, Victrex allocates approx. 5-6% of sales into research & development each year, much of which is customer-driven. This kind of ‘research partnership’ creates a certain intimacy which strengthens customer switching costs.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Victrex runs a highly profitable business on a consistent basis, with operating margins averaging approx. 40% over the past decade. Having said that, this remains a cyclical business and profitability levels do suffer as volumes drop during downturns. Still, in 2009, Victrex’s operating profit margin stood at 26%, a very healthy reading.

It is, however, a fairly capital intensive business, both in terms of fixed assets as well as working capital requirements. Moreover, Victrex has shown repeatedly that it isn’t coy to expand production capacity ahead of time in order to accommodate for greater volumes and drive adoption of PEEK polymers. Despite often operating at sub-optimal capacity utilization levels, Victrex has maintained highly attractive profitability levels, generating returns on invested capital ("ROIC") of approx. 25% on average over the past decade. Return on equity (ROE) levels stand a touch lower than that, due to the fact that the company has always had a practically debt-free balance sheet since its listing.

Growth:

Between 1997 and 2018, Victrex grew sales at a CAGR of over 10%, with EPS growing in excess of 12%. As previously mentioned, sales and profits can decline materially during an economic downturn. In 2009, they declined 28% and 53% respectively, and subsequently rebounded strongly in 2010.

We make the conservative assumption that sales will reach over £ 500m by 2026, or a CAGR of approx. 5.6% over the next 10 years, in order to account for the high likelihood of an economic downturn at some point throughout the forecasting period.

Cashflows:

As previously mentioned, working capital requirements are considerable, with a meaningful amount of capital tied up in inventories and receivables. Still, cash from operations ("CFO") to net income, a measure of cashflow generation and earnings quality, looks solid at approx. 110% on average over the past 10 years.

When looking at Victrex’s free cash flow ("FCF") profile, it is important to note that the past decade has witnessed a large expansion in production capacity. Specifically, between 2012 and 2016, the company spent approx. £ 200m to increase production capacity from 4’250 to 7’150 tonnes. As a result, FCF generation was pressured during that time. On a normalized basis, we assume that Victrex can achieve a FCF conversion rate of 90-100%.

Financial position

As has been the case since its listing in 1997, Victrex is in a stellar financial position. As of the end of fiscal 2018, it held £ 144m in cash (approx. 25% of total assets and 8% of today market capitalization) and had no debts outstanding.

While it may be difficult to argue against the notion that Victrex’s balance sheet is managed in an overly conservative way, there is a strategic element to this policy as it contributes to customers’ faith in Victrex’s ability to supply a growing volume of products without interruptions.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

David Hummel led the management buyout of Victrex from ICI Chemicals in 1993 and served as CEO until 2017. He was replaced by Jakob Sigurdsson, who formerly served as CEO of global polymer manufacturer Promens, and also worked at Rohm and Haas before it was acquired by Dow Chemical.

Under this new leadership, Victrex is expected to stay the course regarding both corporate strategy and capital allocation decisions. Priorities for uses of operating cash will likely continue to focus on maintaining and expanding production capacity, with a focus on downstream manufacturing. Growth investments may also include some acquisitions to accelerate the development of new capabilities, as exemplified by the small purchase of Kleiss Gears in mid-2015.

As in the past, one can expect excess cash to continue to be distributed to investors via regular and special dividends.

Dividend

Victrex has a dividend policy of growing its regular dividends in-line with earnings, while maintaining a 2x coverage ratio (i.e. a 50% EPS payout ratio). While not officially stated as company policy, it appears clear that Victrex aims not to cut its regular dividend during an economic downturn, even as the payout ratio climbs above 50%.

In addition, whenever it deems that too much cash is building up on its balance sheet, the company pays out a special dividend of min. £ 0.5 per share. Over the recent past, it did so in 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2018.

