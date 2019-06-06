Silver Weekly: Spec Positioning Reversal Underway

SLV could outperform GLD over the next month, in our view.

The spec positioning reversal is likely to benefit SLV relatively more than GLD due to the relatively more bearish positioning in silver.

Given the excessively negative spec positioning on silver, SLV could continue its rebound in the weeks ahead.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

We have become more constructive on SLV, both on an absolute and relative basis.

The positive swing in macro forces for the precious metals complex is likely to have resulted in a speculative positioning reversal. Since silver's spec positioning is stretched on the short side and gold's spec positioning is still net long, we believe that buying pressure will be stronger for SLV than GLD in the coming weeks.

Against this, we expect SLV to outperform GLD in June.

Source: Trading View

The iShares Silver Trust ETF

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

Its expense ratio is 0.50% per year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community extended its net short position in Comex silver for a fourth week in a row over May 21-28, according to the latest COT data.

Speculators are the most bearish on Comex copper since September 2018.

In the year to date (May 28), non-commercials have reduced their net spec length by 9,272 tons, representing 33% of global physical silver demand.

While this excessively negative positioning is prone to short-covering, it seems to us that the bout of short-covering rally has already started, judging by the marked increase in Comex silver spot prices since May 29 (+$0.53/oz. or +4%).

A return to a neutral positioning would imply speculative buying of more than 3,000 tons of silver (so the net spec length would be at zero), which would have a strong impact on Comex silver spot prices.

Implications for SLV: The current bout of short-covering is likely to push Comex silver spot prices much higher in the immediate term, which in turn will boost SLV's value.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors turned net buyers of silver last week, for the first time in three weeks. Still, the pace of buying was relatively small, compared to the recent inflows into gold.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 465 tons of silver, corresponding to a decline of 2.5% in silver ETF holdings and representing 4% of global physical silver demand.

Source: Orchid Research

Safe-haven demand for silver remains sluggish as investors prefer to hide in gold in response to the rising uncertainty stemming from the escalating global trade spat.

We believe that silver ETF inflows could accelerate only in case of a marked depreciation in the Comex silver spot price. Given the recent rally in silver prices, we believe that profit-taking is more likely than buying-chase.

Implications for SLV: Recent silver ETF flows should have an insignificant impact on Comex silver spot prices due to the more substantial changes in speculative positions for silver. As such, SLV's performance should not be materially impacted by the changes in investor positioning.

SLV vs. GLD

In our previous note, we were cautious toward SLV, at least on a relative basis. We wrote:

This is not because SLV looks relatively cheap relative to GLD that it cannot become cheaper. In fact, we think it will in the remainder of Q2.

Although SLV has increased markedly since our latest publication, the gold:silver ratio has remained in an uptrend, suggesting that SLV has continued to become cheaper relative to GLD.

Source: Trading View

However, we think that SLV could outperform GLD temporarily.

As the macro picture turns positively for the precious metals complex - evident in the synchronized fall in the dollar and US real rates - GLD and SLV are likely to push higher in the next month or so.

Given the more bearish positioning silver (net short) relative to gold (net long), which we illustrate in the chart below, we believe that SLV could rally at a stronger pace than GLD in the coming weeks, thereby resulting in a fall in the gold:silver ratio.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The chart above shows the differential between the net spec length in gold and that in silver, measured in % of open interest. We can see that specs are the most bullish on gold relative to silver since May 2018. A spec positioning reversal would therefore benefit SLV relatively more than GLD.

Conclusion

The positive swing in the macro picture is likely to have produced a speculative positioning reversal. Given the excessively short positioning in silver vs the net long positioning in gold, silver prices could rebound at a stronger pace than gold prices. This leads us to conclude that SLV could outperform GLD in the coming weeks, resulting in a lower GLD:SLV ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.