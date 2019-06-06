General Mills, Not The Dividend Stock It Used To Be

I advise dividend investors to carefully think about transitioning out of this stock in upcoming months.

I do however, expect the price to increase over the next few quarters.

I don't see an increase coming any time soon, making the company unfit for dividend investors.

Introduction

General Mills (GIS) has been on a run in 2019. I expect non-cyclical consumer stocks to continue performing well for the rest of 2019, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see GIS continue outperforming. However, this isn’t a stock dividend investors want to buy at current levels. Current investors might want to transition out of their position throughout the next few quarters.

General Mills is currently trading at $50.64 and yields 3.87%. My M.A.D Assessment gives GIS a Dividend Strength score of 51 and a Stock Strength score of 83.

General Mills Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, such as ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, refrigerated dough and other baking items, snack foods, ice cream, and yogurt.

I will first analyze the stock’s potential as a dividend producing vehicle, a concept I call dividend strength. The second part of this article will focus on the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

What makes a great dividend stock? If you ask me, there are two differentiating factors: a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential. I define the latter as the combination of dividend yield & future dividend growth. You can never dissociate dividend yield and dividend growth potential. If you get more yield, you need less growth, and vice versa.

I will look at all of these concepts and how they apply to GIS.

Dividend Safety

To assess dividend safety, I look at both payout and coverage ratios. The former gives me an idea of the company’s ability to pay its dividend. The latter gives me an idea of the company’s debt obligations. Since debt holders come before equity holders, we want to make sure there is a lot of cash left to pay us a juicy dividend.

General Mills Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 77%. This makes GIS's payout ratio better than 23% of dividend stocks.

GIS pays 43% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 27% of dividend stocks.

GIS pays 74% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 28% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe GIS’s pay-out ratio to be decent. Enough free cashflow is generated to cover the dividend. The only problem is that the company has struggled to significantly increase operating cashflow or earnings in the past 5 years.

22/02/2015 28/02/2016 26/02/2017 25/02/2018 24/02/2019 Dividends $1.6400 $1.7600 $1.9000 $1.9500 $1.9600 Net Income $2.32 $2.45 $2.70 $3.74 $2.55 Payout Ratio 71% 72% 71% 53% 77% Cash From Operations $3.88 $4.63 $3.96 $4.97 $4.52 Payout Ratio 42% 38% 50% 41% 44% Free Cash Flow $2.16 $2.99 $2.20 $3.40 $2.66 Payout Ratio 76% 59% 86% 58% 74%

I would have liked to see more growth in CFO and NI, which would allow the company to afford dividend growth in the future.

GIS has an interest coverage ratio of 5x which is better than 53% of stocks. This level of coverage is average, and while not being stellar shouldn’t be a major hindrance to the company.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like GIS’s dividend is relatively safe. The company’s FCF covers the dividend and then some, I doubt the company will cut the dividend from these levels, especially when you consider the company has been paying a dividend every year with no cuts in over 100 years. Not ten, one hundred years, you read that right.

Dividend Potential

General Mills Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.87% which is better than 76% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 0% during the last 8 quarters despite the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 5%.

This is a big red flag for me. When you were planning for dividend investments, you were expecting a certain rate of growth. It’s now been two years that GIS hasn’t delivered any dividend growth, following the acquisition of Blue Buffalo.

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind stocks which don’t grow their dividend, but the yield has to be high enough to get me excited. For stocks which offer no dividend growth, I’m looking for at least a 6% yield. Below that I need some growth. Does it look like there is any coming soon?

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a -1% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 1% CAGR.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, GIS’s dividend has weak potential. Revenues are struggling, so is net income, and the company is meeting exceptionally sharp competition.

Dividend Summary

GIS has a dividend strength score of 51 / 100. While the dividend is safe and will most likely not be cut, the stock’s potential as a dividend producing investment is limited.

GIS does not pass the high standards I expect from all positions in my portfolio. If you agree, does this mean you should sell your GIS shares?