As shown below, Victrex has paid out an annual dividend every single year since its listing, and it has never cut its dividend. Looking at data going back to 1997, we can see that the company has grown the dividend at a CARG of over 12%, while the CAGR has been closer to 14% over the past 10 years. As of fiscal 2018, the annual dividend rate stood at £ 0.60 per share, representing an EPS payout ratio of 47%, and a CFO payout ratio of 40%. At today’s price, this represents a 3.0% yield on the regular dividend, and a 7.2% yield including the special dividend of £ 0.83 per share in 2018. We rate the dividend as very safe presently, and expect it to grow in excess of 6% per year, for a total return proposition in excess of 9%, clearing our hurdle rate for a company such as Victrex.

Valuation

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of £ 21 per share. We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next 10 years, operating margins of 38.5%, a tax rate of 12% as a result of the Patent Box legislation, a WACC of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Looking at valuation multiples, applying an 18x multiple to our fiscal 2020 EPS estimate of £ 1.22 per share yields a FV of £ 22 per share. This multiple is in-line with the 10-year average PE multiple for Victrex, and seems warranted in view of the company’s return and growth profile, as well as balance sheet strength.

Risks & red flags

Product concentration & substitution risk: Victrex is solely focused on PEEK-based polymers, and thus has a very high level of product concentration. As a result, it is exposed to substitution risk that could render its products obsolescent in the marketplace, should more advanced materials be developed over time. In our view, this should mainly inform position sizing.

Competition: over the years, there’s been much worry about the expiry of Victrex’s original patents resulting in a more intense level of competitive rivalry. However, investors should take comfort in the fact that nearly two decades have gone by since, and Victrex’s business remains formidably profitable. Yes, new entrants have taken some of its market share in the lower-grades segment of the market, but pricing discipline has been maintained. Still, as demand for PEEK polymers grows, the increased opportunity may entice more competitors to enter the market.

Cyclicality: other than its exposure to the defensive healthcare market, the rest of Victrex’s sales are generated in end-markets that are cyclical in nature, a risk that is mitigated by the company’s policy of remaining essentially debt free.

FX risk: Victrex is based in the UK but 98% of sales are generated outside of the country, leading to high sensitivity to fluctuations in foreign currencies, notably the EUR and USD. The company hedges approx. 85% of its FX exposure on a 12-months forward basis.

Acquisition risk: it is likely that the company will increasingly look to make small acquisitions as part of its strategy to move further downstream, which carries some risk regarding overpaying for acquisition targets, as well as successfully integrating them.

Brexit: a hard Brexit scenario would negatively impact the company’s supply chain and export of finished products. This could temporarily affect its sales and inventory levels. Recently, Victrex has taken steps to secure additional warehousing for finished products and raw material stocks to mitigate the situation.

Initial conclusions

Victrex is the creator of, and market leader in, PEEK-based polymers, a lightweight ultra-high-performance plastic that suits the most demanding applications across industrial and medical applications. Despite the emergence of new entrants and the intensification of competitive rivalry over the past 15 years, it remains a formidably profitable business, even by specialty chemicals standards. It is a market that is expect to continue to experience steady growth as a result of new applications driven by substituting legacy materials such as metals. In this market, the company enjoys some competitive advantages related to its leading scale, intangible assets in the form of customer relationships and patents, as well as some level of customer switching costs. As a result, it is expected to continue to generate returns on invested capital in excess of 20%, while growing at a mid- to high-single digit rate. Last, the company is in a stellar financial position.

Its dividend profile also makes it an interesting candidate for income investors within the materials sector, which is typically not the easiest of places to generate steadily growing income. The company has an established track record of paying out a growing regular dividend, while periodically paying out a special dividend whenever it has too much cash. Last, it should be noted that dividend payments from UK-based companies are fully franked, and are thus not subject to any withholding tax for non-UK investors.

Following a clear period of overvaluation in 2017-2018, Victrex’s stock price has come down substantially over the past year. This is due to some emerging weakness in the automotive and consumer electronics end-markets throughout the first half of 2019, as well as some inventory destocking and a growing uncertainty related to Brexit. As a result, the stock is now trading slightly below its intrinsic value, which should prompt investors to place Victrex firmly back on their radars.

Appendix