At some point yes. However if we believe the stock is likely to increase in price over the next 12 months, it might be a better idea to transition slowly out of the position.

Stock Strength

But how do we know which stocks are going to go up in the next 12 months? The honest answer is we don’t.

All we know is that for over a century certain ratios have been exceptionally good at determining future price movement. These ratios can be grouped into factors like “value”, “momentum”, “financial strength”, & “earnings quality”. The stocks which fare the better in these categories have the best chances of outperforming the market. The inverse is true as well. The worst ranking stocks have the most chances for under performance.

Value

We always start the discussion with valuation. If I were to sell you a lemonade stand for $1,000 and an ice cream van for $2,000, you’d ask how much money each is making, right? Then you’d compare those numbers, and you’d incorporate your expectations for future growth to decide which you’d want to buy.

Everyone gets valuation at a basic level. Yet in the stock market, for some reason people think it's okay to buy stocks at incredible valuations. History is against you. Buying the stocks with the highest valuations is a great way to underperform the market.

GIS has a P/E of 19.86x

P/S of 1.84x

P/CFO of 11.19x

Dividend yield of 3.87%

Buyback yield of -3.90%

Shareholder yield of 0%.

According to these values, GIS is more undervalued than 63% of stocks, which is decent. For a stock with such low revenue and net income growth, we expect somewhat of a discount, which seems to be the case here.

But as you can see above, GIS is currently trading around its historical average PE. This implies that the stock is now fairly valued in comparison to its historical average PE.

Now the stock still has room to rise above from here. GIS could easily command 22-24x earnings if money flows into non-cyclical stocks from other sectors.

However the gains so far in 2019 have made GIS fairly valued. Anything beyond this would be stretching the stocks valuation.

Value Score: 63 / 100

Momentum

Don’t fight the tape. Ever heard that Wall Street maxim? The trend is your friend is another one. They both imply that you should bet on price momentum, and with good reason. Short term performance is a great indicator of future performance over the next quarters.

General Mills Inc. trades at $50.64 and is up 7.24% these last 3 months, 22.02% these last 6 months & 18.87% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 90% of stocks, which is very satisfying. The stock has had a great run so far in 2019, and as this bull market becomes more mature, non-cyclical consumer stocks like GIS should continue to outperform.

Momentum score: 90 / 100

Financial Strength

A sound balance sheet will keep a company healthy and allow it to withstand headwinds. When investing for the long term and dividend income, I don’t believe I need to explain why this is desirable.

GIS has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.2, which is better than 27% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 40% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 12.2% of liabilities.

This makes GIS more financially sound than 30% of U.S. listed stocks.

The increase in liabilities which was necessary to acquire Blue Buffalo resulted in the company considerably increasing its overall gearing. This has fragilized the company, and while we wait to see synergies or gains to come from the acquisition, I would be surprised to see GIS return to anything but average financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 30/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I make a few checks on earnings quality. Companies with high earnings quality don’t massage their earnings with dirty tricks such as increasing accruals and decreasing depreciation.

GIS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -32.6%, which is better than 91% of companies. It depreciates 109.4% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 49% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 50% of stocks. This makes GIS’s earnings quality better than 79% of stocks.

GIS has high earnings quality. The only problem is that those earnings aren’t growing enough. Thankfully the high level of negative accruals should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 79 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 83 / 100 which is satisfying.

Despite the financial strength having reduced following the Blue Buffalo acquisition, GIS has had great momentum these past 6 months. While the stock is fairly valued, it has room to grow another 15-20% from here.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 51 & a stock strength of 83, General Mills Inc. is a subpar choice for dividend investors.

However, given my expectation of non-cyclical consumer stocks to outperform, I believe companies which have historically been performed as safe such as GIS to be the main beneficiaries.

If you own GIS, I’d advise you carefully think about transitioning towards other stocks in the sector over the upcoming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.